Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 28, 2022

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team/November

Wardens Richard Maki and Clayton Peters, of Chippewa County, followed up on an illegally harvested buck. The individual harvested a second archery buck and a week later had a relative register the deer. The wardens also found a second unregistered buck harvested by another relative.

Wardens Peters and Maki assisted warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau County, with an investigation of a hunter potentially shooting two bucks on opening day of the gun-deer season. One hunter did shoot two bucks, and neither were registered. The wardens also found violations of group deer hunting laws.

Lower St. Croix Team/November

Warden Jaime McDermid, of Dunn County, investigated a baiting case and discovered two family members had been illegally baiting leased land for four years and, during that time, had harvested six bucks from stands by bait.

Wardens Jaime McDermid and J.J. Redemann, both of Dunn County, checked a site with an auto feeder filled with corn during the gun season. As they walked to the site, the individuals in the stand shot a deer. Upon contact, one person said they didn’t get the deer, but the second person later said the deer dropped in the field, where it was found with corn scattered all around.

Wardens Joe McMahon and Kyle Kosin, both of Pierce County, investigated a call involving a gravity feeder and over-baiting. They contacted an individual opening morning who was wearing camouflage and hunting with a crossbow and a rifle. The wardens found several violations, including possession of THC, hunting without a license, felon in possession of a firearm, no blaze orange, over-baiting, and use of a gravity feeder.

Wardens McMahon and Kosin investigated a hunting license loan/borrow case. They contacted an individual who was thought to have shot a large buck without having a license and then bought a license after the fact. They found the individual had registered the large buck for another family member who had already killed multiple bucks.

Wardens J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, and Isaac Kruse followed up on a hunting complaint near Boyceville. They found five individuals on two properties were placing and hunting over illegal bait.

Wardens Redemann and Jaime McDermid, both of Dunn County, took action on several baiting violations during the gun-deer season. Baiting/feeding of deer has been prohibited for more than three years in Dunn County due to the presence of CWD. On one property, a hunter had placed 50 to 100 pounds of corn every few days and multiple illegal deer were harvested.

Wardens Redemann and McDermid responded to calls of road hunting during gun season. They found multiple vehicle drivers with loaded rifles in their vehicles.

Warden Redemann contacted a Dunn County landowner who placed “no trespassing signs” on state land along the Chippewa River to block public access. The landowner said he placed the signs on state lands to keep trespassers off his private land. Redemann found the landowner placed signs more than 400 yards into the state property and mowed roads into the state land, as well. Enforcement action was taken for interfering with lawful hunting and other state lands violations.

Wardens Redemann, Maki, and Kruse responded to a call of a pheasant shot from a Dunn County paved road. The shooter was a juvenile. The youth was cooperative and apologetic. The youth was educated, and the discipline was handled by his parents.

Warden Paul Sickman, of St. Croix County, investigated a call of a stolen buck. The archer had looked for multiple days with others and could not locate the buck. The archer learned the buck was found and the head was removed by another person. The archer went to person’s house, but that person denied knowledge of the buck. Sickman found the person registered a buck around the same time, removed its head, and had already completed a European mount of the antlers. The mount was returned to the archer. This was the archer’s first archery buck and he was very grateful for its return.

Black River Falls Team/November

Warden Michael Weber, of Mauston, contacted a landowner near Union Center during the gun season regarding illegal deer baiting issues. Weber found the landowner had illegally shot two bucks with a bow during the 2020 archery season – a smaller buck initially, and then a larger 8-point buck later in the season. The landowner also failed to register multiple deer.

Wardens Weber and Sean Neverman contacted a person illegally hunting over a baited area on opening weekend of the gun season. The same person had shot a large 11-point buck over the same baited area with a crossbow during the archery season.

Warden Matt Modjeski, of Sparta, investigated a report of corn being placed on private land north of Tomah. The responsible person was found on the scene switching out SD cards on his trail cameras on the last day of the gun season. The man admitted to having placed approximately four gallons of corn within 150 yards of a hunting blind. During the clean-up, more than 8 gallons of corn were removed.

