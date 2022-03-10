New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 11, 2022

Bait Pile Busted

(Chautauqua County)

In Chautauqua County, a hunter contacted ECO Dougherty reporting the presence of a baited tree stand a short distance from his permitted hunting area. After observing the empty tree stand, baited with corn, ECOs Dougherty and Freeman surveyed the area and spotted an individual walking across the field dressed in camo and carrying a crossbow. The pair watched as the hunter made his way to the tree stand before approaching him. ECOs interviewed the hunter and charged him with hunting deer with the aid of a pre-established bait pile, hunting deer with a crossbow out of season, hunting deer with a barbed broadhead, failure to carry a license and tags while hunting, and failure to wear a backtag while hunting. The charges are currently pending in the Town of Mina Court.

Illegal Striped Bass for Sale

(Nassau County)

On Jan 25., ECOs Pabes, Kochanowski, and Anderson conducted a retail market check in the seafood department of a grocery store in Uniondale, Long Island. During their inspection, the Officers discovered three undersized and untagged striped bass, along with a filleted striped bass on display for sale. The seafood department manager was unable to produce the required tag for the filleted striped bass. ECOs issued three citations for possession of undersized fish, unlawful sale of untagged striped bass, and unlawful sale of striped bass fillets without a tagged carcass available. All tickets are returnable to Nassau County District Court.

Illegal Timber Harvest at State Forest (Otsego County)

On Jan. 12, during a routine patrol of the Susquehanna State Forest, Forest Ranger Petit discovered 21 trees had been cut down within the past few days. Ranger Petit noticed the fresh-cut stumps and wood shavings on top of the snow, as well as new ATV tracks from the stumps to an adjacent private property. After a month of attempting to make contact with the property owner, on Feb. 12, Ranger Petit finally met with the subject who admitted to cutting and removing the trees, using an ATV with a wagon to transport the wood to his property, and storing personal property on State land. The property owner was issued tickets for cutting and removing trees from State land and using a motor vehicle on State land where prohibited. He agreed to remove the personal property in a timely manner.

Owl Help You

(Erie County)

On Jan. 30, ECO Mathis received a call from a citizen concerned about the welfare of an owl in Bowmansville. The owl, perched near the entrance of a busy gas station, was unphased by customers passing within feet of its perch. ECO Mathis arrived at the gas station and determined the owl was likely struck by a vehicle and injured. The ECO secured the Eastern Screech-Owl and transported it to the Erie County SPCA Wildlife Department for rehabilitation.

State Land Timber Theft

(Chenango County:

On Feb. 2, while on snowmobile patrol in Coventry State Forest, Forest Ranger Oldroyd observed the stumps of three trees that had been removed. Ranger Oldroyd returned to investigate further and located a total of seven trees that had been cut down. A 42-year-old Chenango County resident admitted he had cut down the trees for firewood. On Feb. 16, the Ranger charged the individual with cutting and removing trees from State land, an Environmental Conservation Law misdemeanor.

Snowmobile Patrols

(Oswego County)

On Feb. 5 and 6, ECOs patrolled snowmobile trails in Oswego County. ECOs Brown, Wozniak, Wing, and Bonilla patrolled trails in the towns of Redfield, Constantia, Schroeppel, Hastings, and West Monroe to enforce New York State’s Snowmobiling regulations and encourage participants to safely engage in this popular winter activity. Over the course of the detail, Officers issued 26 tickets. Common violations included unlawfully modified exhaust systems, failure to stop at crossings, failure to keep right, and expired registrations and insurance. Similar violations led to tickets and warnings issued in Delaware County where ECOs Osbourne and Woodin also patrolled. In addition to enforcement, ECOs routinely educate the public about safe snowmobile operation during these important details. For more information about snowmobiling safely this winter, visit the Office of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.

