New York Outdoor News Calendar – September 17, 2021

Season Dates

Note: Please check DEC’s new Freshwater Fishing regulations guide for more special regulations by county and waterbody as well as new trout stream categories. Also, for specific hunting season dates and boundaries, check DEC’s website: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/65231.html

Sept. 18: Early bear season begins in most of the Northern Zone.

Sept. 18-19: Youth waterfowl hunting days, Northeast Zone.

Sept. 20: Ruffed grouse season begins in the Northern Zone.

Sept. 25: New York’s Free fall fishing day, National Hunting & Fishing Day.

Sept. 25: Early goose hunting season closes for much of New York.

Sept. 25-26: Youth waterfowl hunting days, Lake Champlain and Southeast Zones; youth pheasant hunt in Eastern New York.

Sept. 27: Early archery season for deer begins in the Northern Zone.

Sept. 30: Early goose hunting season closes for central and eastern Long Island.

Oct. 1: Archery season for deer opens in the Southern Zone. Many small game seasons open throughout New York. Fall turkey season opens in the Northern Zone.

Oct. 2: Duck season opens, Northeast Zone.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events remain canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation but are starting to be rescheduled. Also, many groups are holding online/virtual events.

Sept. 18: Pheasants Forever – Capital Region Pheasants Forever Third Annual Banquet, Hales Mills Country Club, Johnstown, N.Y. 802-282-6642.

Sept. 25: Burlington Flats Fish & Game Club cancer research fundraiser, benefiting Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Skeet, trap, 300-yard rifle, and 50-yard rimfire competitions. Edmeston, N.Y. Info: 607-433-2752.

Oct. 2: WTU Adirondack Mountain Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Rainbow Hall, Altona. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Oct. 9: WTU East Worcester Fish & Game Banquet, 4:30 p.m., East Worcester Fish & Game. For more info call Dave Lorette, 607-397-1740.

Education/Seminars

Sept. 18: NDA – Upper Hudson River Valley Chapter 2021 Field to Fork Program. Q&A, sign-ups, Saratoga Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Mall, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Info: 518-892-9609.

Sept. 23 – Gypsy Moth Discussion – Warren County Soil & Water District. Available on Warren County YouTube channel. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburgh. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 25: National Hunting and Fishing Day with the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, Inc. Seminars, fishing and shooting activities and more. Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, N.Y. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 716-984-0610.

Sept. 25: National Hunting and Fishing Day with United Sportsmen Association of Rockland County. Demonstrations, seminars and more. Congers Lake Park in Congers, N.Y. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: 845-494-6312

Sept. 25: Pheasants Forever – Wyoming County Chapter 843 Youth Day. Trapping, dog trials and more. Alden N.Y. Info: 716-474-4568

Sept. 25-26: 34th Annual NYPA Wildlife Festival. Info: niagarafallsusa.com/events-calendar.

Sept. 25-26: Long Island Antique Historical Arms Society Antique Gun Show, Freeport Rec. Center. For more info call Dave Gruner, 631-722-3248.

Sept. 25-26: West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. West Potsdam Bingo Hall, Potsdam. For more info call Brad Clements, 315-268-1000.

Oct. 3: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Route 98, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 13-14: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-16, 2022: Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: yankeeclassic.net.

Jan. 22-23, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Albany Gun & Knife Show, Empire State Plaza. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 28-30, 2022: New York Sportsman’s Expo, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Feb. 17-20, 2022: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: niagarafishingexpo.com.

Feb. 19-20, 2022: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown, N.Y. Info: adkshow.com.

March 3-6, 2022: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Suffern, N.Y. Info: suffern.sportshows.com.

March 10-13, 2022: Western New York Sports Show, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: eriepromotions.com.

April. 23-24, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Note: Many events remain canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation.

Special Events

Sept. 18: NRA’s YHEC – Johnsburg’s Jr. Outdoor Club, 9 a.m., Johnsburg Fish and Game Club. For more info call Erika Patton, 518-251-4658.

Tournaments/Contests

Sept. 18-19: New York Kayak Bass, State Championship. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 25: Burlington Flats Fish & Game Club, 8:30 a.m. until dark. For more info call Ronald Moxley, 607-433-2752.

Sept. 25-26: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.