Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – April 8, 2022

Banquets/Fundraiser

April 5: WTU Beaver Dam Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, Beaver Dam. Call Jeff Ritchart,

920-960-4836.

APRIL 7: WTU Merrill Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Lanes, Merrill. Call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

April 7: WTU Cedar Springs Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cottonwood Sports Bar, 4716 Green River Road, Fennimore, Jen Borzick, 608-485-1260.

April 9: 44th annual awards for the Headwaters Chapter of Muskies, Inc., Whitetail Inn, St. Germain, call Joe Koschnik,

715-542-2366.

April 9: 41st annual Crex Meadows Chapter of DU banquet, 5 p.m., Hummer’s Rendezvous, Grantsburg, call Scott Johnson, 715-431-0362.

April 9: Clintonville Ducks Unlimited Chapter 43rd annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., Northwinds Banquet Hall, 510 North Main Street, Marion, call Tina Flanagan, 715-460-6540.

April 9: NWTF North Clark Chapter, 4:30 p.m., Quonset Hall, N14976 Gorman Ave., Thorp, Rich Kodl, 715-703-3913.

April 12: WTU Oregon/Northwest Rock County banquet, 5:30 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington Street, Janesville, for more info, call Allison Rauscher, 608-333-5931.

April 12: WTU Spencer Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Marshfield. Call Vic Stini, 715 650-8057.

April 12: Between the Lakes Chapter of Muskies, Inc., 35th annual banquet, 5 p.m., The Village at 170, 170 Rangeline Rd., Kohler.

April 13: Pheasants Forever Racine County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring Street, Racine, call 262-903-8572.

APRIL 16: WTU Burnett County Chapter Sportsmen’s Night Out, 5 p.m., T-DAWGS-CREX Convention Center, Grantsburg. Call Ellen Chell, 715 417-0923.

April 16: WTU Wisconsin Packerland Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Stadium View, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, 800-274-5471, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APril 16: WTU Burnett County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Crex Convention Center (T-DAWGS) 429 Hwy. 70, Grantsburg, Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923.

April 20: Southwest Wisconsin Pheasants Forever Chapter, 5 p.m., Banfield’s Swiss Haus, 273 N. Hollow Rd., Cuba City, call Bruce Kroll, 608-642-2409.

April 21 : Fond du Lac County Pheasants Forever Chapter 582, 5:30 p.m., K.C. Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave., 920-579-4512.

April 21: Wisconsin Wildlife Federation District No. 1 banquet, 5 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, 300 Marina Dr., Superior, Bill Hilgers, 715-376-2116.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

June 13-17: The No Name Gang Wisconsin youth trapping camp, Wichman Farms, Marion, Steven O’Mary, 715 927-0204.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to

5 p.m., Mon., Tuesday, & Wednesdays.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: Open 3-D shoots March 26-27, April 23-24, Aug. 27-28. July 23-24, traditional only 3-D shoot. All shoots Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike,

715-308-5437, or Steve, 715-505-8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club, Inc: Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. Call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Oakland Conservation Club: 10-week outdoor archery league will begin July 8. Call 608-444-3885.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715-347-6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920-284-6976.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715-424-1011.

Ozaukee County Fish and Game: Sporting clays shoots, April 10, May 1, and May 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Doug Klinski, 262-247-5913.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Couples league (Saturdays, TBD); summer leagues, outdoor mixed tip league (contact club); indoor spot league, call Ron Hoppe, 715-573-9212; April 10, raffle party; April 20, annual meeting; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

TOURNAMENTS/contest

April 2: Sporting clays shoot, J&H Game Farm, W8925 Lower Road, Navarino, Carl Gierke, 920-986-3272.

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. Call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

AUG. 19-21: Ashland Civic Center

SEPT. 9 & 10: Shell Lake Arts Center

SEPT. 30 & OCT. 1: Iron River Community Center

April 22-24: Ashland Gun & Knife Show, Ashland Civic Center, Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 715-372-4654 for more info.

May 6-7: Gun show at the Slice Ice Arena, 1632 4th Ave. West, Monroe, Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission $5 (under 12 no charge), call 608 426-0113.

July 31: Northwoods Wildlife and Wetland Club’s 30th annual gun show, Manitowish Waters Community Center (airport), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., two buildings with tables, Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

SPECIAL EVENTS

April 9: Dodge County Sporting Conservation Alliance sportsmen’s rummage sale. All things hunting, fishing, trapping, Beaver Dam American Legion Hall, 300 Beichl Ave., Beaver Dam, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., call

Harold Drake, 920-344-6443.

May 6-7: Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener, hosted by town of Shell Lake, Kaitlin Hanson, 715-635-9696, or kaitlin@washburncounty.org.

June 4: Wisconsin Trappers District 9 rendezvous, 8 a.m., vendors, Reedsburg Outdoor Club, 217 Clark Street, Reedsburg, Dennis Knuth, 608-495-2752.

June 10-11: Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 2 rendezvous, June 10, 12-7 p.m. and June 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Auburn Community Park, no charge, call

Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

July 23: Wisconsin Trappers Association District 4 rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32/64 Mountain, call Steven O’Mary,

715-927-0204.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Badger Fly Fishers: Fourth Monday of each month through May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. Call Bob Harrison,

608-233-7480.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek,

608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. For more info, call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Lyle Peshkar,

920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.

Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info, call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser,

920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt,

920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz,

414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House,

Oshkosh. For info, call Betty Brochert,

920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to public. Call Richard Feustel, 920-948-2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. Call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club,: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m. Call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.