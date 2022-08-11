Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 12, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Capt. Laura Petreikis

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner, while checking fishermen along the Illinois River near Route 89 bridge in Spring Valley, found a fisherman without a fishing license. The fisherman was cited for the violation.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner, after a short investigation, arrested two men for falsification to obtain landowner permits. Both men had been falsifying applications for years so the son could continue to receive landowner permits.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner was called to an incident by BueComm (Bureau County Communications)involving underage drinking on Bureau Creek near lock 12 Hennepin Canal. One individual fell unconscious and had to be transported to OSF Saint Claire in Princeton for treatment. Two other individuals involved were non-compliant and refused to provide any tangible information about exactly what took place. A third individual said they were kayaking down Bureau Creek and drinking. One individual became overly intoxicated and fell unconscious. When attempts to awake him failed, 911 was called for assistance. Tiskilwa Fire Department responded and was able to locate and transport the intoxicated individual to the local hospital for treatment. One individual has been charged with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and an investigation is still ongoing into the other underage individuals.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner, while conducting sport fish enforcement on the Illinois River near Spring Valley, found an individual to be fishing without a fishing license. Individual cited for the violation.

In LaSalle County, CPO Wagner, while observing fishermen at Lake Mendota, noticed two fishermen on the southwest bank of the lake. Upon approach, one fisherman dropped his pole and claimed he wasn’t fishing. CPO informed the fisherman he had watched him fish but the fisherman insisted he wasn’t fishing and the pole belonged to his friend. The fisherman was cited for fishing without a license and later apologized for not telling the truth.

In LaSalle County, CPO Roesch responded to rescue and recovery operations of an individual who went missing in the Illinois River in Starved Rock State Park.

In Winnebago County, CPO Roesch stopped a vehicle in Rockford with people riding in the bed of the truck. The driver had no driver’s license. CPO Roesch issued a citation for no valid driver’s license. CPO Roesch released the vehicle to another valid driver.

In Peoria County, CPO Thompson and CPO Elliott attended a comprehensive tactical boat and land-based emergency response training exercise. The training was conducted in cooperation with ILEAS, Illinois State Police Tactical Response Teams, the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team, Fondulac PD, Peoria Fire and Rescue, Tazewell County SO, and local tactical response teams. The exercise was performed with correspondence and utilization of a Unified Command Post. The scenario-based training focused on emergency response with air, water, and land-based emergency response and patrol entities.

Northeast Zone –

Capt. Eric Schreiber

In Grundy County, CPOs Farber, Prasun, and intern Mepham, conducted recreational boat patrol on the Kankakee and Illinois rivers. CPO Farber located a personal watercraft operator with expired registration decals. The operator showed signs of impairment and was charged with operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol BAC >.08 The operator submitted to chemical testing and registered a (.132) BAC.

In Will County, while conducting a boat patrol on a river in western Will County, CPO Prasun arrested a boat operator for operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol. The operator was issued two citations for OUI, and a third citation for two children less than 13 years old not wearing personal flotation devices. The operator also was issued a written warning for a fire extinguisher violation, and for having no safety cut-off lanyard.

In Will County, while conducting a boat patrol on a river in Grundy and Will counties, CPO Prasun observed a child operating a watercraft with a younger child on the back. Upon conducting a boat safety check on the watercraft, it was learned the operator did not have a boating safety certificate. It was determined the child’s parent knew the child was operating the watercraft without ever having a certificate and was subsequently sighted for the violation.

In Will County, while conducting a boat patrol on a river in Grundy and Will counties, CPO Prasun observed a child on a boat who was not wearing a personal flotation device. After conducting a boat safety check, it was determined the boat’s battery terminals were unshielded and the operator was not wearing a safety cut-off lanyard. The operator was issued a written warning for the violations.

In Will County, while conducting a boat patrol on a river in Grundy and Will counties, CPO Prasun observed a vessel under way with an occupant that was sitting in an improper location. Upon conducting a boat safety check, it was also determined the vessel did not have its battery terminals shielded and there was no sounding device. The operator was issued a written warning for the violations.

In Will County, while traveling down the highway, CPO Prasun was passed by a vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle’s speed was verified to be 82 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. CPO Prasun conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and issued the driver a citation for speeding. The driver was also given warnings for expired driver’s license, no insurance, and driver’s license not in possession.

