Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 17, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Henry County, CPO Posateri responded to an illegal dumping complaint at the parking area of the Hennepin Canal where two prescription bottles were located in the pile of landscaping waste. The officer met with the elderly Geneseo man and discussed the issue. It was determined that the bottles were likely filled with seeds from his garden and were not intended to be in the landscaping waste. A written warning was issued and the CPO informed him that even if the items were landscaping waste it was not allowable to dump them at the Hennepin Canal.

In Henry County, CPO Posateri gave a presentation to approximately 40 students at Blackhawk College, East Campus in Kewanee, Ill. This class is an animal science class focusing on various diseases within domestic animals. The presentation focused on Chronic Wasting Disease in the wild deer herds of Illinois and the duties of a CPO. This annual request from Professor Dan Hogue allows the students to interact with an Illinois Conservation Police Officer in a non-enforcement manner and allows them to hear the diverse activities a CPO handles throughout the year.

In JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender located two vehicles parked at a nature preserve entrance. The entrance said, “Restricted Area No Entry.” The occupants of the car hiked into the closed area with two dogs. CPO Hoftender educated the subjects on the closed area. CPO Hoftender issued one citation for entry into a restricted area and written warnings for having dogs in a closed nature preserve and entry into a closed nature preserve.

In JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender contacted a subject camping illegally in a natural area. The subject was issued a warning for camping in the closed area and a civil citation was issued for the subject smoking cannabis in his car in the natural area.

In LaSalle County, CPO Pankey took enforcement action on an individual who harvested three does in the 2021 season with no hunting license habitat stamp or valid permit for one.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman and CPO Wagner investigated a report of an individual building a dam on Mission Creek in LaSalle County. They found an almost completed dam going across the creek. Later that day CPO Kaufman returned to the property and located an individual on an excavator working on the dam. The individual explained he was an employee of the property owner and just doing what he was told to do. CPO Kaufman explained that a permit must be issued by the IDNR prior to a dam being installed. CPO Kaufman told the individual to stop working on the dam until a permit is approved or denied. CPO Kaufman gave the individual information about the permit process to give to his employer.

In Henderson County, CPO Jarrod Elliott and CPO Brad Thompson completed a deer hunting investigation involving the unlawful take of a white-tailed deer without a Hunting License and proper archery permit. During the investigation, the subject admitted he took the buck from a blind with his crossbow. After finding the buck, the subject said he realized he did not have a permit and later purchased one at a local vendor to later tag and report the buck. Violations of unlawful hunting without a hunting license and permit, failure to tag immediately upon kill, and unlawful submission of a false harvest report were documented. The youth hunter’s father was issued written warnings for the violations.

In McDonough County, CPO Jarrod Elliott and CPO Brad Thompson completed an investigation referencing suspicion of permit violations during the 2021-22 Fall archery season. After the interview, it was determined that the young hunter took a small buck without a hunting license or permit. The subject’s father admitted his family was new to the state and had never hunted in Illinois prior. These facts were confirmed and the subject’s father received written warnings for the unlawful take of a white-tailed deer without a hunting license or permit.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In Cook County, CPO Kusta followed up on a complaint regarding a subject trying to re-home a crocodilian (Drawf Caiman) for a friend. CPO Kusta went to the residence of the subject that was trying to re-home the animal for a friend. CPO Spoke with one subject who stated she was unable to remember the friend she was trying to help and would have to get back to him with that information. CPO Kusta asked if she was really in possession of the caiman and if it was in the residence? She denied it being in the home. CPO Kusta gave the subject his business card so she can contact him later. A few moments later, CPO Kusta was contacted by the subject’s husband who confirmed the caiman was in the home. CPO Kusta returned to the residence and was shown where the animal was located. Both subjects cooperated and neither was able to provide a permit for the caiman. The caiman was seized, and a citation was issued for the unlawful possession of a crocodilian without a special use permit. The caiman was transferred to an approved IDNR facility where it will be evaluated.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates received several calls from Bartlett area residents regarding a fox with a drain pipe around its neck. CPO Gates was able to observe the fox and it appeared healthy. The fox did not appear to be in distress as it was able to elude capture attempts.

In Kane County, CPO Iaffaldano received a complaint regarding an Aurora resident who unlawfully killed a skunk by the use of chemicals. The Aurora man was cited.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber checked fishermen along the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers. CPO Farber located two men who were found to be fishing without a license. CPO Farber also located illegal-sized walleye in one of the offenders’ buckets. One of the men was also found to be wanted on a warrant for aggravated DUI out of Will County. Several citations were issued and the wanted subject was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

In Kankakee County, CPOT Thompson and CPO Elliot assisted in rescuing an injured juvenile bald eagle. The eagle was transported to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation for further evaluation.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes responded to the report of a dead bald eagle in Will County. A preliminary investigation revealed that the eagle likely died from striking power lines while in flight. The specimen was collected to be relayed to the USFWS for final disposition.

