District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on the Roseau River and followed up on an ATV-related complaint in the Palmville WMA.

CO Corey Sura (Baudette) participated in training in Hibbing and took part in a multi-agency training exercise in Baudette. Sura also worked ATV enforcement in the Waskish area and checked anglers on Lake of the Woods.

CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) attended training in Hibbing and focused his efforts on fishing and boating activities throughout the week in and around his station. A reminder to have enough life jackets for everyone onboard a watercraft and to remove boat plugs prior to transportation.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) monitored area recreational activity and responded to an ATV-rollover crash.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working AIS enforcement and boating and angling activity throughout this past week. Time was spent following up on an ongoing investigation, patrolling area ATV/ORV trails, and working an Upper Red Lake enforcement detail.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports an increase in ATV activity as fishing activity decreases on Upper Red Lake. Prachar attended training with Lake of the Woods County and surrounding agencies at the Lake of the Woods County School.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports helping staff the TIP trailer at a local county fair. Time also was spent assisting with an ATV safety class in Crookston. Public water and water appropriation cases were handled. Anglers and ATV operators were checked.

CO Hannah Mishler (Bemidji) spent time training with K9 Storm and the other K9/handler teams at Camp Ripley. Firearms training also was completed.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports investigating TIP calls about possible fish overlimits and fishing without a license. Public-access-related complaints were taken as scuba divers and swimmers were blocking access to a boat landing. A video was shared with Vinton that appeared to show a wolf that had killed some chickens. The video was passed on to DNR Wildlife staff and they agreed it did look like a wolf but behaved more like a wolf/dog hybrid.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling for boating and AIS activity. Swedberg also spent time assisting the local 4-H group with a fishing clinic for kids.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked anglers and boaters and followed up on a possible wetland case and other ongoing cases. Peterson also assisted a local sheriff’s office with a probation violation arrest.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on angling and boating activity. Areas were patrolled for ATV and off-road vehicle activity. Extra patrols were conducted in complaint areas. A complaint about dogs chasing deer was received.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week following up on calls ranging from nuisance animals to possible poaching instances. In one case, a deer was reported to have been shot. After Landmark investigated, it was determined the deer was struck by a car and was moved from the scene of the crash.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV riders. A complaint about injured geese along a state highway was investigated.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) continues to work with the Amish community on ELS licensing issues. Plautz worked boating, fishing, and AIS enforcement through the week and spoke to an Amish firearms safety class on rules and regulations.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focused on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. She took calls from people with concerns and questions, and issued minnow permits.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) had a busy week of water-related activity as both anglers and recreational users took advantage of beautiful weather. Multiple people were cited for angling without licenses, using extra lines, and operating personal watercraft after hours. One angler was cited after being observed slamming a small bass off his boat motor cover simply because it swallowed the hook. An adult side-by-side ATV operator was cited for driving down a paved county road with three juveniles onboard. None were buckled or wearing helmets.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) worked area lakes for angling and boating activity. McGowan also spent time following up on TIP complaints.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) worked fishing and boating enforcement during the week. Nuisance-animal calls were handled. Enforcement action was taken for numerous instances of illegal use of hydraulic jets to remove aquatic vegetation and excavation of public waters.

CO Calie Kunst (Remer) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV riders throughout the week. Kunst also responded to a call about a grass fire and received various nuisance-animal calls.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) worked ATVing, angling, and boating enforcement. Time also was spent on Bear Committee items and taking-nuisance-bear-related complaints.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports fishing pressure on Rainy Lake continues to be high. People are reminded that the walleye protected slot limit is 18 inches to 26 inches. Trespass issues and nuisance-animal complaints were handled throughout the week as well. A youth firearms safety class was conducted in the Littlefork area, with 15 students receiving their certification.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls) reports having a busy week working AIS enforcement, recreational boating activity, and checking anglers on Rainy Lake. Simonson also reports helping out with a firearms safety class this week and attending training.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling and boating activities. Recreational boating and off-road vehicle activity were checked. Area forest roads were monitored.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling activity and ATVing enforcement. Time was spent speaking at local ATV safety classes, conducting follow-up on ongoing investigations, and assisting local law enforcement agencies.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) reports time was spent working a detail on Lake Mille Lacs during the weekend. License and boating safety violations were encountered. While on the lake, Zavodnik and CO Fitzgerald responded to a complaint involving an individual stealing items from vehicles at a public boat access. The individual was found to have several warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATVing activity. Anglers continue to report limited success, with many blaming the recent mayfly hatch. Broughten also investigated a complaint of a possible public waters violation.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) attended the Ride the Shore ATV event during the weekend. The event saw a good turnout, and compliance was found to be high.

