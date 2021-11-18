Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 19, 2021

DISTRICT 1

CO Zach Painter, while working a complaint late at night in Gogebic County, had an unrelated vehicle pull up, stop, and roll down their window to talk. CO Painter spoke to the operator of the vehicle, who said he was just out driving around trying to clear his head. While talking with the subject, CO Painter noticed several signs of intoxication. Standard field sobrieties tests (SFSTs) were given to the operator of the vehicle, who ultimately was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). CO Painter also located a loaded pistol in the center console of the vehicle and the subject did not have a concealed pistol license. The subject was lodged in the Gogebic County Jail. A report was forwarded to the Gogebic County prosecutor for review.

Sgt. Brian Bacon was patrolling northern Dickinson County when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction was observed doing 91 miles per hour (mph) in a 55-mph posted speed limit zone. Sgt. Bacon stopped the vehicle and the operator’s comment was, “You have a car like this, you factor in the cost of tickets when you buy it.” The operator was cited for speeding.

CO Jeremy Sergey and Sgt. Mark Leadman were observing and checking waterfowl hunters at dusk. After observing one group unload their shotguns several minutes after legal hunting hours and operate back to the launch site with one subject riding on the bow, a check of all gear was conducted. The COs noticed immediately there were no PFDs for the three occupants. A check of their shotshells revealed two-and-a-half boxes of lead shot. Seven spent lead-shot shells were found in the bottom of the boat. A necropsy of the only duck they had killed contained several lead shot BBs. The duck and lead shot were seized. Law enforcement action was taken.

DISTRICT 2

CO Steve Butzin was off duty when he observed a vehicle at a local fishing site. The owner of this vehicle was known in the past to snag fish. CO Butzin walked in and was passed by two subjects, one being the owner of the vehicle. Neither had any fishing gear. CO Butzin continued on and observed another individual wearing shorts and shoes who was wet from the waist down. It was obvious that this was not a regular fishing adventure. CO Butzin contacted the angler by asking how the fishing was. The angler recognized CO Butzin from a previous incident and when the other two subjects returned, the angler turned to the other two and whispered, and all three looked at CO Butzin and began to pack their gear. The type of gear they were using was set up for snagging. CO Butzin walked back down the riverbank and noticed a large salmon laying on the bank. CO Butzin contacted all the individuals and identified himself as a conservation officer. Further investigation revealed that the individuals were snagging fish and were in possession of two salmon that had been foul-hooked. Two of the anglers received citations for possessing foul-hooked fish.

CO Cole VanOosten was on ORV patrol when he observed a vehicle parked in an area where a treestand has been left illegally for several years. Upon making his way to the stand location, CO VanOosten contacted an individual who was tending to the treestand. The subject admitted that he had put the stand up approximately three years prior and left it out since then. Additional violations included no name and address on treestand and penetrating the cambium of a tree by using climbing bolts. Law enforcement action was taken.

CO Cole VanOosten worked an illegal bear bait barrel that had been placed on commercial forest (CFA) land in northern Luce County. After several hours of conducting surveillance at the location, a subject arrived and began to tend to the bait station. CO VanOosten contacted the subject, who was actively guiding clients that day. A citation was issued for the use of a bear bait barrel on CFA land. Warnings were issued for establishing/tending a bait placed prior to 31 days before the open bear season and for litter.

CO Justin Vinson was patrolling a two-track road in Luce County and checking for hunting activity when he noticed a pickup truck stopped in the middle of the roadway. CO Vinson pulled alongside the truck and noticed two uncased shotguns wedged in the front seat. The two men admitted the shotguns were loaded and that they were looking for grouse. The two suspects received citations for transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle.

