Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – February 4, 2022

FEB. 5-14: Late goose season in the South Zone.

FEB. 10: NRC meeting MSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, Lansing.

FEB. 19-20: Free Fishing Weekend.

FEB. 24-27: Outdoorama in Novi.

FEB. 27: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

MARCH 1: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from southern Lower Peninsula lakes.

MARCH 1: Pure Michigan Hunt applications go on sale.

MARCH 1: Bobcat hunting season ends in Units A, B, C.

MARCH 1: Fox hunting season ends.

MARCH 1: Muskrat, mink, and fox trapping seasons end.

MARCH 10: NRC meeting, location TBA.

MARCH 10-13: Ultimate Sport Show, Grand Rapids.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER.

feb. 5: Michigan Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Lansing. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

feb. 5: WTU Midland County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Great Hall, Midland. For more info call Randy Raymond, 989-578-7514.

feb. 9: WTU Kalamazoo Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Fountains, Parchment. For more info call Dave Wilkins, 269-377-3149.

feb. 12: WTU Ionia Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Steele Street Hall, Ionia. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

feb. 12: WTU Richmonde Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Maniaci’s, Richmond. For more info call Leroy Mikolowski, 586-255-0505.

feb. 19: WTU Mason County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Ludington. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

feb. 19: Jackson and Calhoun County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Cascades Manor House, Jackson. For more info call Ben Beaman, 313-418-4341.

feb. 19: WTU Iosco County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Rushman Hall, East Tawas. For more info call Mike Westcott, 989-310-0760.

feb. 22: WTU Frankenmuth/Reese/Birch Run Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Zehnders of Frankenmuth. For more info call Ron Ross, 989-798-0960.

feb. 26: WTU West Branch Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, West Branch. For more info call Jim Gilbert, 989-550-4828.

feb. 26: WTU Lapeer Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Lapeer County Center Building. For more info call Jeremy Keefer, 810-691-7176.

mar. 1: WTU Spring Lake Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Spring Lake Country Club. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

mar. 12: St. Clair County PF Chapter #74 Banquet, 3 p.m., Perch Point Conservation Club. For more info call Bob Watson, 906-362-9472.

mar. 12: WTU Caro Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Caro. For more info call Dean Burkett, 989-550-3223.

Mar. 16: WTU Michigan Northwest Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Hagerty Center, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

APRIL 2: Whitetails Unlimited West Huron banquet in Pigeon. For more info call Jim Gilbert at 989-550-4828.

Special Events

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon. Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI, 48881. 2nd Tuesday of each month, 7:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse.

Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call 248-623-0444.

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call 734-777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Shooting Sports

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night Indoor Pistol Shoot.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap Shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call 810-231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109. Sporting Clays: Thursdays 3-Dusk. Saturdays 10-3 p.m. Sundays Noon-Dusk

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, 616-642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m. till dark & Sundays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 Action Pistol Events. Please check our monthly calendar of events for dates & times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

Meetings

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sun. of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thurs of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, 248-225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tues. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wed. of the month except Nov., 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tues of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Shows

Sportsman’s Swap Meet & Gun Show: March 5, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Perch Point Conservation Club. For more info call Harry Williams, 810-278-5630.

The Progressive Detroit Boat Show: For more info www.detroitboatshow.net.

Suburban Collection Showplace: For more info www.noviboatshow.com