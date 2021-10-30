Outdoor News Radio – October 30, 2021

This week’s Outdoor News Radio recaps the recent pheasant openers in Minnesota and South Dakota, updates listeners on the status of migratory ducks across the region, plus touches on the DNR’s recent small game report from the 2020 hunting seasons with Tim Spielman. “Tackle” Terry Tuma drops in to give host Rob Drieslein some late-fall fishing tips, and Tim Lesmeister and Rob discuss the new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director nominee, Martha Williams, plus Rob’s blog on a deadly encounter between a fisher and an opossum. In between, enjoy a Halloween weekend reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s classic, The Raven.