DISTRICT 3

COs Andrea Albert, Andrea Erratt, and PCO Jack Gorno patrolled the Boyne River. CO Albert advised CO Erratt there was a group of anglers in a remote area of the river chasing salmon with legal gear. Later that day, CO Erratt observed the same group of men after dark using headlamps and watched as one angler changed his fishing rig to a large, unbaited treble hook with slip weights directly above it. CO Erratt watched as one angler chased salmon downstream to his friends, who were spread out on the shore fishing with the same setup of bare treble hooks with slip weights. CO Erratt walked up behind the angler and turned on her flashlight as they gathered on shore smoking marijuana. CO Erratt ticketed the four men for fishing with treble hooks on the Boyne River and warned them for fishing with unbaited hooks, recreational trespass, and smoking marijuana in public. She also warned two of the anglers for failing to display their fishing licenses and another for taking and possessing one salmon by an illegal method.

CO Sidney Collins checked in a cow elk for a successful hunter in Montmorency County. CO Collins hiked into the kill site and was excited to see that it was a successful, elderly hunter. CO Collins met the hunter earlier in the season and learned that he had been struggling with Parkinson’s disease. The hunter was so determined, he walked back with his walking sticks through rough terrain and several steep hills. The hunter pushed himself past limits, beyond what he thought he could do. CO Collins then assisted the hunter and his wife out of the woods, moving brush and other obstacles out of the way for the hunter to make it safely out.

While patrolling Montmorency County, CO Jon Sheppard was dispatched to an elk hunter who had killed an elk outside the legal area. CO Sheppard seized the elk for evidence and the meat was donated. Charges are being sought through the Montmorency County Prosecutor’s Office.

DISTRICT 4

CO Ben Shively was on foot patrol along the north branch of the White River in Oceana County and was watching an angler who was using illegal gear. CO Shively observed the subject snag a salmon in the stomach with a bare treble hook and drag the fish onto shore. CO Shively contacted the subject who was cited for snagging and illegal gear. Warnings were issued for no fishing license in possession and using an unbaited hook.

CO Ben Shively responded to a RAP complaint of subjects snagging salmon in the White River near Hesperia in Oceana County. CO Shively located two subjects fishing in the area and observed one angler fighting a salmon. CO Shively observed the subject land the salmon and remove the illegal treble hook from the dorsal fin. The angler immediately smashed the fish in the head with a rock. CO Shively contacted the subject who stated he wasn’t keeping the foul-hooked fish and the fish was still alive. CO Shively tossed the dead fish onto shore. The subject was cited for retaining a foul-hooked fish and warned on the use of illegal gear.

CO Ben Shively observed a group of anglers using illegal gear. While watching the anglers, one of the anglers walked towards where CO Shively was hiding behind a tree and CO Shively identified himself and advised the subjects not to cut their lines. One subject immediately turned away and broke his line and dropped it in the river. CO Shively found two of the anglers to be fishing without licenses and all three were using illegal gear. CO Shively was able to retrieve the single oversized treble hook from the river. Two subjects were cited for fishing without a license and warned on the illegal gear. The last subject who had broken his line was cited for illegal gear as it was his second time in three years being cited for the offense.

CO Scott MacNeill responded to a complaint of individuals hunting waterfowl on the backwaters of Tippy Dam the day before the season opened. CO MacNeill contacted the subjects who were in possession of a wood duck. They admitted to hunting ducks but thought that it was the opener. CO MacNeill cited the three individuals for hunting prior to season.

DISTRICT 5

CO Charlie Jones observed a group of waterfowl hunters at a local pond in Kalkaska County. Upon checking the hunters, two unplugged shotguns were located among the group. A citation was issued for waterfowl hunting with an unplugged shotgun.

CO Chuck McPherson and PCO Ryan Weakman contacted a group of waterfowl hunters at a marsh in Roscommon County. One of the hunters had shot a Canada goose and had not purchased a waterfowl license or a federal waterfowl stamp. The hunter was issued a citation for hunting waterfowl with no license.

