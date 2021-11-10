Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – November 12, 2021

Season Dates

Nov. 6: Rabbit, pheasant & quail seasons open

Nov. 10: Furbearer hunting and trapping seasons open

Nov.19: First firearms deer season opens

Nov. 21: First firearms deer season closes

Dec. 2: Second firearms deer season opens

Dec. 5: Second firearms deer season closes

Dec. 10: Muzzleloader-only deer season opens

Meetings

Arlington Anglers: 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every 4th Tues. of the Month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info call Joe Waite, 847-867-6234.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info call Victor Bianchetta, 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Ctr., Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc.: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Silver Creek QF: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more info call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tues. 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

Walleyes Unlimited USA Fishing Club 2022 Ice Jamboree and Meat Raffles: January 22, 2022; AJ’s Bar and Grill, S90 W13970 Boxhorn Drive, Muskego, WI. Ice Fishing Derby from 5am until 12 noon. Species included are bass, pike, walleye, crappie, perch and sunfish. Purchase entry ticket from AJ’s Bar or club members. $5 entry fee. Cash prizes for first, second, and third places based on length. Register fish at AJ’s Bar and Grill by 12:30 pm.