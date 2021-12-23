Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 24, 2021

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Corey Sura (Baudette) spent time checking anglers on Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake. Violations included fishing with extra lines, possession of marijuana, and fishing without a license. Sura and CO Ben Huener also partook in a field trip at Norris Camp with elementary students from Warroad. The officers discussed ice safety and cold-water survival with the students.

CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) reports a very low turnout for the CWD hunt in Permit Area 261. Angling activity was worked throughout the week.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) patrolled during the disease management hunt in Permit Area 261, seeing limited participation. He also investigated a dogs-chasing-deer complaint and checked local anglers.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working angling and trapping activity this past week. Time also was spent patrolling area trails for snowmobiling activity, making preparations for upcoming snowmobile training, and assisting the sheriff’s office with the search and rescue for a missing person on Upper Red Lake.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) worked with other COs from the area to assist Beltrami County officials with an individual who was lost on Upper Red Lake and had no survival resources. It was a harrowing search in white-out conditions for more than a day. The individual was located alive but hypothermic on the north shore of Upper Red Lake after leaving the south shore more than 24 hours earlier.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports checking deer hunters during the late-season CWD hunt in deer permit areas 261 and 262. Time also was spent checking ice anglers, small-game hunters, and assisting a North Dakota game warden with a deer hunting-related violation. A hunting trespass-related complaint was received.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored angling activity on area lakes. He also responded with the Enforcement Division airboat to an emergency call about an individual lost on Upper Red Lake.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking ice anglers. Ice conditions have improved in the Detroit Lakes area. Swedberg also attended the annual Turf Wars snowmobile drag races in Cormorant during the weekend.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sportfishing, small-game, and goose- and deer-hunting enforcement. Time also was spent working the CWD disease management hunt for deer permit areas 261 and 262.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking ice anglers and following up with deer hunting-related complaints. Enforcement action was taken for deer-registration violations, deer-tagging violations, a deer overlimit, and angling without a license in possession.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) followed up on deer-season violations, worked a goose-hunting complaint, and assisted with a snowmobile safety class in Henning.

CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) reports his primary focus for the week was monitoring ice activities. Most anglers removed their shelters before recent storms, but a few did not, resulting in a few shelters blowing across area lakes. Goodman has noticed geese are still keeping significant portions of some popular angling lakes open, while other lakes are seeing full-sized wheelhouses on them.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) started to see an increased number of anglers on smaller area lakes. A detail was worked on Upper Red Lake with COs Bermel and Sura, with lots of enforcement action taken.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, pheasant hunters, and ATV operators. Ice conditions around the area have improved this past week.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass and Crow Wing county lakes for angling activity. Enforcement action was taken for angling after revocation and possessing illegal-length northern pike.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and trapping activity. She received calls about game species carcasses being dumped along roads. Ice depths and conditions vary.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked late-season archery deer hunting, ice angling, spearing, and snowmobiling enforcement. Cross also presented at a youth snowmobile safety class.

CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking anglers and trappers throughout the week. Kunst took enforcement action for extra lines, leaving lines unattended, illegal-length northern pike, and failure to have angling licenses in personal possession.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports seeing an increase of angling activity. Anglers are reporting a vast range of ice thickness within bays and entire water bodies. Calls that Seifermann received included a report about an injured goose, a deer that needed to be dispatched, and requests for car-killed deer permits.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports the trapping season for bobcats, pine martens, and fishers opened this past weekend, which brought a few people into the woods. Spearing continues on Rainy Lake and Lake Kabetogama, and few ice anglers have been out on the Sand Bay area of Rainy Lake.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls) reports checking ice anglers this past week on Rainy Lake and the Rainy River. Trapping activity was monitored throughout the area.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) continued to monitor spearing and angling activity along with associated snowmobile and ATV use. Slatinski followed up on a litter complaint and ongoing cases. A reminder that ATV registrations with a 2021 decal will expire at the end of the month.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports heavy rain followed by freezing temperatures have coated trees and resulted in numerous trees down on trails and roads. Little trapping activity was observed.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time investigating a timber-trespass complaint involving several hundred dollars’ worth of merchantable timber being destroyed on state land. He also assisted with the operating portion of a snowmobile safety class.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and trapping activity. Ice conditions vary from lake to lake, and some deeper lakes are still open. Broughten fielded calls regarding trespass and littering. He also arrested an individual with an outstanding warrant.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers, netters, and trappers this past week. Ice conditions improved considerably this past week, but the ice is still relatively thin on the main portion of some of the larger lakes.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked an Upper Red Lake detail with COs Lawler and Sura. Fishing was slow, but violations were plentiful. An extraordinary number of extra lines were detected. Time also was spent working the pine marten trapping opener and other local work duties.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports checking traps on the opening weekend of the fisher and pine marten season. Multiple sets were seen, but they came from only two traplines.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled area forest roads and snowmobile trails. The CO also took reports about a bobcat killing pet rabbits and a bobcat inside a bird enclosure.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked ice anglers and monitored trapping activity. Time also was spent patrolling lakes and trails on snowmobile and assisting with search-and-rescue efforts for a missing individual on Upper Red Lake. The individual ended up being found safe. Two anglers were found fishing without fishing licenses and numerous anglers were fishing without licenses in possession. One angler was caught in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice-angling activity with many people out on area lakes. Snowmobile activity is picking up, with some enforcement action taken for failing to have current registration.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on ice-angling activities throughout the area. Time also was spent following up on big-game cases from the firearms deer seasons.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored trapping activity with the opening of the fisher, pine marten, and bobcat seasons. Little snow accumulation so far this season made forest roads passable with pickup trucks, and trappers had no problems getting to their trapping spots.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) spent much of the week working ice anglers and archery deer hunters. Maintenance on equipment was handled and deer-dumping complaints were investigated.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) checked area lakes for ice conditions and angling activity. He patrolled Moose Lake State Park, followed up on a wolf-depredation investigation, and handled multiple nuisance- or injured-wildlife calls. A resource protection notification was issued on a wetland violation involving a logging company.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked ice anglers during the week. ATV and snowmobile operators are on area lakes north of Duluth.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled for sportfishing activity and attended training at Camp Ripley. A call was received by an upset landowner with questions about coyote hunters releasing dogs onto their private land and also shooting onto the property in violation of trespass laws.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports checking ice anglers throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines and unregistered recreational vehicles. Follow-up deer investigations were also completed.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports ice conditions in the area have improved, and ice anglers have been fishing on a variety of lakes. Sullivan continued deer-hunting investigations and worked snowmobiling activity.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity as ice started forming again. He also checked hunter activity and assisted at snowmobile safety education classes.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) continued monitoring the ice conditions on Lake Mille Lacs. Many anglers made it out throughout the week. Time also was spent on various wildlife-related calls. Assistance was given to local agencies on a medical call.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) attended a meeting regarding multi-use winter trails in state forests. Speldrich received trapping and archery license questions. A bobcat was registered for an out-of-state individual.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored ice fishing and emphasized early ice safety to those heading out. Trapping activity seems to be less this year. A reminder to people buying ATVs and snowmobiles that they must transfer ownership within 15 days of purchase.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found ice conditions on area lakes extremely dangerous during the week. Ice anglers who were taking advantage of finally being able to walk out to their fishing spots had to deal with 50-degree temperatures and rain that caused some lakes to open up. Fortunately, the short, warm weather event was followed by cold conditions that had lakes refrozen and making ice fairly fast.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sportfishing enforcement on Lake Mille Lacs. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, illegal-length walleyes, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no fishing license in personal possession.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) checked bowhunters and ice anglers and monitored ATVing activity. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, spear fishing without a spearing license, and allowing illegal youth operation of an ATV.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) monitored small-game hunters, archery deer hunters, and trapping activity. Time was spent checking a few anglers and investigating a complaint in which a dog was caught in a snare. Assistance was given with a vehicle accident with injuries.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking hunters and anglers. Enforcement action was taken for no shelter license, extra lines, and invalid deer licenses. Aeration permit locations were inspected.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers. Krauel also spent time following up on big-game cases. Enforcement action was taken for deer overlimits, taking deer out of season, lending of licenses, extra lines, and fishing while privileges were revoked.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) spent the week checking ice anglers and following up on investigations from the deer season. Additional time was spent presenting at a local high school and talking at a snowmobile safety class. Multiple deer investigations resulted in the discovery of several violations.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled the area for ice angling and small-game hunting. Hanna also conducted follow-up for potential wetland violations.