CO Chuck McPherson and PCO Ryan Weakman received a complaint of a subject camping on state land in Roscommon County since the spring of 2021. The camper had posted no trespassing signs on the state land around his campsite. The COs contacted the camper and received a confession on posting no trespassing signs. The camper was issued a citation for posting the signs on state land and a warning for the extended camping.

CO Breanna Reed was patrolling Missaukee County when she attempted to drive down a two-track but was unable since it was blocked by an unoccupied parked truck. Reed searched for and contacted the owner. The owner stated he was running late this morning and did not want to scare the deer away. He also stated he had been warned in the past for blocking access to state land. CO Reed informed the subject that if there was an emergency, law enforcement and EMS would have no way to get through the road. CO Reed issued a citation for blocking access to state land.

CO Jeff Goss had hidden a trail camera on an illegal ORV trail leading to an illegal deer bait. After monitoring the trail for two weeks, CO Goss received a picture of a subject operating on the trail with an ORV loaded down with bait. CO Goss recognized the man because a month prior he was caught on another one of CO Goss’ cameras. The prior incident involved the same subject illegally crossing a river to access an illegal bear bait. Much like the last time, CO Goss contacted the subject as he came back from dumping the bait. The subject was less than excited to see CO Goss waiting for him. The subject was issued a ticket for illegally operating an ORV in a closed area.

CO Craig Neal was prepping his boat to patrol Saginaw Bay at the Pine River Access Site as an angler was taking his boat out. CO Neal asked the angler how the fishing was. The angler stated he caught about 18 perch, but they were all smaller than the 25 perch he caught the day prior. CO Neal asked to see the fish and eye-balled what appeared to be well over 18 fish in the live well. CO Neal counted them twice and counted 28 both times. The angler stated that he counted them the best he could as they were swimming in the live well but admitted it was his mistake. CO Neal issued the angler a citation for being over his daily possession limit of perch.

DISTRICT 6

COs Jill Miller and Chad Foerster were on patrol on the Saginaw Bay and Saginaw River. While conducting waterfowl checks they contacted two hunters with unplugged shotguns. Additionally, one hunter did not have a federal duck stamp which is required for waterfowl hunting. Citations were issued for the unplugged shotguns.

CO Michael Haas and PCO Cullen Knoblauch responded to a complaint in Montcalm County for a self-report into the RAP hotline of a hunter who shot a spike buck, which violates the antler point restriction for that area. The COs conducted an interview with the hunter and determined he is a new hunter, and this was his first deer ever harvested. The hunter never saw the spike antlers until he tracked and located the deer with a friend. The hunter immediately called to report his mistake. The hunter was given a warning and was educated on safe hunting techniques for the future.

DISTRICT 7

While patrolling closed Type 1 trout streams in Van Buren County, CO Tyler Cole saw a subject walking along a closed section of the Black River. CO Cole observed the subject scout the area for spawning fish, run back to his vehicle to retrieve a fishing pole and begin to attempt to snag the fish. Upon the subject noticing CO Cole approaching, the subject dropped his fishing pole and stated, “Sure are a lot of fish in here” and proceeded to tell CO Cole that he was only looking at the fish. CO Cole informed the subject that he had been watching him fish in the stream for some time. The subject then stated that he had no idea that the area was closed to fishing. While checking on the subject’s fishing license status, it was found that CO Cole had written a ticket to the same subject at the exact spot, for the same violation last year. Another citation was written to the subject for fishing in the closed stream.

COs Rich Cardenas and Kyle McQueer were called to assist the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) on a search warrant of an illegal marijuana grow in Barry County. While conducting the search warrant, SWET agents located four individuals who were goose hunting the same field as the marijuana grow. Upon arrival, it was determined that one of the goose hunters did not have a plug in his shotgun and another individual was in possession of methamphetamine. The one individual was issued a citation for hunting waterfowl with an unplugged shotgun and a report will be submitted to the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and a firearm violation.

