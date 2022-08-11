Game Fair 2022 Now Under Way

Ramsey, Minn. — The opening weekend of this year’s Game Fair at Armstrong Ranch in Ramsey begins Friday and continues through Sunday. The second weekend of Game Fair is Aug. 19-22.

A host of seminars are available this year from hunting and fishing experts such as dog trainers Julie Doubek and Tom Dokken, fishing guide and Outdoor News columnist Steve Carney, and handgunner Jon Thompson. Other popular attractions include falconer Frank Taylor, duck and goose caller Nick Johnson, exhibition shooting demonstrations from Travis Mears, and much more. See pages 14-15 of this edition for more information, and be sure to stop by the Outdoor News booth by the main entrance while you’re there!

Game Fair show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors age 62 and older, $10 for veterans, $5 for kids ages 6 to 14, and free for youth age 5 and under. For more details, visit www.gamefair.com or call (763) 427-0944.