Unwelcome Guest

(Greene County)

On Feb. 8, ECO Smith received a call from a resident in the town of Cairo reporting a white-tailed deer stuck in an unfinished house foundation on a neighboring property. When ECO Smith arrived, he found the adult deer mobile and uninjured. ECO Smith retrieved a large tarp from his patrol vehicle, entered the foundation with the deer, and captured it in the tarp. Officer Smith and the caller worked together to slide the deer up the snow-covered steps and release it to the nearby wooded area.

Head of the Class

(Suffolk County)

On Feb. 8, police at Stony Brook University contacted ECOs about a deer that had entered a classroom in Harriman Hall through a small plexiglass window. ECO Kaufherr, Lieutenant Reilly, DEC Biologist Lupo, and DEC Wildlife Technician Wiedermann responded to the school to assist. They coordinated to place a catch pole around the head of the trapped deer, escorted it outside the building, and released it. The approximately 120-pound buck, which had shed its antlers, had no apparent injuries beyond a small cut near one of its rear hoofs, likely caused by crashing through the window. From first notification to release of the deer, this incident was resolved in approximately 45 minutes. Affected students moved into an adjacent classroom and continued their studies.

Coffee with the Cops

(Niagara County)

On Feb. 12, ECOs George Scheer, Fay Fuerch, and K-9 Handley were joined by Sheriff Filicetti and Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for a “Coffee with a Cop” outreach initiative held at the Runnings Store in Lockport. The ECOs and Sheriff’s Deputies were well received by the public, as was the fresh coffee. The ECOs and Deputies fielded questions from patrons. The “Coffee with a Cop” initiative was created in 2011 by the Hawthorn Police Department in the state of California to improve trust and build relationships – one cup of coffee at a time. Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states.

Way Too Close to Home

(Chautauqua County)

ECO Dougherty recently received a call from the town of Carrol Police reporting a house struck by a bullet a few days prior. The bullet entered an occupied bedroom and ricocheted off a wall before getting lodged in an interior door. Officer Dougherty investigated and confirmed the round passed over a main road before it struck the home. The ECO was also able to identify the shooter. ECOs Dougherty and Freeman, along with an Officer from the town of Carroll, returned the next day and with the owner’s permission and removed the door and bullet lodged inside it. After taking statements from both the shooter and the resident, Officers charged the shooter with discharging a firearm where the load passes over a public highway and second-degree reckless endangerment. Charges are pending in the Town of Carroll Court.

Owned Up to Baiting Deer

(Westchester County)

In Westchester County, a hunter recently paid a penalty for charges related to hunting crimes committed last year. On Nov. 7, 2021, ECO Thibodeau received a call from the Village of Irvington Police Department about a truck suspiciously parked off the Saw Mill River Parkway with hunting gear inside. Officer Thibodeau responded to the area and approached a hunter as he exited the woods with a bow and a seven-point buck. The hunter, who claimed he was hunting on private property, received tickets for incorrect tags and violating the village noise ordinance. The following morning, ECOs Thibodeau and Tompkins discovered the hunter may not have been telling the truth. The Officers located the gut pile of the seven-pointer and followed the blood trail back to where the deer was believed to be shot on village of Irvington land, not private property. After further investigation, including images from nearby trail cameras, the hunter admitted to putting molasses on a tree in the area before the season to view the deer. He was then additionally charged with hunting deer with a pre-established bait pile and illegal take of big game. The subject paid a $500 penalty in the Village of Irvington Court.

State Land Use Enforcement

(Warren County)

After months of investigation, Forest Ranger Perryman issued tickets to a Saratoga County man on charges of damaging trees on State land, storing personal property on State land, and erecting a structure on State land. Ranger Perryman began the investigation in November 2021, after noticing a group in Siamese Ponds Wilderness Area packing out heavy packs and rifles. The following weekend, the Ranger continued investigating and discovered an illegal structure with equipment hidden and buried around a camp. In early February 2022, Ranger Perryman interviewed multiple subjects and issued several tickets.