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers and boaters this past week. He continued to follow up on fishing complaints from this spring. Velsvaag continues to get reports about bears near houses and cabins, looking for food, and complaints about beavers cutting down trees at several different locations.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked primarily angling and boating enforcement. A roadkill bear was taken care of.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports a full week of activity along the shore. Bear-related calls are quickly picking up with dry conditions slowing natural food growth in the woods. This has pushed bears toward populated areas. One person called with a bear problem but the person refused to take down bird feeders and instead wished the DNR would come and trap the bear and move it elsewhere. Hill has not heard from the person, but if the feeders are still up, Hill assumes the bear is still around. Hill spoke with a person about the impacts of littering after he observed an angler flick a cigarette into the water while fishing.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked boating and invasive species enforcement efforts during the week. Fire danger remains high in the area and caution should be used with any outdoor burning. Murray also assisted with a medical evacuation from a local state park.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) reports complaints were taken about nuisance bears coming into people’s yards and getting into garbage and feeders. People are encouraged to keep their garbage and feeders out of reach of bears.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) attended firearms training, checked anglers, released an accidentally trapped otter, assisted in the search for a drowning victim, and helped stranded boaters get back to shore. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also attended K9 Unit training and provided a demo at an area event.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on angling, boating, and ATVing activities throughout the area. Van Asch also spent time speaking at multiple youth ATV safety classes held in Nashwauk.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) handled wildlife-related complaints and followed up on ongoing cases. A complaint was handled regarding an OHM on a non-motorized trail in the city of Duluth. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) checked several anglers throughout the week. Boat and water enforcement also was worked on area lakes. Time was spent at local boat accesses talking with boaters about AIS issues. Duncan reports a dogs-chasing-deer complaint was investigated.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) investigated a riparian dispute on an area lake, wolf-livestock depredation, and a nuisance-beaver complaint. Humphrey also assisted with details involving possible civil unrest.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) attended training at Camp Ripley with the DNR K9 Unit. A complaint about a wolf going after a dog was received from the Holyoke area.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked boaters and anglers on Lake Superior. An ATV detail was worked for a large event in the Silver Bay area. Marine equipment was maintained, and state parks were checked.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked several wetland and shoreline cases, many involving the removal of wild rice. None of the individuals contacted knew it was wild rice and referred to it as removing weeds from the lake. Ladd also contacted several boaters and anglers on the water as well as many ATV riders along the trails.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked ATVing, fishing, boating, and forestry enforcement this week. A TIP was worked regarding a possible fish overlimit, and assistance was provided for nuisance and injured wildlife.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled area lakes for angling and boating activity. Numerous contacts were made with ATV operators who allowed passengers on the ATVs without wearing approved helmets. Guida fielded miscellaneous wildlife-related calls this week, including a deer with growths on its face, an injured bear, and a bald eagle walking around in someone’s yard.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) worked TIP reports of angling violations on area lakes. Public waters violations were also investigated.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where increased water temperatures are increasing PWC use and water recreation in general. He also spoke at a hunter education class, responded to an ATV crash, and investigated trespassing complaints.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV riding activity. Enforcement action was taken for failure to have a throwable PFD in the boat and illegal-length northern pike on Clear Lake.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to a call for extra patrol of state property where gravel and rock have been stolen and equipment damaged. She also patrolled for aquatic invasive species violations and ATV violations. Time was spent in a local WMA where ATVs have been being operated illegally. A nuisance bear at a local recycling center has been making frequent visits to the dumpsters. Speldrich was there when the bear decided to come back for lunch. The recycling center is working with the local DNR wildlife manager and will take proactive measures to keep the bear from entering the area, including bars on the dumpster and electric fencing.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on a possible wolf-depredation report and took complaints about bad bear behavior.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) followed up on a public-waters complaint during the week. A car-killed deer permit was issued. An area access site was worked for AIS issues.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) reports checking anglers and conducting AIS enforcement. Time also was spent speaking to children about boating safety at the Stearns County Safety Day. A law and ethics talk was conducted at the South Haven ATV safety class.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports checking boaters and anglers around the area. Nuisance-animal calls were handled. Court hearings were attended. Wetland violations were investigated.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for anglers and boaters. Additional time was spent following up on shoreline violations and patrolling for ATVs.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) received numerous complaints about nuisance bears. Krauel would like to remind everyone that bears are attracted to bird feeders and any other type of wildlife food.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the week checking anglers and boaters and following up on nuisance-animal complaints.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports while working boating enforcement, a particular PWC stood out from the others because the passenger was wearing a hoodie despite the hot weather. After a closer look, it was noted the passenger was not wearing a life jacket. A stop was conducted and the operator stated he told his passenger to put the hoodie on so law enforcement would not see that she wasn’t wearing a life jacket. Enforcement action was taken for the violation.

