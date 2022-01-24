New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 28, 2022

Pennsylvania Violation

(Chautauqua County)

On Dec. 14, while checking several deer processors in Chautauqua County, ECO Kinney encountered a hunter who did not report his deer harvest. After speaking to the hunter, Officer Kinney learned the subject possessed a resident big game hunting license despite living in Pennsylvania. ECO Kinney cited the hunter for taking an illegal deer, making a false statement while applying for a license, and for being a non-resident hunting without a valid license during archery season. A week later, the man paid a $550 civil penalty for the violations.

Sandwich Leads to Illegal Deer Charges (St. Lawrence County)

On Nov. 9, ECO Atwood received a report of a possible deer jacking in the town of Edwards. Once on scene, the officer collected a discarded sub sandwich bag and a trail cam picture of a suspect vehicle. ECO Atwood then visited a local store that sells sandwiches and obtained video that identified the vehicle and suspects. The ECO confronted the suspects with the evidence and the two individuals confessed to illegally taking a doe.

Illegal Hunting from an ATV

(Chautauqua County)

On Nov. 21, ECOs Budniewski and Kinney received a complaint about an individual hunting from an ATV in the town of Ellery. After learning where the suspect would exit the woods, the ECOs waited in a hidden location. A short time later, the suspect exited with a deer, was questioned by the officers, and admitted to shooting the buck from his ATV. The ECOs issued tickets to the hunter for taking an illegal deer, possessing a loaded firearm on a motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle to take wildlife, and possessing an untagged deer. One month later, the suspect appeared in court and paid more than $700 in civil penalties and faces revocation of his hunting privileges for up to five years.

Hunting Enforcement Detail

(Niagara County)

During the early afternoon hours of Nov. 28 in the town of Royalton, ECOs Scheer, Wolgast, Holzle, Fonda, Godson, Fuerch, and K-9 Handley conducted an enforcement detail one week into the Southern Zone Regular Big Game Season. Officers observed a few Environmental Conservation Law violations during the detail, including three loaded firearms in motor vehicles, two untagged deer, and an individual failing to report a deer harvest within seven days. ECOs were pleased that the majority of the hunters followed all hunting regulations while afield and officers were impressed by hunters’ harvests and stories.

Tracks in the Snow Lead to Illegal Deer

(St. Lawrence County)

On Nov. 29, ECO Jackson was patrolling an area in the town of Lorraine known for deer jacking. The Officer observed a spotlight in a field a short distance from his location and moments later, heard a single gunshot ring out from the same area. ECO Jackson rushed to the field, but the shooter took off into the woods. Lieutenant Bartoszewski responded to help ECO Jackson track down the culprits and identified two separate sets of shoe prints in the freshly fallen snow. They found a dead spike horn buck in the field. The officers followed the tracks through the field and into a swamp where they made their way out of knee-deep water toward a roadway where the suspects were likely picked up by a vehicle. ECO Jackson, Lt. Bartoszewski, and Investigator Malone returned to the location over the next few days. After interviewing suspected poachers, two individuals confessed. The officers seized the weapon used in the incident and issued appearance tickets to the shooter for the unlawful take of protected wildlife, taking whitetail deer with the aid of an artificial light, and hunting during closed hours. The case is pending in the Town of Lorraine Court.

Hunting in a Closed Area

(Erie County)

On Dec. 6, ECO Mathis received information that two individuals had taken large bucks in the closed area of Erie County in the Town of Tonawanda. The suspects had posted videos of their hunts and photos of the deer on Facebook. A local wildlife photographer familiar with the poached deer met ECO Mathis and Tonawanda PD Officer Ansel in the area where the deer may have been shot. After hours of searching, the group was able to determine the exact location of where one of the suspects posed with his deer and found blood and deer hair at that location. They were also able to determine the approximate location of where the second deer was shot based on the video footage. Facebook posts also lead Mathis to the taxidermist where the racks were located, in Monroe County. The racks were quickly collected as evidence by ECO Snowden. Armed with this information and the photographic evidence, ECO Mathis and Lt. Thomas drove to Wayne County to interview the suspects. During the interviews both suspects admitted to taking the deer illegally in Erie County and tagging them as if they were shot in Monroe County. One of the suspects also admitted to shooting his buck with a rifle. Hunting deer with a rifle is illegal in Erie County. The suspects were charged with taking deer in a closed area, illegally taking whitetail deer, hunting deer with a rifle in a non-rifle county (all misdemeanor level offenses), and failing to properly tag the deer (a violation). Each will pay a $1,000 penalty and face revocation of their hunting privileges.

Angels Project

(St. Lawrence County)

On Dec. 18, ECO Sherry assisted the Brier Hill Volunteer Fire Department with its annual Angels Project, which delivers Christmas gifts and food to families in the Morristown, Hammond, and Macomb areas. This year, the Officers delivered food packages to 41 families and Christmas gifts to 100 children. Assisting with the deliveries were members of the New York State Police, New York Park Police, U.S. Customs and Immigration, and the Brier Hill Volunteer Fire Department.