Outdoor News product review: New fishing lures for 2022

Outdoor News gives you a sneak peek at some of the hot new fishing lures for open-water anglers in 2022. Outdoor News dials in on the quality brands, including Spro Sports Professionals and their new Zero Minnow 130 that stands out with stellar color options and the castability that serious anglers demand. The full lineup of new 2022 fishing lures can be found in the pages of Outdoor News, and features options from Rapala, Berkley, Bugsy’s Baits USA, KALIN’S, Missile Baits, River2Sea, VMC, Storm, Wisey Worms and Woodcraft.