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) assisted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a big-game investigation and reviewed the Hmong translation on duck-hunting regulations.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) focused on boating activity during the week. In addition to patrolling area lakes, he assisted CO Lerchen with a DWI arrest. Enforcement action was taken for angling license and watercraft-operation violations.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time checking anglers and handling multiple calls related to shoreline work in public waters. Cease and desist and restoration orders were issued.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) patrolled Washington County for angling and boating activity. He also fielded several calls regarding wildlife in the area.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) checked anglers on area lakes and also did inspections of weed rollers and hydro jets. Most of the rollers and jets were found to be in compliance, but a couple had issues to address. He assisted the Oak Park Heights Police Department with a bear that was stuck in a storm sewer. The bear was a couple of years old and was a pretty good-sized. The bear was freed without any issues.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) worked angling, invasive species, ATVing, and boat and water enforcement this past week. Assistance was given to local law enforcement with a burglary call, and a littering complaint was investigated.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week working anglers and boating enforcement. Wetland investigations and ATV riders also were worked.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working fishing, boating, ATVing, state park, and AIS enforcement. Multiple calls were received about baby “orphaned” animals. People are asked to leave the babies alone, because their mother is most likely close by.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) spent time working boating and ATV activity. He also spent time at area lake accesses speaking with boaters about AIS. Vernier also assisted Kandiyohi County with a medical.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) followed up on reports of work being done in public waters and possible aquatic plant control violations.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) fielded phone calls about nuisance animals and a possible bear in the area. Additional time was spent educating people about fawns and the need to leave them alone.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) investigated suspicious fires and garbage dumping into river systems during the past week. Coveys of pheasant chicks continue to be seen locally.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) checked anglers this past week. Boating and AIS enforcement also were focuses throughout the week.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV operators during the week. He monitored AIS activity and patrolled wildlife management areas, state parks, public water access sites, and waterfowl production areas.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV operators this week. Ihnen also competed in an MPPOA pistol match.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Joel Heyn (Plainview) worked mainly anglers and recreational vehicles during the week. Heyn also did follow-up on cases.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, operating watercraft without enough life jackets and expired registration.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports the Mississippi River is low, but fish were caught in the main channel. An angler reported finding a possible person floating on the Wisconsin side of the river. Hemker assisted the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Winona Fire Department in recover the victim. Local law enforcement did not have anybody reported missing at that time and were trying to identify the person.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester #1) issued a resource protection notice to an individual who filled and paved over a part of a wetland. Kyllo also responded to a call of an injured fawn and spent time checking anglers.