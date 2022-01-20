Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – January 21, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

jan. 22: WTU Pennsylvania Pocono Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Woodlands, Wilkes-Barre. For more, call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

jan. 29: WTU Cumberland County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Carlisle Fire & Rescue. For more info, call Terri Heck, 717-443-7627.

feb. 19: WTU Huntington County Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Smithfield VFD, Huntington. For more info, call Jim Tucker, 814-935-6474.

FEB. 26: Harrisburg Beagle Club 12th annual Rabbit Hunt & Banquet. For more info, visit HarrisburgBeagleClub.com or call 717-460-3945.

FEB. 26: Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited banquet fundraiser at 11 a.m. at Robinson VFW Hall. For more, call 724-235-9798.

MARCH 5: NWTF Red Rock Chapter banquet at Apple Tree Terrace in Dallas. For info, call Rick Morrissey, 570-825-9744.

SHOWS

Jan. 27-30: 33rd annual Early Bird Sports Expo @ The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds – Bloomsburg, 3-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.earlybirdexpo.net for more info.

jan. 29-30: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association Gun Show, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Solanco Fairgrounds. For more info, call 717-368-4653.

Feb. 5-13: Great American Outdoor Show at Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. Visit www.GreatAmericanOutdoorShow.org for more info.

feb. 10: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Cabin Fever Sportsman Flea Market. For more info, www.bluemtfishgame.webs.com

Feb. 25-27: Jaffa Sports Show at Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit www.jaffashriners.org/sportsshow

March 4-6: Erie RV & Sport Expo at Bayfront Convention Center, Erie, from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more, visit, www.eriepromotions.com/erie-rv/ for more info.

MARCH 6: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop 86, 27th annual spring Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Alburtis Area Community Center. For info, call Ralph Gambler 610-762-9292.

April 2: PA Trappers Association District 8, seventh annual Spring Sportsman’s Show, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Blain Picnic Grounds. For more info, call George, 717-732-8099 or Terry Swartz, 717-536-3733.

Archery/ShootS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info. Every Friday trap shoot, 6:30-10 p.m. Now through Sept. Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243. Every Tuesday Open Trap.

Falls Township Rifle and Pistol Association: 354 Newbold Road, Fairless Hills.

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots: For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492. Third Saturday of every month 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April through September.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Limerick Bowmen: 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville. For more info, call 610-287-8850. Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club: 505 Mosside Blvd., North Versailles. 7 a.m. -noon Sundays.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For more info, call Bill Huber, 814-670-7003.

Seltzer Gun Club: 532 Seltzer Road, Seltzer. For more info, call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club: 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info, call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. For more info, call 570-345-6254. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

Saltsburg Sportsman’s Club: 3-D shoots Sundays, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5&19, July 3&17, Aug. 7&21, Sept. 4. Register 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info, 724-639-0360.

Meetings

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Thirrd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.