Mississippi River Team/November

Warden Cody Adams, of Prairie du Chien, responded to a fishing harassment complaint on the Mississippi River. Adams found a waterfront landowner became upset with two anglers who were fishing close to the landowner’s dock. The landowner interfered with lawful fishing by lowering his boat into the river and running the motor for more than 30 minutes while it was in a slip and beating on the dock with a board attempting to scare away fish.

Warden Shawna McDowell, of Viroqua, investigated a case of an individual who shot a rooster pheasant from the road. The individual was found to have pulled over and shot from the roadway toward private land.

Wardens McDowell and Adams investigated a case that involved an individual who shot at a large buck with a rifle during the bow season. The individual was also found to have been hunting over bait.

Wardens Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, and Tyler Strelow investigated a bobcat registration case where an individual claimed he hunted the cat. The wardens found a different story. In the end, three individuals were involved in the trapping, harvest, and illegal tagging of the bobcat.

Warden Jumbeck assisted a Minnesota warden with a waterfowl hunting case during the last weekend of the gun-deer season. Three individuals were seen illegally open-water hunting in Minnesota until closing time. The group was found at a Wisconsin landing just prior to leaving. Along with the open-water hunting violations, one individual was found to be hunting without a license.

Warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, received a call of a person hunting at Perrot State Park prior to the park’s open hunting season. Jensen talked with the hunter, who was crossbow hunting for deer. The individual admitted to hunting in the park multiple times prior to the park’s open season.

On the opening day of the gun-deer season, warden Jensen contacted a father and son as they were dragging out their harvested deer. Jensen found that neither hunter had purchased a license. They thought another family member had purchased both of their gun-deer licenses for them, but they had not.

Warden Jensen received a complaint of an individual who had harvested two bucks on private property without permission on opening day of gun season. With the assistance of wardens Clayton Peters and Rich Maki, the wardens found the person was in violation of group deer hunting laws and failed to register the deer.

Wardens Matt Groppi, of La Crosse, and Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, followed up on a call of a deer shot with a firearm during the archery season. The wardens found an individual shot the doe with an air rifle. The person did not have hunter safety and did not have any licenses.

Warden Trevor Tracey, of Stoddard, investigated a person found to have shot a 13-point buck on opening day, but without having a license.

Warden Hochhausen received information regarding individuals trapping muskrats prior to the season opener on the Mississippi River. Three trappers had placed more than 100 traps. The trappers were contacted to assist with trap removal.

Warden Hochhausen investigated a report of a downed buck seen in the middle of a picked cornfield. When Hochhausen arrived, he saw two hunters walking across the field toward the buck. Hochhausen drove his truck in the field and was following the hunter, who then shot and killed the buck. The man who shot the buck didn’t have a gun license and was a convicted felon. The man also was not wearing appropriate blaze orange clothing and had a marijuana pipe and marijuana in his pants pocket. The hunter was arrested and booked into the La Crosse County jail. While at the jail, the hunter asked when he was going to be released since it was his wife’s birthday.

Warden Hochhausen investigated two waterfowl hunters who allegedly shot and killed a swan on the Mississippi River near La Crosse. Hochhausen contacted the hunters, who said they thought the bird was a snow goose.

Warden Hochhausen investigated a call of an individual who sought to change the county of harvest for three deer registrations for two others. Hochhausen determined the man lied regarding the county where the deer were shot. The man incorrectly thought the deer had to be harvested in the same county where the meat processor was located. The investigation also found one of the deer was shot in the wrong county.

Wisconsin River Team/November

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Stevens Point, and Paul Leezer investigated a call where two people were shining deer and had shot at a deer with .22 rifle. The shooters were located and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Tyler Flood, of Wausau, investigated a deer hunting case involving shooting from the road that resulted in three citations.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, investigated a shine-and-shoot deer case resulting in enforcement action against three individuals for the illegal shooting of three deer.

