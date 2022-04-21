Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 22, 2022

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked turkey hunters in Marshall County. A nonresident deer hunter was cited for purchasing and filling a resident deer tag in the fall of 2021. Other enforcement action was taken for hunting without a license in possession and failing to validate a turkey tag before removing the bird from the place of kill.

CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) continued to monitor ATVing and fishing activity in the area. The turkey opener was worked, but hunters reported it was slow due to Mother Nature bringing us yet another spring snowstorm.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) taught the law and ethics portion of firearms safety classes in Hallock and Oslo. He also checked turkey hunters during the “A” season, finding little success among those who braved the unseasonably cold weather and snowstorms.

CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls) monitored ATVing activity and checked a few turkey hunters braving the snow during the first week of the turkey season.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports spending time this week checking angling activity and turkey hunters. Various wildlife-related calls were received.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored angling activity on area lakes and attended training at Camp Ripley.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports patrolling the station south of Highway 10 for ATVers in ditches. Vinton continues to receive complaints about their operation. Vinton continued to monitor water levels in area creeks for the upcoming fish run. All area lakes still have ice, but water levels in creeks and rivers have come up as the snow melts. At the request of the local water resource enforcement officer, Vinton followed up with area lake service providers who had let their permits expire. All whose permits were expired had left the business and were no longer required to possess permits.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working spring turkey hunting and ATVing enforcement. Time also was spent giving a law and ethics presentation to a firearms safety class in Glyndon.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) monitored forest trails for activity. ATV and off-road vehicle patrol was conducted. Wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas were patrolled. Lakes and rivers were checked for angling and the spring fish run.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) reports ice fishing on area lakes is officially over for the year. Rain has made any ice unstable and soft. Landmark followed up with local soil and water conservation districts on ongoing wetland violations. Reports of incidentally caught otters and an injured eagle were handled.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports his primary focus for the week was spring turkey hunting and ATVing enforcement. Wintry weather slowed activity for the first season of spring turkey hunting, but some hunters tagged out in the first few days. Calls regarding trespassing, spring beaver trapping, and sick/injured wildlife were handled. A few ATV riders have been contacted while riding in county highway ditches for recreational purposes. Goodman would like to remind folks that they may not drive an ATV within the right of way (ditch) of a state or county road from April 1 to Aug. 1 in the agricultural zone. This does not apply to ATVs licensed and used for agricultural purposes.”

