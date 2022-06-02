Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collar – June 3, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender is currently investigating a complaint of a subject discharging a firearm in the campground at Apple River Canyon State Park. When CPO Hoftender contacted the subject, he advised he was shooting at a cougar and was in fear for his life. When asked if he saw the cougar, he explained he heard it and it had swiped at the tent twice. A field report will be completed and sent to the States Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

In Rock Island County, CPO Priest assisted a District 7 Trooper on a traffic stop. The driver stated she had a loaded pistol in the glove box and had a concealed carry permit. During this time the male passenger continued making furtive movements and hiding his hands along his left hip. The Troopers and CPO Priest told the male subject to put his hands over his head onto the roof of the car. During this time the male passenger said he had a pistol on him. A trooper grabbed the male subject’s hands and had him get out of the car. As the male subject was getting out, CPO Priest recovered a firearm off of the male’s waistband and secured it. The male was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner is currently finishing up an investigation for falsification of applications to obtain landowner permits. CPO’s investigation has uncovered other wildlife violations and charges are expected soon.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner, while checking fishermen along the Illinois River near Spring Valley, observed a man fishing from the shoreline. As CPO Wagner attempted to make contact, the individual fled and hid in a treeline. CPO Wagner was able to quickly find the subject who was laying down in driftwood washed up from the river. The individual was found to have no fishing license and issued a citation for the violation.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman, with the assistance of two fishermen, captured an injured eagle. The eagle had a broken right wing. It was transported to a local wildlife rehabilitation official.

In Winnebago County, CPO Roesch received a complaint about hunting without permission. CPO Roesch met the landowner and discovered a treestand that was placed on his property without his permission. CPO Roesch seized the treestand and an investigation is pending.

In McDonough County, CPO Elliott was on patrol in northwest McDonough County. Upon pulling down a dead-end lane, CPO Elliott identified a vehicle parked with a small ATV trailer attached. The trailer was in the down-ramp position indicating an ATV was potentially off-loaded. A short time later, CPO Elliott observed an ATV approach with two male subjects dressed in camouflage. The second male subject riding behind the operator was observed to be carrying an uncased shotgun. After a compliance check was completed, it was determined the operator of the ATV was a guide for the second subject for a turkey hunt on the property. CPO Elliott inspected all documents necessary for both subjects. The turkey hunter with the uncased gun was also found to not have his permit signed. A check of his firearm revealed it was unloaded and only capable of holding three shells. A citation was issued to the hunter for unlawful transport of an uncased firearm. Written warnings were issued for unlawful hunting by use/aid of a conveyance and failure to sign permit as required. All violations were discussed with both subjects.

In Tazewell County, CPO Finn was informed of garbage that was dumped at Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife area. He was able to determine the owner of the garbage and questioned the owner. It was determined the trash was no longer being picked up at the residence and was subsequently placed in park dumpsters, seven bags in total. The garbage was removed and a citation for dumping garbage in a park was issued..

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In Lake County, CPOs Kelley and Van Wiltenburg, along with members of Fox Lake Fire and Rescue, responded to a report of an injured deer near the Grass Lake Road bridge in Fox Lake. The callers believed the deer was stuck in the mud near Nippersink Lake. Unfortunately, it was determined the deer was too badly injured and it had to be euthanized.

In Lake County, CPOs Kelley and Winters responded to a call of a hen mallard crashing into the window of a residence in Antioch. The callers were worried the bird had Avian Influenza, as they had chickens and didn’t want them to come into contact with the duck. Fortunately, when the CPOs arrived, the duck was able to fly away. Apparently, she had only stunned herself while trying to evade several, male suitors.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber conducted sport fish enforcement along the Kankakee River in Kankakee, Ill. CPO Farber checked three men fishing near Alpiner Park and discovered that they did not possess valid 2022 sport fishing licenses. One of the men was found to be wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for driving while license suspended and an Iroquois County warrant for burglary. The violator was issued a fish code citation and transported to the Kankakee County Jail.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes responded to the report of a possible environmental crime in Will County. The complainant reported a creek that discharges into the Kankakee River near his residence, was flowing “neon green.” On arrival, the color had dissipated significantly from the complainant’s report. Tracing the creek upstream, a ditch runoff was discovered with the same neon green color water described. Further investigation led to the source of the coloring. Further investigation is pending.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates and CPO Kater investigated a complaint of two dead coyotes. The carcasses were too decomposed to determine a cause of death. The area will continue to be monitored for any illegal hunting or trapping.