Warden Leezer responded to the Mead State Wildlife Area for a report of a trapper who was shot by a deer hunter. The trapper was setting traps near a muskrat house when he was struck by a bullet that bounced off him. The bullet was recovered and Leezer identified a hunter who fired the shot.

Warden Erika Leigh, of Marshfield, was patrolling when she noticed a hunter dragging an antlerless deer. Upon contact, it was determined the deer was illegally harvested without a correct harvest authorization.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Rock River Team/ November

Warden Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, took enforcement action against an individual for leaving an illegal treestand and camera on the DNR Mud Lake Wildlife Area.

Warden Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, was on patrol when he saw a group of waterfowl hunters shoot after hours had closed. Mannes found one of the hunters did not have any duck hunting licenses. One of the hunters also did not have a plug in his gun.

Warden Mannes saw a UTV being operated on a road not open for ATV/UTV traffic near Watertown. Mannes made the stop and found no registration or license plate. He also found the operator was deer hunting and did not have any proof of licenses.

Wardens Mannes and Matt O’Brien walked a property on opening day with multiple deer stands that were illegally baited. Three hunters were found hunting over the illegal bait.

Warden Alex Brooks, of Jefferson, investigated possible illegal baiting during opening weekend of the gun deer season. He found two related individuals hunting over an illegal bait pile.

Wardens Brooks and Matt Koshollek, of Fitchburg, investigated the possible over- harvest of bucks by one individual during the gun season. The wardens discovered group deer hunting violations had occurred.

Wardens Kyle Johnson, of Janesville, and Brooks were on patrol for illegal deer shining near Evansville when they came upon vehicle occupants doing just that.

Wardens Kyle Johnson and Matt Koshollek were working an area in Rock County known to be a historically popular area for pheasant road hunting. They observed an individual shoot twice at a pheasant from the roadway.

Warden Johnson investigated a bowhunter suspected of shooting an illegal second buck. The hunter admitted to doing so, and using a relative’s archery approval to claim it.

Wardens Johnson and Mike Dieckhoff investigated an individual who was suspected of hunting for deer while his licenses were revoked. The wardens located the man hunting on the opening day of the gun season. The individual was taken into custody for an arrest warrant and enforcement action was taken for hunting deer during revocation.

Warden Johnson contacted two individuals for a gun hunting license check. Johnson detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The two gun-deer hunters both admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day prior to going hunting. Johnson located marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Warden Austin Schumacher investigated a possible illegal buck harvest in Rock County. It was found that the two hunters harvested an 8-point buck despite both already filling their buck tags. The two men then had a third party register the buck illegally. The investigation also revealed a trespassing violation that was forwarded to the Rock County Sheriff’s Department for action.

Madison Team/November

Wardens Jake Donar and Henry Bauman, both of Dane County, took enforcement action against three individuals found hunting from illegally placed stands on Hook Lake State Wildlife Area near Oregon.

Wardens Ryan Caputo and Henry Bauman, both of Dane County, took action against an individual found interfering with hunters engaged in lawful field goose hunting on private property near Fitchburg. The wardens also issued warnings to the individual for hunter harassment and disorderly conduct.

Warden Jake Donar received a call of traps found on public land open to trapping. Donar located several traps not tagged and contacted the trapper. The person had been cited for this same violation in the past.

Warden Matt Koshollek, of Dane County stopped to check on a vehicle parked on a bridge off a Dane County highway. While checking for hunting activity, Koshollek noticed spilled corn kernels in the back of the truck. Koshollek then contacted the hunter across the highway. The hunter said he had placed material for baiting deer. A citation for baiting was issued.

Warden Koshollek was patrolling near Lake Kegonsa State Park in Dane County and contacted hunters loading a deer into a vehicle from an archery deer drive in the park. Koshollek asked to see firearms from a previous deer drive they did a couple hours ago and found a hunter had a loaded rifle in his vehicle.