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) checked area turkey hunters, worked on wetland case follow-up, and conducted some equipment maintenance. Plautz also checked area streams and rivers for fish-run activity and fielded some license-issue questions.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked turkey hunters and turkey activity. Turkey hunting activity was low in the Douglas County area with the latest snow storms and wind.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the week focused on angling enforcement. Few turkey hunters braved the weather to get out this week. Wood assisted local agencies and issued minnow permits.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) reports working small-game, fishing, and recreational vehicle activity. Nuisance-animal calls were fielded, and Enforcement Division training was attended.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, ATV operators, turkey hunters, and spring beaver trappers.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling and ATVing activity. Baum also patrolled the woods for the beginning of the turkey season, but found few hunters out with the snow and cold. Baum took enforcement action for various ATV violations. Baum received an anonymous TIP complaint that resulted in enforcement action for various angling violations.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass County lakes for angling activity throughout the week. He also completed follow-up from TIP calls and attended training at Camp Ripley.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports Rainy River spring fishing came to a quiet close with snow and cold putting a damper on things. Dogs-chasing-wild-animal complaints were handled, as was a fire complaint. People are reminded to control their dogs when outdoors.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) completed follow-up with a site visit on a wetland restoration order. Assistance was provided with vehicles in ditches after the last snow squall that came through the area. Now is a good time to remove bird feeders and to clean up any remaining seed and waste. This simple act can help reduce the chances of conflicts with springtime-emerging animals, namely black bears but also other hungry critters.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports multiple inches of snow fell during the week and below-freezing temps were back. Streams that were open froze back over. Outdoor activity remains minimal. Deer remain scarce, and a foot-plus of snow remains in the sheltered areas. Lakes are all ice-covered with numerous inches of ice on them.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) reports the spring turkey season opened last week, but few turkey hunters were seen. A complaint was received regarding the possession/sale of a monkey (prohibited in Minnesota). The investigation determined the owner of the monkey resides in Wisconsin (where it is legal). It was bananas.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and ATVing activity. Few anglers were found on area lakes. Ice conditions vary from lake to lake as ice has started to deteriorate.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers and a few snowmobile riders this past week. Fishing has been poor and ice conditions are highly variable. ATV riders are out, and some are getting stuck in slush and the recent snow.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled area forest roads and checked Lake Superior tributaries. She conducted minnow dealer checks, checked on area lake service providers, and followed up on litter and birch pole theft cases. Lots of questions have been fielded regarding ice-out. The recent snowfall and forecasted snow for the area will not improve the prospects of open water for the fishing opener.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports testifying in court for a DUI arrest from this past fall.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked Lake Superior stream fishing and ATVing activity during the week. Winter-like weather returned this week, slowing down angling in most areas.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) talked with law enforcement students about career opportunities with the DNR Enforcement Division. Time also was spent checking anglers and taking wildlife-related calls. Brown responded to calls involving injured or deceased animals including eagles, deer, waterfowl, and skunks.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked late-season ice angling with ice conditions deteriorating quickly. One individual fell through the edge of the ice up to his waist, right in front of Sutherland – a reminder that caution needs to be used. Sutherland also worked littering cases where garbage was dumped at public landings.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked trapping and turkey hunting during the week. Time also was spent monitoring closed roads and trails for recreational vehicle use. Holt followed up on commercial inspections and checked angling activity.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on angling and ATVing activities. Several turkey hunters were contacted throughout the area as well.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that beaver trappers continue to fight an uphill battle with freezing temperatures and fluctuating water levels.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) handled numerous complaints about nuisance animals, handled illegal-fire complaints, checked shore anglers along Lake Superior, and followed up on trespassing complaints.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) reports field work in the Duluth area consisted of fishing enforcement along the North Shore. ATV-related complaints were investigated, and other complaints received included dogs chasing deer, turkey hunting trespass, and road hunting for turkeys.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) patrolled Moose Lake and Jay Cooke state parks and the Fond du Lac State Forest for spring road and trail closures. Humphrey checked turkey-hunting activity, with a slow “A” season reported due in part to poor weather conditions.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) attended training during the week and checked anglers along the North Shore. Olson also investigated a trespass complaint along the Sucker River and followed up with a concerned angler.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers and boaters on Lake Superior. Event details were worked on for the summer, and training was attended at Camp Ripley.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked spring beaver trappers now that the water is flowing again. The turkey season started slowly due to the cold.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked turkey-hunting activity and patrolled for illegal fires and prohibited all-terrain vehicle operations. Guida and a Crow Wing County deputy addressed an incident involving two juveniles and their parents illegally operating off-highway motorcycles in the public road right of way.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time monitoring spring beaver-trapping activity and motor vehicle use on closed forest roads. Ice conditions are deteriorating rapidly throughout the area.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports checking anglers, trappers, and turkey hunters. A law and safety talk was given to an area ATV safety class.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports the 2022 turkey hunting season is off to a slow start with poor weather conditions. Turkey hunters reported little success in the first part of the season. Ice angling activity is decreasing rapidly as ice conditions are starting to become poor.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) handled several incidentally trapped otters and muskrats. She also responded to deer-depredation complaints and a potential trespass.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ATVing, trapping, and fishing activities. Sucker anglers are not finding many fish on the move. Trap theft continues to be an ongoing issue.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) reports that calls were taken about black bears being seen leaving their hibernation areas and roaming around. There also were a couple of reports of car vs. bear vehicle accidents.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked turkey hunting, trapping, sportfishing, and ATVing enforcement this week.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) took several calls from people with questions about turkey hunting. Westby worked with another DNR conservation officer’s K9 to assist with a complaint involving shooting from the road.

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) reports follow-up was conducted on wetlands-violation investigations, and a ride-along was provided to an area youth. A TIP regarding illegally taken sandhill cranes also was investigated, and an illegal youth ATV issue was addressed.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked ATV activity, anglers, and turkey hunters. Trespass complaints involving turkey hunters were addressed. The spring fish run was monitored.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) monitored anglers and turkey hunters. Time also was spent on a litter complaint and ATV enforcement.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled his area for turkey hunters. Hanna educated hunters on how to register their turkeys and what zones to register them in.

