Outdoor News Radio – June 19, 2021

We’ve got changes to the 2021 waterfowl hunting season in Minnesota, including an early teal season and five-bird bag for Canada geese. Host and Managing Editor/President Rob Drieslein also discusses with Tim Spielman the new group of “advisors” assisting the DNR with its reinvestment plan. “Tackle” Terry Tuma, or “T3” as he’s affectionately known in fishing circles, then joins the program to describe how high temperatures and low water are affecting anglers across the region. Rob wraps up the show with columnist Tim Lesmeister, who offers his perspective on a bear poaching incident in northern Minnesota, plus some thoughts on the duck season changes.