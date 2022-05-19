Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – May 20, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

JUNE 9-12: North American Native Fishes Association, 10:00 a.m., June 11 main Conference, St. Mary’s University, Phil Cochran Auditorium, Winona. For more info call Raymond Katula, 608-385-5562.

JULY 16: TreeHouse – Sandstone, Wings North in Pine City at 12:00 p.m. for the sporting clays tournament, and Pine City Evangelical Free Church at 5 :00 p.m. for the banquet. For more info call Michael Joneson, 763-233-1338.

JULY 30: Support the Troops MN, 16th annual Golf Tournament and Silent Auction, Majestic Oaks Golf Course, For more info call Nicole Giesie, 847-422-3640.

Aug 20: Whitetails Unlimited Warroad Area Chapter, 5:00 p.m., Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more info call Ike Miller, 218-202-0610.

Shows

June 25: 15th Annual Classic & Vintage Boat Show, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., White Bear Shopping Center (lakefront), White Bear Lake, For more info or to register boat call 651-407-1200

Education/Seminar

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 25: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

June 26: 10:00 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette

July 23: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

July 23: 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet

Aug. 6: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

Aug. 7: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

SEPT. 10: 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

Trapper Education Field Training Session (Duluth/Two Harbors District 1): 6122 McQuade Rd. Duluth MN 55804 April 23rd 9:00 am- 3:00 pm.Preregistration is required at mcquaderoadfur@msn.com (preferred) or 218-525-4970.

Trapper Education Field Training Session (District 3): Cormorant Lake Sportsman Club, 18587 Sportsman Road, Audubon, Mn 56511. May 7 10:00 – 3:00 Pre-registration is required. Please call any of these three to register: Don @ 320.815.0047; Eric @ 218.640.3285; or Keith @ 218.298.4964. Please be sure to bring all your paperwork! Lunch will be served

Trapper Education Field Training Session (Fergus Falls Area District 3): 43219 195th St., Clitherall MN 56524. April 23 9 am- 2 pm. Call Mike Koep 218 205 6805 to preregister.

Trapper Education Course and Field Training Session (Metro District 6): Bunker Hills Regional Park Activity Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd NW, Andover, MN 55304. Tuesday evenings April 5, 12 and 19, 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Field Training Session Saturday April 23 9:00am-4:00pm preregister with Willy Elliott- 651-387-0197 (text message preferred) or Andy Shoemaker-651-323-3268

Trapper Education Field Training Session (Owatonna District 8): Cumberland’s Northwest Trappers Supply, 4707 Cedar Ave N., Owatonna, MN 55060. Saturday, May 7 8 am- 12 noon. Please call to preregister if you would like to attend – 507-451-7607, Please bring a chair.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SPECIAL EVENTS

June 18: Confidence Learning Center, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Zorbaz on Gull Lake. For more info call Sarah Smith, 218-828-2344.

June 18: Fishing Klinics For Kids, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sturgis Park Fishing Pier on Buffalo Lake, Buffalo. For more info contact Jim Wedell 763-972-3619.

Shooting/Archery

June 3, 4, 5: The Woods 3D Archery Shoot, June 3, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. – June 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., June 5, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., The Woods Church Camp, Pillager. For more info call Jake Schlangen, 218-822-3933.

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

JUNE 25: Ortonville Trap Team/Big Stone Health Care Foundation, 10 a.m., Ortonville School Trap Range. For more info call Vanessa Lhotka-Myer, 320-839-4135.

Meetings

MDHA North Suburban Chapter May Meeting, May 9, 6:00 p.m., VFW, Coon Rapids. For more info call Pat 763-221-4717.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information

go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club: every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.