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) spent the week checking anglers and turkey hunters. Enforcement activity for the week included allowing a youth to unlawfully operate an ATV, transporting a loaded firearm, extra fishing lines, and fishing without a license.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for anglers and turkey hunters. Additional time was spent presenting at firearms safety classes. The poor weather made for a quiet turkey opener.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) patrolled the metro area for fishing and Fort Snelling State Park for park usage. He worked the trout opener and turkey-hunting season in southeastern Minnesota.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) took ATV-related complaints on state and federal property near the Minnesota River. Extra patrol was given to the area because ATVs are not allowed on state and federal properties in Scott County.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent time the week training at Camp Ripley, checking turkey hunters, and following up on complaints. Grewe reminds boaters and anglers to use extreme caution with the new open-water season and make sure all safety equipment is in good working order before heading out on the cold water.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) focused on AIS activity during the week. He also followed up with lake service providers regarding their permit status.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week checking anglers and turkey hunters and attending training at Camp Ripley. He also investigated a wetland complaint and issued a possession permit for a car-killed fisher. Arntzen also handled several injured-animal calls, dealt with complaints of people targeting game fish out of season, and looked into a possible big-game violation.

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time checking anglers on local lakes and trout streams. Fishing success in the area has been good with the warming water. In one instance, a shore angler saw Thomas checking others and attempted to set his bucket of fish and gear among the trees and walk away. He was located, cited for fishing without a license, and the fish were seized/released. In another instance, an angler was found to be in possession of an overlimit of crappies, claiming he was just putting them all in his bucket and was planning to count and release the extras “later.” He was cited and the eight extra crappies were seized and released.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent a busy weekend working trout anglers for the opening weekend. Despite the cold conditions, anglers were out in force with many limits of trout seen in buckets.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week checking stream anglers and ATV riders and attending training. Recent high winds have plagued outdoor recreation.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) spent time this past week attending firearms safety classes in Belview and Milroy. K9 Earl responded to a call to assist with an evidence search. K9 training was attended in Madelia with local handlers. Time also was spent investigating litter violations.

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) worked angling and turkey-hunting enforcement this past week. Despite the cold and wind, several turkey hunters bagged birds on the opener. However, anglers didn’t have as much luck on the trout opener during the weekend with eyelets on fishing poles icing up and temperatures in the 20s.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Cassie Block (Willmar) spent time this week checking anglers throughout the area. She also patrolled the area for turkey-hunting activity and worked ATVing activity. Block fielded questions about sick and injured wildlife as well.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent the week checking shore-fishing locations and turkey hunters. While checking shore-fishing locations, Klehr came across some eager individuals getting ready to get docks and lifts into the lake for the year. They were reminded there needs to be current registration displayed on their watercraft and there needs to be enough life jackets for everyone on the watercraft.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) fielded complaints related to public water violations and littering this past week. Poor weather met opening-season turkey hunters, with limited success reported.

CO Mike Gruhlke (Jackson) worked the turkey season, shore fishing, and ATVing enforcement. High winds and cold weather have been a couple of the challenges for first-season turkey hunters.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Tyler Lusignan (Faribault) reports checking turkey hunters, as well as anglers for the trout opener. A trespassing complaint was addressed.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked trappers and ATV operators during the week. Davis also checked anglers and observed many people out for the trout opener.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) checked turkey hunters and anglers and responded to ATV-related complaints throughout the week. Assistance was given to the sheriff’s office with a dumping complaint.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) followed up on complaints of ATVers operating below the ordinary high water mark.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) worked a busy trout opener. The turnout seemed good despite the cold weather.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) spent time at Camp Ripley for training. Stream trout anglers were checked during the season opener. Anglers reported cold fingers and frozen guides, but fair success given the conditions.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports a busy and bitter cold trout opener. Despite the cold weather, many anglers took to the streams. Fishing was good and many limits were observed. Violations encountered were no trout stamp, no angling license, and an overlimit of trout. Turkey hunters also were checked. Success was poor. Hunters reported little activity and frozen fingers.