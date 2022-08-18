Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 19, 2022

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Tioga County Game Warden Richard C. Lee reports bears continue to wander around residential areas looking for food. A reminder that people should keep garbage, bird seed and other strong-smelling items somewhere where bears can’t smell them.

Centre County Game Warden Lawrence Crimi has seen an increase in ATV activity on state game lands in Centre and Clinton counties.

Potter County Game Warden Blaine Groshek advises to understand and follow state and local laws, as well as respect landowners, while using ATVs, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles.

Clearfield County Game Warden Thomas Henry reports individuals have been cited for traveling on roads closed to motorized vehicles and shooting wildlife outside of season.

Union County Game Warden Dirk Remensnyder reports that Deputy Barry Cooper retired June 30. Cooper was the longest-serving deputy in the history of the agency, with 49 years of service.

Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole reports he’s been receiving several calls regarding bears. Cole reminds that wildlife always is looking for a free meal. To help prevent wildlife from getting into the habit of coming into your house, you can keep things picked up. The more common attractants are birdfeeders, garbage cans, compost piles, unwashed recyclables, pet food and water dishes, grills that are not burnt off and anything else that wildlife might think is food.

Lycoming County Game Warden Andrew Butler reports that the spongy moths are hitting hard again this year. “It is crazy to see how many trees there are without leaves,” Butler said. “If you are a hunter and can find oak trees with acorns this fall, you will more than likely find the game.”