CO Blong Lor (Center City) spent the week working big-game and small-game hunters. Time also was spent checking ice anglers and following up on big-game investigations.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) followed up on big-game license violations. Fogarty also took a trespass complaint in which deer hunters were caught on a trail camera. He also took a wetlands complaint in which a landowner had filled in a wetland.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) focused on angling and small-game activity during the week. He also assisted at an injury crash.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time checking anglers. Lerchen also followed up with big-game violations from the deer season.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) patrolled the metro area for hunting and snowmobiling activities. He served on an interview panel, patrolled Fort Snelling State Park for cross-country ski activity, and took enforcement action for no vehicle permit.

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) monitored ice-fishing and snowmobiling activities in the metro area. He checked some small-game hunters and patrolled state parks for off-leash dogs. Lee also answered questions from the Asian community on big-game and small-game hunting regulations.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time patrolling for late-season deer hunters and snowmobiling activity in the area. Thomas also met with local snowmobile safety classes to discuss various topics with the students.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) continued checking archery deer hunters and ice anglers. He investigated several TIP calls regarding possible big-game violations. Arntzen also fielded calls about trespassing and did checks of aerator permits.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week monitoring pheasant hunters in the area. Many hunters were out with no birds observed in the bag. He also checked deer hunters during the late CWD hunt.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for archery and small-game hunting activity. Salzer also patrolled for angling activity and dealt with equipment issues.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) spent time this last week working trapping activity and following up on big-game investigations. Time also was spent with K9 Earl attending a “Shop with a Cop” event held in Montevideo.

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) primarily worked pheasant hunting and angling enforcement this past week. Heavy rains earlier in the week melted most of the snow from the week prior, which actually helped ice conditions. Thanks to colder weather during the week, several anglers ventured back onto the ice, looking for fish. Conditions still vary significantly from lake to lake.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week working hunters and snowmobile operators. Ice conditions continue to be poor. Several deer-hunting investigations are being conducted. Charges and seizures have been dealt with, and there are more to come.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) spent time working ice angling and snowmobiling activity. He also followed up on a possible fishing overlimit complaint.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) spent time this week patrolling for ice anglers and small-game hunters. TIP calls of extra fishing lines were investigated.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) received calls concerning hunting regulations, trespassing, road-killed deer permits, and injured animals. He worked mainly angling, deer-hunting, and pheasant-hunting enforcement activities.

CO Mike Gruhlke (Jackson) worked archery deer hunting, pheasant hunting, and small-game hunting activity.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Meng Moua (Spring Valley) checked trappers, deer hunters, and coyote hunters. Hunters checked during the late CWD deer hunt reported little deer movement, although there were reports of other hunters in the area having success. Coyote hunters were out in numbers after the first significant snowfall.

CO Tyler Lusignan (Faribault) reports checking big- and small-game hunters. A deer-possession permit was issued.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) assisted the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office with various calls, including retrieving a carport from the Mississippi River after it broke loose of its anchors and sailed into the river during a bout of severe weather.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) conducted an inspection of an area deer farm. Hunters taking part in the late, three-day CWD deer season seemed to be having some luck throughout the weekend.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) spent time working on deer-hunting investigations. Kyllo also checked a few ice anglers. Assistance was given to local agencies in locating an individual who fled from a traffic stop.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) followed up on trespass cases involving deer hunters and snowmobile operators. A deer-feeding complaint was handled, along with reports of sick deer. Assistance was provided to the State Patrol at several crash scenes.