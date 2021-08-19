Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 20, 2021

SOUTHEASTERN REGION

Fond du Lac-Sheboygan Team/June

Warden Matt Koepke arrested an individual on an early Saturday morning for a second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The driver was seen swerving from the shoulder and across the centerline multiple times.

Wardens Gavin Keefauver and Koepke responded to a boating accident on Long Lake. The boat was operated too close to shore while pulling two teenagers on a tube. The tube struck a pier, causing both riders minor injuries.

Warden Anthony Arndt assisted the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department and Calumet County Sheriff’s Department with locating and stopping a vehicle operator associated with multiple hit-and-run crashes in the two counties. The driver struck a utility pole and several trees, later intentionally backing his truck into a reporting party’s car and continuing to flee the area. Arndt detained the driver, who was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department.

NORTHEAST REGION

Peshtigo Team/June

Warden Clark Delzer, of Shawano, saw a passenger riding outside the railing of a pontoon boat on the Legend Chain of Lakes and stopped the watercraft operator. Field sobriety tests revealed that the operator was operating while intoxicated and had consumed THC as well. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Delzer followed up on information concerning a hunter who was suspected of hunting turkeys without having a license before the open season. Delzer found the hunter also failed to register two deer and a turkey. Enforcement action was taken.

Green Bay Team/June

Warden Amanda Kretschmer, of Green Bay, received a call that a crane that had an arrow in its neck had been walking around for a couple weeks in the Langes Corner area. Kretschmer learned a property owner had shot the crane with his bow after the crane broke a window on his home. The crane did not die after being shot and the arrow stayed in the crane’s chest. A week later the same property owner saw the crane again with the arrow in it. The property owner grabbed a pistol and shot at the crane multiple times and missed. Enforcement action was taken and capture of the crane is being pursued.

Wardens Marcus Medina, of Green Bay, and Steve Sanidas, of Waukesha, assisted the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department with a manhunt by searching for an armed robbery suspect. Medina and Sanidas provided perimeter security for the search by boat. The suspect was found and apprehended.

Marine Enforcement Team/June

While patrolling the Kettle Moraine State Forest – Southern Unit, warden Adam Strehlow, of Milwaukee, contacted a fisherman who had overbagged on panfish. During the contact, the individual fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Strehlow took the suspect into custody. The individual was booked on an existing felony warrant and also charged for resisting/obstructing an officer. The individual was cited for possession of fish in excess of daily bag limit.

Throughout the month of June, wardens Mike Neal, of Bailey’s Harbor, Isaac Hackett, of Sheboygan, Adam Strehlow, Ryan Propson, of Green Bay, and Jordan Resop, of Sturgeon Bay, worked in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard and various other local agencies to respond to several calls of boat accidents and/or distressed boaters, kayakers, and paddle boarders. All were rescued and brought back to shore without injury.

Warden Jordan Resop, of Sturgeon Bay, contacted unlicensed members of a charter fishing operation on Lake Michigan near Algoma. In addition to the license violation, the boat occupants were found to be fishing with too many lines. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Mike Neal responded to a vehicle on fire near Peninsula State Park. It was determined the vehicle occupants had left their camp site to get ice cream and had placed their recently used charcoal grill in the rear of the van. The coals re-ignited during travel, eventually fully engulfing the vehicle. Everyone got out of the vehicle safely and there were no injuries.

Lake Winnebago Team/June

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, was on fishing patrol at the breakwall at High Cliff State Park. Disher asked one angler for her license. She responded by providing her name and a date of birth. Shortly after, Disher checked another angler farther out on the breakwall who showed Disher an emailed copy of a fishing license. This angler had the exact same name and date of birth as the other angler. Disher returned to the first angler in the parking lot. It was determined she was fishing without a license and had provided her friend’s information to cover for not purchasing one. Enforcement actions were taken for fishing without a license and obstructing a warden.

Warden Disher was on patrol near Brillion when he was flagged down and notified of a backhoe in the Manitowoc River. Disher drove to the location and observed a backhoe dredging the channel bed of the North Branch of the Manitowoc River. Dry conditions allowed access and the landowner stated he was just cleaning out a “field ditch.” No state or federal permits were obtained for any of the work. Enforcement actions were taken for the violations.

