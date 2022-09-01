Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – September 2, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 3: WTU Country Camo Outdoors Veterans Alliance banquet, 5 p.m., Lancaster Eagles, 1936 E. Main St., Lancaster. For more info, call Jeana Mitchell, 740-550-1366.

Sept. 9-11: Indiana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Annual Rendezvous, 5 p.m., Glendale FWA, Montgomery, Ind. For more info, call Nick Kaufman, 574-226-9681.

Sept. 17: WTU Conotton Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Scio American Legion, 38175 Crimm Road, Scio. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

sept. 17: WTU Logan County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Winners Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47 West, DeGraff. For more info, call Brenda Moots, 937-842-1934.

sept. 30: WTU Maumee Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 6 p.m., Holland Gardens, 6530 Angola Road, Holland, Ohio. For more info, call Allen Dunlap, 567-213-2101.

Oct. 1: Harrison County Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 p.m., 38175 Crimm Road, Scio. For more info, call Samuel Rodriguez, 330-340-9585.

oct. 14: WTU Deer Creek Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., St. George Event Center, 144 30th St. NW, Canton. For more info, call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.

oct. 22: WTU Muskingum Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Holy Smoke Event Center, 6825 State Route 821, Whipple. For more info, call Kent Papageorge, 740-270-9075.

oct. 22: WTU Mid-Ohio Valley American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Holy Smoke Event Center, 6825 State Route 821, Whipple. For more info, call John or Karen Wentz, 740-538-2950.

oct. 28: WTU Magic City Chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Barberton Moose, 250 31st Street, Barberton. For more info, call Dale Farmer, 330-607-5317.

nov. 5: WTU Big Walnut Creek American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Cardinal Entertainment Center, 616 State Route 61, Marengo. For more info, call Justin Ross, 614-774-8784.

nov. 5: WTU Muskingum Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Muskingum County Fairgrounds Veterans Building, 1300 Pershing Road, Zanesville. For more info, call Kent Papageorge, 740-270-9075.

nov. 12: WTU Mosquito Creek Chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Yankee Lake Ballroom, 1814 State Route 7, Brookfield. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Nov. 18: WTU East Central Ohio Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Lake Park Pavilion, 23253 State Route 83 North, Coshocton. For more info, call Brian Henry, 614-679-3464.

Nov. 23: WTU Sugar Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., the Ponds Venue, 10547 Manchester Ave. SW, Beach City. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Nov. 25: WTU Ashtabula County Chapter Buck Fever Night, 4:30 p.m., Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo building, 127 N. Elm St., Jefferson. For more info, call Dale Sunderlin, 440-466-2223.

SHOWS

information on an upcoming show? email it to mmoore@outdoornews.com and we’ll get it listed here.

Shooting/Archery

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.-11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

Trumball County DU 4th Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt: Dec. 18. Free to kids up to 17. Must RSVP. For more info call Jim Waldman, 330-766-2193.

SEASON DATES

sept. 1: Squirrel, mourning dove seasons open

Sept. 24: Deer archery season opens

OCT. 22: Youth small game season opens

OCT. 23: Youth small game season closes

Nov. 4: Cottontail rabbit season opens

nov. 4: Pheasant season opens

NOV. 19: Youth deer gun season opens

Nov. 20: Youth deer gun season closes

Nov. 28: Deer gun season opens

Dec. 4: Deer gun season closes

Dec. 17: Bonus gun season opens

Dec. 18: Bonus gun season closes

jan. 7, 2023: Muzzleloader opens

Jan. 10, 2023: Muzzleloader closes

Meetings

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.