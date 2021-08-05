New York Outdoor News Calendar – August 6, 2021

Season Dates

Ongoing: Black bear dog tracking/training season runs until 9 days before black bear hunting seasons begin. A special license is required. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/25006.html.

Sept. 1: Squirrel hunting season begins (except for Regions 1 and 2); seasons also begin in parts of New York for some webless migratory game birds.

Sept. 1-25: Early goose hunting season opens for much of New York.

Sept. 7-30: Early goose hunting season opens for central and eastern Long Island.

Sept. 11: Early bear season begins in several Southeastern New York WMUs (Regions 3 and 4).

Sept. 18: Early bear season begins in most of Northern Zone.

Sept. 18-19: Youth waterfowl hunting days, Northeast Zone.

Sept. 20: Ruffed grouse season begins in the Northern Zone.

Sept. 25: New York’s Free fall fishing day, National Hunting & Fishing Day.

Sept. 25-26: Youth waterfowl hunting days, Lake Champlain and Southeast Zones; youth pheasant hunt in Eastern New York.

Sept. 27: Early archery season for deer begins in the Northern Zone.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 7 & 8: Galway Trap Shoot Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Galway Fish and Game Club. Info: call Colleen Tilson, 518-421-6544.

Aug. 14: SWNYFNRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Seneca Allegany Casino, Salamanca. For more info call Alan M. Ciesla, 716-560-3988.

Sept. 18: WTU Southern Tier Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Howard Community Center. For more info call Dan Cornish, 607-329-2563.

Education/Seminars

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Special Events

Aug. 22: NDA and Venison Donation Coalition Fundraiser. Dirt Nap IPA Debut event-Windy Brew, Sheldon N.Y. Info: 585-409-6656

Sept. 18: Johnsburg’s Jr Outdoor Club, 9 a.m., Johnsburg Fish and Game Club. For more info call Erika Patton, 518-251-4658.

Sept. 25: United Sportsmen’s Association of Rockland, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Congers Lake Memorial park. For more info call Stan Pascoo, 845-494-6312.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. Location varies. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

Aug. 7: Vintage Upstate NY Decoy Collectors, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Outdoors, Palmyra. For more info call Mark Malys, 315-246-1815.

Aug. 7 & 8: First annual Clays for Kids clay target shoot, Galway Fish and Game Club, Galway, N.Y. Info: 518-421-6544

Aug. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 12: Sportsman’s Dinner at Prattsville Firehouse. Guest speaker: Dr. Grant Woods of Growing Deer TV. Info: 518-299-3551.

Aug. 13-15: Cattaraugus Trappers Association Sportsmens Rendezvous, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley. For more info call Robert Schmit, 585-492-2445.

Aug. 21: Mohawk/Hudson Chapter of the Antique Outboard Motor Club Ind, Swap Meet. Wildlife Sports & Educational Museum, Vail Mills. Info: 518-505-3558.

Sept. 2-4: New York State Trappers Convention. Herkimer County Fairgrounds, in Frankfort. Info: nystrappers.org, or call 607-222-8554.

Sept. 11-12: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 S Park Ave, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 25-26: 34th Annual NYPA Wildlife Festival. Info: niagarafallsusa.com/events-calendar.

Sept. 25-26: Long Island Antique Historical Arms Society Antique Gun Show, Freeport Rec. Center. For more info call Dave Gruner, 631-722-3248.

Oct. 3: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Route 98, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lusle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 13-14: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com

Shoots

Sept. 11: Lower Adirondack Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash, Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club. Info: 518-796-7274

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Note: Many events remain canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation.

Tournaments/Contest

Aug. 6-8: Burden Lake Bass Tournament, Averill Park. Info: R&R Bait Shop, 518-312-1115

Aug. 7: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Saranac Lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 14: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Lake Ontario, three bays (Port, East & Little Sodus). Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 15: Capital District Sportsmen’s Center Youth Fishing Tournament. Henry Hudson Park, Selkirk, N.Y. Info: cdsc.education.

Aug. 20: Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament (one day Ladies-Only event)

Aug. 20 – Sept. 6: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: loc.org.

Aug. 21-29: A Fish Odyssey – 45th Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Derby. Info: fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 28: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Canadarago and Otsego lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 28 : New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Silver Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 5: Earlville Conservation Club Youth Fishing Derby, Madison Lake, N.Y. Info: 315-527-0113

Sept. 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Sept. 18-19: New York Kayak Bass, State Championship. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 25-26: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.