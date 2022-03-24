New York Outdoor News Calendar – March 25, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

March 27: Coyote hunting season closes.

April 1: Regular trout season opens.

April 1: Striped bass season begins in the Hudson River north of the George Washington Bridge.

APRIL 7: Beaver trapping season end in most of state; mink and muskrat trapping seasons close in southeastern New York.

APRIL 15: Mink and muskrat trapping seasons close in the Northern Zone.

April 15: Striped bass season begins in the Hudson River south of the George Washington Bridge.

April 23-24: Youth turkey hunting weekend.

Fundraisers

MARCH 25: NWTF – Chemung Valley Ridge Runners Chapter Banquet. Clarion Hotel, Elmira, N.Y. Info: 607-738-2050

MARCH 26: Whitetails Unlimited , Tobehanna Creek Chapter Banquet, Watkins Glen Community Center, Watkins Glen, N.Y. Info: 315-679-6336.

APRIL 1: Ducks Unlimited Lower Adirondack Sportsmen’s Chapter Banquet. Queensbury, N.Y. Info: ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com.

APRIL 3: NWTF: Niagara County Gobblers Chapter Banquet. Youngstown Vol. Fire Co. Info: 716-791-3151.

APRIL 9: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Pitsticks Pavillion, Ottawa. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

APRIL 30: New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Banquet & Auction. Lake George, N.Y. Info: nys4-h.org.

MAY 7: Whitetails Unlimited , Western New York Deer Camp, Classics 5 Banquet & Conference Center, Amherst, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304, or email nh@whitetailsunlimited.com

MAY 14: New York Bowhunters 31st Annual Banquet and Rendezvous, Greeneville, N.Y. Info: newyorkbowhunters.com.

Education/Seminars

To register for a Sportsman Education Class, visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html

APRIL 1-2: NYS Hunter Education, Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia, N.Y. Info: 518 469-5790

APRIL 8, MAY 13, JUNE 17, SEPT. 16, OCT. 14: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

APRIL 9: Beginning Turkey Hunting Workshop, Capital District Sportsman Center, Grafton N.Y. Info: cdsc.education/upcoming-events/.

May 7: Kids and Adult Fishing Clinic. Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company, Cattaraugus Creek, Gowanda, N.Y. Info: 716-532-3434.

Meetings

APRIL 9: NYS Conservation Council spring meeting. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302.

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.

SPECIAL EVENTS

APRIL 30: Women In Nature Outdoor Skills Workshop, Otisco Rod & Gun Club, Marietta N.Y. Info: 315-655-9682

APRIL 30: 13th Annual Sportsmen’s Flea Market. Pompey Rod & Gun Club, East Syracuse. Info: 315-656- 8810

JULY 11: First Annual NYS Conservation Council Golf Championship. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302

JULY 16: Adirondack Loon Census. Info: adkloon.org/.

Shows

March 27: Finger Lakes Trollers Association Sports Show. Watkins Glenn. Info: 607-426-5919, or reelstories@yahoo.com.

APRIL 1-3: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show, Fri. 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center.

April 23-24: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MaY 21-22: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486

April 24: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

APRIL 30-MAY 1: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

June 19: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

July 30-31: 1000 Islands Sportsman Show, Cerow Recreation Park, Clayton, N.Y. Info: 315-778-5800.

Aug. 14: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun & Flea Market, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPT. 10-11: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Sept. 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 17-18: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486

SePT. 24-25: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org.

Oct. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 6: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 12-13: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Tournaments

APRIL 23-24: Adirondack Kayak Bass, Saratoga Lake. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

APRIL 30: New York Kayak Bass, Honeoye Lake, Charity Tournament. Info: nykbf.com.

MAY 14: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Lake George Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

MAY 14: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Otisco Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

MAY 21: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Wilson (ongoing). Info: nykbf.com.

MAY 28: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Owasko Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

JUNE 11: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

JUNE 11: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Oneida Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

JUNE 18: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Buffalo Harbor. Info: nykbf.com.

JUNE 25: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Cayuga Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

JULY 9: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Oak Orchard. Info: nykbf.com.

JULY 23: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Sodus Bay. Info: nykbf.com.

AUG. 6: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Oak Orchard. Info: nykbf.com.

AUG. 13: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Lake Champlain. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

AUG. 23: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Conesus Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

SEPT. 17-18: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Great Sacandaga Lake. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

SEPT. 17-18: New York Kayak Bass Championships Info: nykbf.com.

SHOOts

MARCH 26-27: Alaskan 3-D Archery Shoot Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-427-9076.

MAY 8: Mother’s Day Clay Target Shoot. Mom’s shoot for free! Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club, Kingsbury, N.Y. Info: 518-747-4850

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.