In Will County, CPOT Thompson and CPO Prasun investigated a vehicle traveling through DNR property utilizing a spotlight from the passenger area. Upon contact with the occupants, it was determined they were spotlighting for tiger salamanders. The driver and passenger were given a written warning for the violation.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Menard County, CPO Wahlbrink responded to a complaint regarding a skunk walking through a residential neighborhood with a foothold trap attached to its foot. CPO Wahlbrink located and captured the skunk removed the trap and released the animal unharmed. It was determined that the trap had not been properly anchored or secured, which allowed the skunk to walk off with the trap.

In Menard County, CPO Thornley conducted youth turkey enforcement. CPO Thornley received a call regarding a hunter using his landowner tag for youth turkey season. The hunter was educated that landowner tags were not valid for youth season. The hunter’s father was issued a written warning for the violation.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff was contacted about a roadkill river otter on the side of the road in the Brighton area. The animal was retrieved and disposed of.

In Cass County, CPO Thornley received a call about an injured eagle in Schuyler County. CPO Thornley traveled to Cass County and met animal control to get the eagle. CPO Thornley relayed the eagle to the Raptor Center in Decatur due to possible poisoning.

In Vermilion County, CPO Sanford investigated extensive damage to State Lands in Vermilion County, which appeared to have been caused by an individual or individuals intentionally operating a motor vehicle off the roadway. The damage appeared consistent with the activity of “mudding” or “off-roading”. Utilizing available resources, CPO Sanford located a suspect and vehicle. CPO Sanford interviewed the suspect, who ultimately admitted to operating their vehicle off the roadway, intentionally, resulting in the observed damage. The individual was issued multiple citations for the violation(s) and referred to the State’s Attorney for additional charges.

In Coles County, CPO Mieure assisted CPO Miller on an investigation involving a Coles county man that resulted in one citation and four written warnings being issued for deer violations from the 2021 season.

In Coles County, CPO Miller took enforcement action with an Ashmore resident who had illegally harvested a white-tailed deer with no hunting license, no state habitat stamp, and no deer permit.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers received notification from the World Shooting and Recreational Complex’s staff that a mother had reported that her daughter had hit a sign in the park and had left the park that night. The daughter stated that she swerved to miss a deer and hit a wooden sign along the roadway and drove home. The damage to the car matched the damage to the sign.

In Perry County, CPO K. Williams was notified of a parked ATV in the woods at Pyramid State Park. CPO K. Williams contacted local agencies to determine if the ATV was reported stolen. Pinckneyville Police Department received a report of a stolen ATV the same morning. The ATV matched the description of the reported stolen ATV. Pinckneyville Police Department assisted with the investigation and the ATV was returned to the owner.

In Perry County, CPO K. Williams and

D. Lewis started a thorough investigation at Pyramid State Park where two buildings were severely damaged in an attempt to unlawfully enter. The investigation led to the arrest of a Du Quoin resident for criminal damage to state property and unlawful entry to a restricted area.

In Crawford County, CPO Taylor checked a youth turkey hunter that had killed a turkey. CPO Taylor observed that the turkey did not have a permit attached. After speaking with the father, it was determined that the youth had forgotten his permit in the truck that morning. The youth grabbed his permit and tagged the turkey. The father was issued a written warning for the son not tagging the turkey. CPO Taylor talked with the youth to ensure he always carries his turkey permit when he is hunting.

In Wabash County, CPO Roundcount is investigating a public dumping complaint at Beall Woods State Park. Approximately nine large bags of garbage were dumped in Coffee Creek. The bags contained numerous items, including dirty diapers, DVDs, women’s used feminine products, paint cans, cigarette butts, etc. The investigation has developed several leads and is active at this time.

In Madison County, CPO Ray received convictions on two subjects in Madison County Court. They were for use of another’s permit to harvest deer, and paid a fine of $330; unlawful take of white-tailed five-point buck, and a paid fine of $330; unlawful harvest of more than two bucks in one year, and a paid fine of $340; unlawful loan transfer tag to another person, and a paid fine of $449.75. The subjects’ Illinois hunting privileges were suspended for more than one year.

In Clinton County, CPO Macias has been trying to locate a hunter who allegedly baited and harvested a deer during the 2021 fall hunting season. So far, the person of interest has been difficult to locate, and the CPOs are beginning to think it is a false report.