Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – October 15, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers

Nov. 6: WTU Montgomery County Prairie Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Litchfield Community Center. For more info call Tim Taylor, 217-971-7110.

Season Dates

Oct. 1:Archery deer season opens

Oct. 1: Archery turkey season opens

Oct. 28: Crow hunting season opens

Nov. 6: Rabbit, pheasant & quail seasons open

Nov. 10: Furbearer hunting and trapping seasons open

Nov.19: First firearms deer season opens

Nov. 21: First firearms deer season closes

Dec. 2: Second firearms deer season opens

Dec. 5: Second firearms deer season closes

Dec. 10: Muzzleloader-only deer season opens

SPECIAL EVENTS

OCT. 17: Vintage Garage Chicago, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Vintage Garage 5th Floor. For more info www.vintagegaragechicago.com/vintagegarageevanston/

Meetings

Arlington Anglers: 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every 4th Tues. of the Month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info call Joe Waite, 847-867-6234.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info call Victor Bianchetta, 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Ctr., Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc.: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Silver Creek QF: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more info call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tues. 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.