Wardens Jason Swaney, of Winneconne, and Mary Bisch, of Appleton, were on fishing patrol on Little Lake Butte des Morts when they took enforcement actions against three individuals who had exceeded their daily bag limits of perch.

NORTHERN REGION

Spooner Team/June

Wardens Jesse Ashton, of Luck, and Jon Hagen, of Spooner, patrolled Long Lake in Washburn County for boating and fishing activity based on complaints of potential illegal activity. They took enforcement action for several boating and fishing violations.

Warden Ashton responded to a complaint of a person shooting at geese on Half Moon Lake. Upon contact, the person denied shooting at geese, but stated he did shoot a 9mm handgun over the lake to scare them off his lawn. No dead geese were present. Ashton explained the law regarding reckless use of a firearm, and he warned the man about future similar conduct.

Wardens Dustin Gabrielson, of Webster, and Jon Hagen investigated a fishing complaint in the Webster area. The wardens contacted two men from out of state who were up at their cabin while on vacation. They had gone bass fishing. The wardens learned the two men were 52 bass over their possession limit. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Gabrielson took enforcement actions in Burnett County for many ATV- and UTV-related violations, with the most common being illegal operation on the highway and no helmets on juveniles.

Warden Hagen followed up on a complaint of illegal shoreline clearing and resultant runoff into Kimball Lake. Hagen investigated the complaint and did not observe any DNR-related violations. Hagen forwarded the information to the Washburn County Zoning Department for possible ordinance violation follow-up.

Warden Joshua Loining, of Rice Lake, received a complaint of a UTV being operated illegally at the Loon Lake Wildlife Area and on private property. Loining responded to the area and located the three male suspects. Enforcement action was taken for operating a UTV on property of another without permission.

Warden Loining and a deputy from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Dallas area in Barron County for a complaint of ATVs, UTVs and off-highway motorcycles being operated on a county roadway where they are prohibited. Loining located a male subject operating an ATV on the county road and onto private property where he did not have permission to operate. During the contact with the ATV operator, an off-highway motorcycle operated by a male subject was driven past Loining. Deputy Wolfe attempted to stop the motorcycle rider, but the operator fled. That rider was, however, located later that afternoon and arrested for felony fleeing. Enforcement action was also taken against the ATV operator.

Warden Loining and deputies from the Chetek Police Department and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to Chetek regarding a man who was reportedly operating an ATV around the Chetek dam and asking people to box with him. The man was located and Loining determined he was under the influence of an intoxicant. Loining arrested the man for operating his ATV while under the influence of an intoxicant. The man was also cited by Chetek Police Department officers for disorderly conduct.

Warden Chris Spaight, of Grantsburg, assisted the Burnett County Sheriff’s Department with a felony warrant arrest of a person who had barricaded himself in a house. The man was taken into custody.

Warden Spaight handled several calls related to illegal feeding of deer and bears. Enforcement action was taken against several individuals.

Warden Adam Stennett, of Spooner, stopped a UTV operator in the Barnes area of Bayfield County for failing to stop at a stop sign and operating recklessly on a road route. Stennett found the operator had not taken a required safety course to operate the UTV. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Stennett stopped a UTV operator for operating at approximately 50 mph on a posted 25 mph UTV speed limit zone on Douglas County Hwy. T. Stennett found the operator continued to operate at 50 mph even after entering a standard 35 mph vehicle speed limit zone near a residential and business area.

Warden Stennett stopped a boater on Lake Nebagamon for not having registration displayed on the pontoon boat. Stennett found the operator had failed to properly register the pontoon since 2017.

Antigo Team/June

Wardens Brad Dahlquist, Michael Butler, of Merrill, and Jacob Cross, of Antigo, and Christopher Bartelt, of Woodruff, responded to a missing person/boat accident occurring on Enterprise Lake in Langlade County. A search was conducted on and around the lake following information that a person was reported missing while fishing on the lake. Search efforts resulted in finding the individual deceased. Cause of death by local officials was deemed an accidental drowning.