CO Jeremy Beavers checked a location that is currently baited and has been during the previous two deer seasons. The hunter at this location also has never removed his treestand as required by law. As CO Beavers approached the location, he could see movement in the stand. As he got closer, a hunter was in the stand and appeared to be adjusting it. CO Beavers made contact and the hunter came down from the stand. CO Beavers explained why he was there, and the hunter denied that it was his stand or bait. He instead blamed it on a friend, whose name he provided to CO Beavers. CO Beavers was also aware that there was a trail camera at that location and asked the hunter if there would be pictures of him on the camera baiting the location. At that time, the hunter admitted the stand was his and he baited the location. CO Beavers explained that he knew this was at least the third deer season in a row that the location was baited, and it was always a mineral block with molasses poured on top. The hunter was cited for the violations and instructed to remove his stand.

DISTRICT 8

CO Katie Baker checked a group of anglers coming off Indian Lake. The anglers proudly told her they had caught their limit of panfish for the day. CO Baker counted the bucket of fish on board finding they were two panfish over the limit. One of the anglers showed CO Baker the count he had going on his cellphone. The anglers had no other violations or priors and appeared to be honest in their mistake. Two panfish were removed from their daily limit and a verbal warning issued.

CO Katie Baker received a complaint of a deceased eagle. The eagle was found in a ditch near the caller’s residence. Upon retrieving the bird, CO Baker noticed trauma to the head. It is believed the eagle was hit by a car. It was taken to Michigan State University to have a full necropsy conducted.

COs Katie Baker and Nick Wellman presented at a career fair at Springport High School. Some 150 students attended the presentation to learn about the job, roles, and hiring process of how to become a conservation officer.

CO John Byars was checking hunters in the Dansville SGA and came across a hunter with a blackpowder revolver. CO Byars determined that the hunter was a felon in possession of a firearm. The firearm was seized, and a complaint warrant will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

DISTRICT 9

CO Tom Peterson received a RAP complaint containing good information that an individual was baiting deer on private land. Before the archery deer season opened, CO Peterson investigated the site and located bait on the ground in front of a blind. On the archery opener, CO Peterson set up approximately 350 yards away and observed the blind location. He observed an individual possessing a crossbow enter the blind. At 7 p.m. deer entered the location of the baited stand. At 7:20 p.m. the deer scattered consistent with a shot being taken. At 7:30 p.m. CO Peterson observed the suspect leave the blind without his crossbow. After continuing to observe the location, CO Peterson determined that the suspect indeed had shot a deer. With the assistance of Sgt. Jason Becker, the COs moved into a good viewing position to better observe the individual track the shot deer. After observing the suspect for three hours, the suspect was able to locate the deer. Both COs contacted the suspect with an untagged buck loaded on his ATV and confirmed that he had taken a 10-point buck. When CO Peterson asked to see his tag, he produced a base license and a deer combo license. They were purchased at 7:45 p.m. on October 1. Shooting hours ended at 7:45 p.m. When asked about this, he claimed he shot the deer immediately after getting in the field. The CO informed him he had been observing him since 5 p.m. when he entered the stand. The subject admitted to shooting the deer without a license and then purchasing it at a local store. The COs also confirmed that bait had been placed prior to the season and the subject stated that he added a bag of corn and sugar beets that day. The deer and crossbow were seized, and charges are being sought for the multiple offenses committed.

CO Justin Muehlhauser responded to a complaint regarding a blind set up near Genesee County Parks’ property. The complainant reported that there was a bait pile at the location. CO Muehlhauser hiked into the property and located the baited hunt site. The CO contacted the property owner who stated that he allows a friend to hunt the property and he was unaware of his hunting practices. He provided the contact information of the party responsible for the baited site. CO Muehlhauser spoke to the subject who admitted to placing the bait. He specifically stated that he placed corn, sugar beets, and carrots. CO Muehlhauser will be submitting a warrant request to the prosecutor’s office for baiting.