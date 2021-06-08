2021 Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest Gallery

Outdoor News Inc., publisher of locally written fishing and hunting outdoor newspapers in seven Great Lake States, together with Kinetic Performance Dog Food, invited people to submit photos for the annual Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest. Congratulations to: Paul Muche of Van Dyne, WI as the 2020 Grand Prize winner!

1/2 5 months old first duck hunt

2/2 Riley was 5 and Ravin was 10 months out goose hunting. Both dogs where laying by my husbands feet in the marsh waiting for geese. As I was taking pictures thinking how good they were at laying so patiently waiting, they heard a honk and both heads turned perfectly. I couldn’t have staged it more perfectly. The two are from the same female bloodline and are the best of buds and our kids. They are the most loving, caring and best hunters we could ask for.



The annual promotion by Outdoor News encourages bird dog enthusiasts to submit a photo of their hunting dog, for a chance to win a year’s supply of Kinetic Performance Dog Food. As the presenting sponsor, Kinetic Performance Dog Food will also underwrite the winning photo to be transformed into a custom painting by Outdoor News artist, Ron Nelson.

Check out the sponsors of this contest.

Kinetic Performance Dog Food https://kineticdogfood.com/

Hawke Optics https://www.outdoornews.com/2021/05/17/huntin-buddy-prize-hawke-frontier-hd-x-8×32-binoculars/

SportDOG Brand https://www.outdoornews.com/2021/05/17/2021-outdoor-news-huntin-buddy-online-photo-contest-runner-up-prize/