Ashland Team/June

Warden Robin Miller, of Hurley, spoke to a man about his shooting and killing a duckling that been “pooping” on his dock. The man stated he was trying to scare the ducks away, but missed and struck the duckling with a .177 pellet gun. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Phillip Brown, of Iron River, observed an individual operating a UTV with five kids who were not wearing helmets. Brown initiated a stop and discovered all five kids were under the age of 9, the operator had not taken an ATV safety course, the UTV did not have seats for five passengers, and a rear plate was not displayed on the UTV. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Brown patrolled the Brule River for walleye fishing activity and contacted two individuals at Weir Riffles who had two walleyes shorter than 14 inches in their possession. One walleye was able to be released, but the other walleye had died. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Brown was patrolling the Brule River State Forest and overheard a call for a vehicle in the ditch in the area. Once Brown arrived on the scene, he determined the operator showed signs of impairment. After conducting field sobriety tests, the operator was arrested for a fourth offense motor vehicle OWI, operating after revocation, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Warden Lynna Martin, of Bayfield, responded to a UTV roll-over at the Valhalla U.S. Forest Service Recreational Area. The roll-over involved a male and his 2-year-old son. The 2-year-old was in a car seat within the UTV and there were no injuries; however, the child was not equipped with appropriate headgear as required by Wisconsin law. The father had been warned previously for not providing state-approved headgear. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Martin responded to the Washburn Marina in Washburn where a vessel had exploded after fueling. There were minor injuries reported during the incident, which resulted in the vessel sinking in the marina.

Warden Amie Egstad, of Bayfield, was northbound on Hwy. 63 near Mason when she met a UTV driver heading southbound without headlights on. The UTV operator was stopped by Egstad on a side road and was asked why he was driving on a state highway. The driver stated he was trying to get south around the Bibon Swamp to reach a bar at Grandview. The driver had issues with illegal operation on a state highway, no headlights, and failing to have a registration plate. Enforcement action taken.

Park Falls Team/June

Warden Dan Michels, of Park Falls, responded to complaints of a ski course consisting of anchored buoys set up on Butternut Lake. Michels met with the property owner and explained that the non-permitted course could only be placed on the lake while being used and could not be left out unattended or overnight and could not interfere with other boating and/or fishing activity on the lake.

Warden Joe Paul, of Phillips, responded to a call of a person killing geese out of season and leaving them in a pond. Dead geese were located, as well as the person who was having problems with geese eating his crops. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Paul responded to a complaint of a property owner feeding bears. Paul located several feed sites that were within 100 yards of a road posted at 45 mph or more. The same property owner received a citation for feeding bears in April and many warnings prior to that. Paul issued another citation to the property owner for illegally feeding black bears.

Warden Thomas Heisler, Jr., of Winter attended the Winter school’s fishing class. Heisler talked to kids about fishing, boating, regulations and ethics.

Warden Heisler attended the Winter Lakes Association kids’ fishing event on Lake Winter. Heisler handed out bobbers, temporary tattoos and provided several metal rulers for prizes. There was a good turnout, with more than 70 kids attending. The event was spread out along the “flats” sections of Lake Winter Road. Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department deputy Darin Jensen assisted Heisler with handing out items to kids.

Woodruff Team/June

Warden Tim Ebert, of Minocqua, was in the process of contacting an angler at a local boat landing when he detected a strong odor of marijuana. Ebert subsequently found the angler was in possession of two bags of marijuana, plus associated paraphernalia. In addition, the angler was found to have violated multiple boating-related regulations. The angler had also been found in possession of marijuana at a DNR boat landing in a neighboring county just a week earlier. Enforcement actions were taken.

Woodruff Team/July

Warden Ebert responded to a call from an apartment caretaker who had trapped a live raccoon that had been getting into the facility’s garbage. The caretaker had not planned on what to do with an animal once it was captured. Ebert assisted the caretaker and educated them on having a plan prior to trapping more nuisance animals.

Warden Matt Meade, of Boulder Junction, responded to a call of a boating accident/crash on a Vilas County lake. Meade determined the boater had operated negligently, including at faster than no-wake speeds within 100 feet of shore, resulting in the boat crashing into a dock and shoreline of another riparian landowner. Multiple citations were issued.

Wardens Tim Otto, of Rhinelander, and Curt Butler, of Merrill, patrolled an Oneida County lake during Fourth of July festivities. Upon contact with one boat operator for a navigation light violation, the wardens found the boat operator to be intoxicated. Upon his arrest, the boat operator stated he was likely the most sober of the group. The wardens were able to safely return the boat and the remainder of the occupants to shore.