In Kane County, CPO Reid and CPO Semenik were on a boat patrol on the Fox River at Boy Scout Island when they observed the operator of a boat disregard the posted “No Wake” area. After making contact with the operator, CPO Reid immediately noticed indicators of impairment.

After performing FSTs, CPO Reid placed the operator under arrest for OUI: alcohol. The operator later provided a BAC of .221 The subject was arrested for: Disregard a no wake zone, expired registration, OUI alcohol.

In Cook County, CPO Hopper assisted a municipal police department in a foot pursuit pursuant to a stolen car. Radio communications and a helicopter led CPO Hopper to the arrest of one individual.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Adams County, CPO Wheatley, CPO Jansen, and Sgt. Myers attended the Fishing For Freedom Banquet. This banquet honors Veterans from WW2, Korea, Vietnam, and modern conflicts. More than 250 veterans were present during the weekend activities, which include a Veterans Home fishing derby, a fundraising banquet, and ends with a fishing tournament.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink and other IDNR-certified wingshooting instructors taught approximately 35 students in an introductory wingshooting clinic at Jim Edgar Panther Creek.

In Coles County, CPO Barnes checked five Charleston subjects fishing on the Embarras River. All of the subjects were cited for no fishing license.

In Cumberland County, CPO Hyatt received a call from Lake Mattoon supervisor in regards to vehicles parked in a marked non-parking area. Upon arrival, CPO Hyatt found the owners of the vehicles and issued written warnings for the parking violations and a written warning for a sport fish violation.

In Macon County, CPO Reeves conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a Decatur man wanted out of Macon County. The traffic stop resulted in the man being issued an IVC violation citation and a notice to appear in court on the warrant at the request of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

In Shelby County, CPO Miller and CPO Viverito were dispatched to the Findlay marina for the report of battery. After receiving a suspect’s description, the suspect was located and stopped. After investigation, the suspect – a Pana resident – was arrested for operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol and issued a citation for operating a watercraft with no safety lanyard. The suspect was issued a notice to appear and released on land to a sober driver.

South Zone – Capt. Mark Folden

In Clinton County, CPO Macias assisted an ISP trooper with a DUI on a subject who only spoke Spanish. Throughout the entire process, the Trooper and CPO worked together to try and get the subject processed and citations issued.

In Marion County, while patrolling Newton Lake, CPO Swindle and CPO Hyatt observed a small watercraft transporting five adults. A female passenger was riding the gunnel with legs hanging over the edge. During the vessel inspection, it was observed two PFDs were missing. One of the passengers was too large to use any of the remaining PFDs. The operator was issued a citation for one missing PFD.

In Marion County, CPO Swindle issued a citation to a logging truck for failure to provide proof of ownership.

In Marion County, while patrolling Stephen Forbes an evening, CPO Swindle observed a fire near the lake in an unauthorized area. Upon further inspection, a vehicle was found parked in the grass with a 9-month expired registration.

The driver produced an expired driver’s license and admitted to not possessing a fishing license. The subject was issued a citation for fishing without a fishing license and a written warning for the other violations.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive person. Wilkinson arrived on the scene, along with a deputy and two firefighters. CPO Wilkinson and the other personnel on the scene performed CPR for several minutes awaiting an ambulance to arrive on the scene.

In Franklin County, Captain Folden, Acting Sgt. Lewis, and CPO Williams responded to a report of two subjects in the water clinging to a deflated air mattress west of the Rend Lake Resort Boat Ramp. The subjects made it to shore and refused further medical care beyond first aid. USACE, Franklin County EMA, Abbott EMS, Benton, and Sesser Fire Departments responded to the incident.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan stopped numerous ATVs at Ten Mile Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area. Subjects were unlawfully operating on state property. Other violations included criminal damage to state-supported property and possession of open alcohol. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Jackson County, CPO K. Williams and CPO T. Williams responded to a trespassing complaint near Burning Star State Recreational area. CPOs located the trespasser near an ATV with fishing gear. It was determined the man knew he was not allowed on the property and had been asked to leave in prior encounters. The man was cited for criminal trespass and operation of an ATV without the owner’s consent.

CPO G. Anderson and CPO Spinka interviewed a subject from Ullin about an incident involving a copperhead snake being released at a retail store. After the interview, the subject received three citations and one written warning for unlawful possession, unlawful transport, and the unlawful release of a venomous species.

Other charges on the subject are still being pursued.