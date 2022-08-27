Long Show: What’s up with the ducks – and this blaze-orange smallie?

Lots of duck chatter this week as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently released its 2022 Waterfowl Population Status Report. (Preview to the discussion: Duck numbers are down, but pond counts are up.) Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss whether dwindling Conservation Reserve Program acres are influencing continental duck populations. The middle portion of this week’s show is co-produced with the Modern Carnivore podcast and its host, Mark Norquist. Drieslein and Norquist recorded interviews the second Friday of Game Fair with MN-Fish Executive Director Mark Holsten as well as regional Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Chapter Director Aaron Hebeisen. Top topics include an amicus brief that MN-Fish has filed in a Minnesota waters access case and BHA’s growth across the country, including the Upper Midwest. Tim Lesmeister then joins Rob to talk about the growing presence of North Country anglers atop the winner’s platform at Bassmasters Elite tournaments in recent years, plus that big blaze-orange smallmouth that came out of a Michigan lake.