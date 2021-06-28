Lengthening of special regs portion of Big Pine Creek a good move

A string of cool days and nights, plus plenty of fresh colder water falling from heavy thunderstorms, sent me northward for a few days with my waders and fly-fishing gear in tow to try my luck on the Big Pine Creek’s newly lengthened Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only section.

Cooler weather and abundant rain eased any worries I had of fishing for stressed trout in late June. In turn, I found the water cool when I fished. Nighttime temperatures hovered around the 40- to 50-degree mark, with early fog on the stream the only real obstacle, and that was minor. Daytime highs stayed in the low to mid 70s.

What had been in the past a little over a mile of Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures section had been increased to 3.3 miles for this fishing year by the Fish & Boat Commission. The section now runs from the entrance of Marsh Creek into the Pine, downstream to Bear Run.

I’m familiar with this section of water, having fished it for many years. A portion of this stretch may be reached by vehicle. A dirt road leading off of West Rim Road near Ansonia follows the stream downstream for perhaps a mile. All other access is made by either foot or bicycle along the Pine Creek Rail Trail, which runs through the famed Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

All the angling I did was by walking the Rail Trail to access the flowing water. When wading, I walked considerable distance downstream and back. Except for one occasion, when an angler had hooked a trout (photo above from the new upstream section) I was alone with all the fast and slower flows I could ever want.

Rises were better at late day. And although they were not boiling the water as they would be during May and early June, a few blue-winged olives, large sulphurs and slate drakes were eaten quickly when they emerged to the surface.

Being a large body of water with much of it requiring some physical effort to reach, plus abundant trout, wonderful surrounding scenery and moving wildlife, it is a great spot to do some trout fishing.

Add the fact that the stretch is now tripled in length, and that makes this move a winner for anglers.