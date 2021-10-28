Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – October 29, 2021

Season Dates

Oct. 30: Raccoon season (non-residents, hunting & trapping)

Oct. 31: DEADLINE For Purchasing Lake Winnebago System Lake Sturgeon Spearing Permits (always)

Banquets/Fundraisers

Nov. 1: DU South Suburban Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., River City Lanes, Waterford. For more info call Scott Gunderson, 414-581-3157.

Nov. 3: WTU Columbus Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Savanna Oaks Community Center, Fall River. For more info call Greg Tiedt, 920-626-2426.

Nov. 6: WTU Flambeau Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Lanes, Park Falls. For more info call Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413.

Nov. 9: WTU Green Bay Deer Hunters Bash Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stadium View, Green Bay. For more info call Jay Newton, 920-960-9594.

nov. 13: Clintonville VFW Post 664 Deer Hunter’s Ball., 7 p.m., Clintonville Lanes & Banquet Hall. For more info call Ted D. Kirmse, 715-584-2345.

Nov. 17: WTU Stoddard/Genoa County Chapter Banquet, 6 p.m., Stoddard American Legion. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Dec. 2: WWA Waukesha Chapter Xmas Bash Banquet, Rustic Manor, Hartland. For more info call Mike Alaimo, 262-443-4674.

Dec. 4: WTU Hunters Appreciation Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2224.

Dec. 11: WTU Wisconsin South Life Member Banquet, 4 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of Events. For more info call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Dec 16: Women’s Fall League, 6-7p.m.

Nov. 5-Dec. 17: Indoor Vegas League, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 2022: 3D Leagues, 5:30, Mon., Tues., & Weds.

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon., Tues., & Weds.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thurs., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.

Jan. 6, 2022: Women’s League, 12 weeks.

Jan. 7, 2022: Regular Indoor Spot League Night, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., 12 weeks.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Schedule of Events. 910 Griffith Av, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. For more info call, 715-424-1011.

NOV. 6, 13 & 14: Public Sighting-In Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc: Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 10 & 11: Capital Centre, 5:30 p.m.

Oakland Conservation Club: Schedule of events. For more info call, 608-444-3885. 10 week Outdoor Archery League will begin July 8. For more information call 608-444-3885.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr, Oshkosh, WI. For information call 920-284-6976.

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Oct. 30: Flat Creek Inn & Lodge, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show: Dec. 10-12 — Fri. 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth, MN. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Badger Fly Fishers: 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors: 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club.: 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Wisconsin Fishing Club.: 2nd & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association.: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club,: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

