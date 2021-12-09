New York Outdoor News Calendar – December 10, 2021

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

Dec. 10: Fisher and pine marten trapping seasons end in parts of eastern and northern New York..

DEC 6-12: Northern Zone late bow and muzzleloading season for deer (limited WMUs).

Dec 12: Southern Zone deer and bear regular season ends.

Dec 13: Varying Hare season opens in central and eastern Southern Zone.

DEC 13-21: Southern Zone late bow and muzzleloading season for deer and bear (limited WMUs).

Dec 26, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022: Southern Zone new holiday week hunt. Muzzleloader, bow/crossbow only with some local restrictions.

Jan. 1-31, 2022: Varying Hare season, Southwestern New York.

Jan. 2-31, 2022: Suffolk County Special Firearms Season.

Education/Seminars

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Sacandaga Bible Conference Sportsmans Dinner: Speakers, seminars and more Jan. 8. Info: facebook.com/sacbible/, or call 518-883-3713

The Capital District Fly Fishers: Annual fly tying class on Wednesday evenings JAN. 12 – MARCH 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m at the Locust Lane Clubhouse, in Clifton Park. Info: 518-885-8257 or 518-421-6762.

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburgh. Info: 518-761-0447.

Tournaments

FEB. 5, 2022: Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake. Info: 518-359-9715 or visit: tupperlake.com.

Shows

DEC. 18-19: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org

Jan. 8-9, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-16, 2022: Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: yankeeclassic.net.

Jan. 16, 2022: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Jan. 22-23, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Albany Gun Show, Empire State Plaza. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 22-23, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Wolcottsville Fire Hall, Akron, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com

Jan. 28-30, 2022: New York Sportsman’s Expo, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Feb. 6, 2022: Midstate Arms Collectors Sidney Gun & Knife Show, Sidney Elk’s Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEB. 6, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Feb. 17-20, 2022: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: niagarafishingexpo.com.

Feb. 19-20, 2022: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown, N.Y. Info: adkshow.com.

March 3-6, 2022: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Suffern, N.Y. Info: suffern.sportshows.com.

March 5-6, 2022: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org

MARCH 5-6, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, NY N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

March 6, 2022: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 10-13, 2022: Western New York Sports Show, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: eriepromotions.com.

April. 23-24, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 24, 2022: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

APRIL 30-MAY 1, 2022: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Aug. 4, 2022: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun & Knife Show, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 17-18, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Setp. 24-25, 2022: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org

Oct. 9, 2022: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, 2022: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 6, 2022: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.