Warden Koshollek worked with the Jefferson Police Department and cited an angler for fishing with more than 16 lines on eight fishing rods. The angler was contacted by Jefferson Police Department officers and the angler was attempting to cast a ninth rod when contacted on the Rock River. The angler told the officer he did not want to fish long and that is why he baited two lines on each rod.

Wardens Koshollek and Johnson, of Rock County, cited a road hunter who shot a pheasant decoy twice near Evansville. The hunter was walking down the paved road and shot across the road at the decoy and then shot again on the road at the same decoy. The hunter walked up to the decoy, saw it was fake and placed his shotgun on the ground before being contacted.

Warden Ryan Caputo was on patrol when he came upon a blind with bait placed in front of it. Caputo then found dried blood on the ground and found the hunter did not have anything registered. Caputo contacted the landowner/hunter and learned he failed to register a buck and had shot that buck over bait.

Warden Caputo took action against a person who purchased an archery license for a relative, and then shot a second buck using the license purchased for the relative.

Warden Paul Nadolski, of Portage, followed up on complaints of illegal after-hours deer shining. With help from citizens, Nadolski caught the violators in the act.

On opening morning of the gun season, wardens Nadolski and Pete McCormick, of Poynette, and Brian Knepper took into custody a hunter determined to have a felony conviction on his record and in possession of a firearm. The man was turned over to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.

Warden McCormick responded to a call regarding two bucks with locked antlers near Fall River. McCormick found that one buck was dead and the other still entangled. McCormick was able to free the one still alive by shooting one of its antlers off. Though exhausted, the buck bounded off.

Warden Nick King, of Green County, investigated a case at New Glarus Woods State Park for individuals spray painting several pieces of park property. A few days after the first occurrence, the individuals were found in the act of spray painting more park property by King and a New Glarus Police Department officer.

Sauk County Team/November

Warden Joseph Olson, of Devil’s Lake, was driving past the Devil’s Lake south shore boat landing on opening day of gun season shortly after the close of shooting hours. Olson saw a people securing their boat and trailer. The two anglers were “overly” successful on brown trout.

Warden Nick Engelhardt, of Wisconsin Dells, while on patrol during the gun season, located an individual suspected of committing residency fraud. The suspect was found to have been purchasing resident licenses he is not entitled to for 17 years.

Dodgeville Team/November

Wardens Kyle Halverson and Mike Burns, both of Iowa County, responded to a missing hunter in the Yellowstone Wildlife Area after dark. The elderly man had a history of getting lost while hunting. Lafayette County deputies and the Darlington Police Department assisted with the search. The hunter was found unharmed after about one hour.

Warden Burns responded to a call from a homeowner outside his house when he heard a gunshot and then pellets hitting the home. It was determined that a pheasant hunter shot at a pheasant as it flew between the hunter and the residence from approximately 200 yards away. The shooter was located the next day and had discharged his shotgun toward the residence.

Wardens Mike Burns and Kyle Halverson responded to a call about a man discharging a firearm from the roadway. It was found that a trapper had dispatched a raccoon in the ditch with a .22 handgun within 50 feet of the roadway center.

Warden Burns responded to call near Barneveld for two bucks that had locked antlers while fighting during the rut. Burns found several onlookers lining the road looking at the bucks. One of the bucks had already died. Burns was able to use his patrol rifle to shoot an antler off the dead buck. The other buck was able to run away and appeared to be in good health.

Warden Burns got a call of a stand left on DNR property for over a week. Burns located an archery hunter seated in the stand and recognized the person from a similar interaction two weeks earlier that concerned leaving stands on DNR property overnight.

Warden Al Erickson, of Iowa County, contacted a deer hunter on private land hunting from an elevated ladder stand overlooking a truck load of pumpkins and gourds he dumped as bait. There was a trail camera set up overlooking the pumpkins.