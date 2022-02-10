New York Outdoor News Calendar – February 11, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

Feb. 15: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons close in most of northern and eastern New York. Fox, raccoon, weasel, skunk and opossum seasons close (except Long Island). Muskrat trapping season closes (parts of state)

Feb. 19-20: New York’s Free Fishing Days.

Feb. 25: Fox, raccoon, weasel, skunk, and opossum seasons close on Long Island. Mink and muskrat trapping season closes on Long Island.

Feb. 28: Roughed Grouse season closes. Bobwhite quail season closes (Orange and Putnam counties)

Banquets/Fundraisers

FEB. 12: Leatherstocking Chapter, Ducks Unlimited banquet. Quality Inn – Oneonta, NY

Info: 607-432-5243

MARCH 4: WTU Central New York Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Ramada by Wyndham Syracuse/Liverpool, Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304

MARCH 5: WTU Broome County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Binghamton. For more info call 607-744-0112..

APRIL 9: WTU Illinois Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Pitsticks Pavillion, Ottawa. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

MAY 7: Whitetails Unlimited Western New York Deer Camp, Classics 5 Banquet & Conference Center, Amherst, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304, or email nh@whitetailsunlimited.com

Education/Seminars

MARCH 5: New York State Outdoor Guides Association 2022 Winter Rendezvous, includes New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register for guide training seven days prior. Hamilton, N.Y. Info: nysoga.org and dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

APRIL 8: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

MAY 13: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

JUNE 17: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

SEPT. 16: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

OCT. 14: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month, in Albany. Info: 518-456-6383.

Meetings

APRIL 9: NYS Conservation Council spring meeting. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.

Tournaments

FEB. 19: Boy Scouts USA Twin Rivers Council team ice fishing tournament on Sly Pond at Camp Wakpominee, West Fort Ann. Info: scoutingevent.com/364-52442 or call 518-869-6436.

FEB 19: Great Sacandaga Fisheries Federation Ice Fishing Contest. Northville, N.Y. Info: gslff.com

FEB. 19: Richmondville Fish and Game Club Ice Fishing Derby at Bears Gulch Lake, Summit N.Y. Info: 518-265-8947

FEB. 19: Saratoga Springs Ducks Unlimited Chapter Second Annual Ice Fishing Tournament. Saratoga Lake. Info: events@ducks.org.

FEB. 20: Helderberg Outdoors 3rd Annual Ice Fishing Derby at Thompsons Lake. Info: Facebook.com/HelderbergOutdoorsReal.

FEB. 26: Caroga Lakeview Store, First Annual Ice Fishing Contest. Caroga Lake, N.Y. Info: 518-604-4088

THROUGH FEB. 27: Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Info: weloveoutdoors.org

MARCH 5-6: 30th Annual Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby. Info: schroonlakefishandgame.com/.

SPECIAL EVENTS

FEB. 19: Cattaraugus Trappers Association Raw Fur Auction, Hinsdale Fire Hall. For more info call Brian Davis, 716-945-4223 or Robert Schmidt, 585-492-2445.

JULY 11: First Annual NYS Conservation Council Golf Championship. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302

Shows

Feb. 19: Southtowns Walleye Outfitters Fair, Hamburg. Info: southtownswalleye.org.

March 5-6: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org

MARCH 5-6: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, NY N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

March 6: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 10-13: Western New York Sports Show, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: eriepromotions.com.

APRIL 1-3: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show, Fri. 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center.

April 23-24: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 24: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

APRIL 30-MAY 1: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

June 19: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

July 30-31: 1000islands Sportsman Show, Cerow Recreation Park, Clayton, N.Y. Info: 315-778-5800.

Aug. 4: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun & Knife Show, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SePT. 24-25: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org.

Oct. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

SHOOTS

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.