2022 Huntin’ Buddy Prize: The SportDOG® Brand SportHunter® 425X

2022 Second Runner Up Prize_Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest

The SportDOG® Brand FieldTrainer® 425X is their smallest and lightest e-collar built for in-the-field training or hunting with close working dogs. Consistency and perfect timing are critical to developing your sporting dog, so the remote is quickly and easily operated without having to look at it – which lets you focus on your dog and not your equipment. With only a slight movement of the dial and the push of a button, you will be able to deliver a tone, vibration, or one of the 21 levels of static stimulation. Use these stimulation types to communicate with up to 3 dogs (with purchase of Add-A-Dog® collars) out to 500 yards with any of the 425 models.

Click here to enter the 2022 photo contest