Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 24, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports several treestands on property enrolled in the Hunter Access Program have been observed without the required identification. These properties, as well as state game lands, fall under specific regulations pertaining to treestands that are left in place. Hunters are reminded to follow the regulations pertaining to treestands on these properties.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Kyle reports she has checked several individuals at the State Game Land 203 shooting ranges who possessed Pennsylvania hunting licenses but had not successfully passed a Hunter Trapper Education class. These hunting licenses were seized as evidence and those individuals will be receiving citations. The public is reminded that if you want to shoot at game lands ranges, but have not passed HTE, you need to purchase a Shooting Range Permit.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports several black bears are active in the county. Archery deer hunters are encouraged to purchase a bear license in case they encounter a black bear while in the treestand, since the archery bear season runs from Sept. 18-Nov. 26 in WMU 2B, and Oct. 16-Nov. 6 statewide. “Don’t make the mistake of not being able to harvest a bear because you did not purchase a bear tag,” Kramer said.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports several Operation Game Thief tips led to an investigation into the hunting habits of three Fayette County hunters. After a lengthy investigation, the case has finally been adjudicated after two of the hunters were charged with violating a total of eight counts of the Game & Wildlife Code. The first hunter pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of an antlerless deer that he did not have a license for and paid a fine of $1,000, plus costs, and faces three years of hunting license revocation. The second hunter was found guilty in court of all charges and sentenced to pay $2,400, plus costs, and faces up to seven years of hunting license revocation.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports three irresponsible hunters’ actions have caused hunters to lose access to dove hunting on a local property. The three hunters hunted the property without permission, littered and fired numerous shots into the safety zones of the property owner and surrounding neighbors, along with other game law violations.

Indiana County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports increased ATV activity on state game lands and Hunter Access property has been noticed, and many have been addressed by issuing citations.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports eight grouse were observed at one location. The female and her brood were crossing a remote road and provided a few minutes of enjoyable viewing.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports bear complaints have increased as cornfields matured. Several bears have been captured and relocated.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports an investigation is underway regarding two individuals suspected of shooting a Canada goose with a crossbow while groundhog hunting. Additional violations are hunting without the required orange and hunting without the required license.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports that a Chambersburg resident was cited for possessing multiple wild birds inside a residence. During a separate incident, charges were filed against a St. Thomas resident who took two deer from the wild as fawns. A third incident resulted in warnings being issued to an individual whose dog was chasing deer in Mercersburg.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports damage caused by people doing doughnuts in the State Game Land 242 parking lots has cost the agency more than usual, in both stone and labor, to keep the parking lots usable for hunters.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports individuals were charged for possessing drugs on Hunter Access property.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that baited treestand and DMA violations are being investigated. Dove numbers seem to be good, with many seen in the traditional areas.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Bedford County man was warned for feeding deer within Disease Management Area 2.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Bedford County woman was warned for attempting to sell a variety of mounted wildlife species at a local antique store.

Juniata County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that a man pleaded guilty to trespass and big game violations resulting in fines and costs over $2,000 and potential revocation of hunting privileges for multiple years.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faus Reports an individual was recently cited in Columbia County for unlawfully shooting two black bears out of season. The man faces fines of approximately $9,000.

Bradford County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports filing charges against two individuals for dumping personal property on State Game Land 219. Fines for the two individuals charged are in excess of $2,000.

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reminds the public on the ill effects of feeding wildlife. Feeding wildlife can contribute to the spread of multiple diseases through direct or indirect transmission. A better way to help wildlife is to improve habitat around your property.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports an 8-point buck and an antlerless deer were recently shot at with a crossbow in Elkland Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Region Office or call the Operation Game Thief hotline.

Luzerne County Game Warden Jake Klinger reports recently seeing an increase of trash dumping on state game lands. Citations have been filed against several violators. “These acts are taken very seriously,” said Klinger.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports a rash of animals were submitted for rabies testing recently in his district and asks that sick animals be reported to the Game Commission.

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman said increased occurrences of trash dumping on State Game Land 84. Investigations are ongoing.