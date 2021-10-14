New York Outdoor News Calendar – October 15, 2021

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

Note to Waterfowlers: Please check the Hunting & Trapping regulations guide for more specific details on seasons and bag limits for October waterfowl and Canada goose season dates. Or, visit: dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/huntseason21.pdf.

Oct. 13-23: Northern Zone crossbow season.

Oct. 14: Fall turkey season closes in the Northern Zone.

Oct. 16-23: Northern Zone early muzzleloading season.

Oct. 16-29: Southern Zone fall turkey season

Oct. 17: Pheasant season opens in most of western New York

Oct. 24: Regular big game season begins in the Northern Zone

Oct. 25: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons open in most of eastern and parts of southern New York. Raccoon, fox, skunk, opossum & weasel hunting seasons open in upstate New York. Fisher trapping opens in most of eastern New York, except the Adirondacks.

Oct. 25-30: Fisher trapping season in parts of western and southern New York.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 23: NYS Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame Banquet at Theodore’s Restaurant, 3231 Seneca Turnpike (Rt. 5) in Canastota. Reservations due by Oct. 8. Info: nysohof.org or call 315-829-3588.

Education/Seminars

Big Game Butchering Class with Mike Cardis: Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m..Space is limited to 40 registrants. Adults $25 & under 18 free. Capital District Sportsman Center,Grafton, N.Y. To register, visit cdsc.education.

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburgh. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

Oct. 24: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

nov. 6 & 7: Little Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley. For more info., www.lvvfd.com.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 13-14: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-16, 2022: Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: yankeeclassic.net.

Jan. 22-23, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Albany Gun & Knife Show, Empire State Plaza. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 28-30, 2022: New York Sportsman’s Expo, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Feb. 17-20, 2022: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: niagarafishingexpo.com.

Feb. 19-20, 2022: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown, N.Y. Info: adkshow.com.

March 3-6, 2022: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Suffern, N.Y. Info: suffern.sportshows.com.

March 10-13, 2022: Western New York Sports Show, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: eriepromotions.com.

April. 23-24, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.