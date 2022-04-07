Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – April 8, 2022

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

April 23: The Whitetails Unlimited Beacoup Bottoms Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m. at KC Hall Columbian Club. For information, call 618-521-5280.

April 24: The Menard Archers will host their first shoot of the season 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Menard Archers archery range, located behind New Salem State Park, just off Route 97 approximately two miles south of Petersburg. Future shoots will be held May 22, June 26, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and

Sept. 25. For information, call 217-415-7911.

April 30: Tri County Gun Club’s Annual Open House/Fundraiser, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 30 and May 1, 3441 S Brookville Road in Polo. For information, call 815-625-7916.

Meetings

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info, call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info, call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. For more info, call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info, call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info, call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info, call

William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the Month, Tap House Grill,

St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info, call Joe Waite,

847-867-6234.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info, call John Sundquist,

847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info, call Victor Bianchetta,

309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info, call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets Third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info. call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more info, call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info, call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info, call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more info, call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info, call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info, call Candace Kleen,

309-696-0208.