In DuPage County, While on patrol, CPO Gates recovered two wooden box crates that were dumped in Heron Wood State Habitat Area. CPO Gates collected the crates and properly disposed of them. A report of unlawful dumping was generated. CPO Gates received a call regarding a Canada Goose gosling trapped on a second story awning. Upon arrival, CPO Gates noticed the ledges of the awning were roughly 2.5 feet high, not allowing the goslings to leave. CPO Gates was able to acquire a ladder and safely relocated the goslings to the ground where they reunited with their parents.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Adams County, CPO Blazinic has been working sports fish enforcement at Siloam Springs State Park. CPO Blazinic issued a citation for exceeding the daily creel limit of trout and multiple watercraft written warnings during the opening trout weekend.

In Adams County, CPO Blazinic has been investigating a coyote hunting without permission complaint in Adams County. Multiple citations have been issued and the case is ongoing.

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley recently was informed of a disposition regarding a deer hunter that he cited for over the limit of bucks in November of 2021 in Denver, Ill. The man pleaded guilty to his charges and was fined $447 for the offense. A seized 8-point rack will remain property of the state.

In Cass County, CPO Thornley patrolled JEPC for turkey hunters and early mushroom hunters. CPO Thornley issued a written warning to a turkey hunter for failure to sign a turkey permit. CPO Thornley traveled to a location to investigate someone hunting without permission. The subject was gone from the property prior to CPO Thornley’s arrival.

In Cass County, at Jim Edgar Panther Creek, CPO Wahlbrink issued a mushroom hunter two citations for mushroom hunting prior to 1 p.m. during the spring turkey season and for parking in a prohibited area. The mushroom hunter’s vehicle was discovered by turkey hunters nearly half a mile from the closest road. He had driven around a closed gate, an authorized vehicle-only sign, and a no mushroom hunting until 1 p.m. sign.

In Christian County, CPO Gerdes and CPO Post made contact with a subject hunting mushrooms at Sangchris Lake State Park before 1 p.m., while the area was closed to this activity. The man was unaware of the rule.

In Scott County, CPO Gerdes responded to a call regarding a turkey hunter trespassing on property near Alsey. The man was identified and admitted to the violation during an interview with CPO Gerdes. The hunter was then cited for the violation.

In Moultrie County, CPO Moody encountered two Decatur men on the Wildlife Management Area fishing. One of the men was a registered sex offender, and the other had two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court. Both men received citations for fishing with no valid fishing license. The first man received a warning for being a sex offender present in a park and the second man was arrested on his warrants.

In DeWitt County, CPO Noah Workman responded to two dead turkeys left in a gas station trash can. CPO Workman is attempting to identify who shot the turkeys.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Schachner and CPO Macias completed an investigation regarding illegally taken bobcats. A subject was cited for unlawfully taking four bobcats illegally in Illinois over three years. The illegal pelts were seized and additional charges are pending.

In Randolph County, CPO Schachner and CPO Binsbacher combined efforts with Sgt. Manker and CPO Sievers to discover and investigate two turkeys illegally killed without valid permits and taken with the aid of bait. Two subjects received multiple citations with mandatory court dates.

In St. Clair County, CPO Schachner encountered two subjects fishing without fishing licenses. One of the subjects repeatedly provided false identification information. Shortly thereafter, it was determined that both subjects were wanted on warrants. In addition, one of them drove to the fishing location on a suspended driver’s license and without valid vehicle insurance. Both subjects were issued citations and transported to jail. Their illegal fish were seized and donated to a nearby legal fisherman.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams cited two Arkansas resident turkey hunters after a compliance check determined they were hunting past the 1 p.m. closing time, lacked hunting licenses or habitat stamps, and only possessed one wild turkey permit between them.

In Gallatin County, CPO Schoenhoff received a call of a dead bald eagle found in rural Gallatin County. The reporting party provided information about the location and what he observed. CPO Schoenhoff met with the reporting party and collected the eagle.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan investigated an unlawful take of turkey without a permit. It was discovered the hunter had killed a turkey and tagged it with his sister’s permit. The subject was cited for taking a turkey without a permit and participating in a turkey hunt with a weapon unlawfully.

In Perry County, CPO K. Williams and CPO Tapley responded to a missing person call at Pyramid State Park near Boulder Lake. The missing person was last seen kayaking and hiking along the area of Boulder Lake. With the use of a boat, CPOs located the individual near the water’s edge of Boulder Lake. The man had fallen down a hill and became disoriented. He was returned to the boat launch and received medical attention from EMS.

In Clay County, CPO Roper and CPO Willand received information about a bobcat that may have been unlawfully taken in Clay County. CPOs spoke with the potential suspect at his residence. After briefly speaking with the subject, it was learned by CPO’s an Illinois bobcat had been unlawfully harvested with no bobcat permit in Clay County. CPOs issued the individual a citation for unlawfully hunting a bobcat with no valid permit, and unlawful take of a bobcat.

In Johnson County, CPO Teas cited a deer hunter from South Carolina for tagging his deer with another person’s permit during the 2021-2022 deer season. The subject had valid permits but used another’s permit so he could continue to hunt.