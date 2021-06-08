2021 Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest Gallery
Outdoor News Inc., publisher of locally written fishing and hunting outdoor newspapers in seven Great Lake States, together with Kinetic Performance Dog Food, invited people to submit photos for the annual Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest. Congratulations to: Paul Muche of Van Dyne, WI as the 2020 Grand Prize winner!
.
The annual promotion by Outdoor News encourages bird dog enthusiasts to submit a photo of their hunting dog, for a chance to win a year’s supply of Kinetic Performance Dog Food. As the presenting sponsor, Kinetic Performance Dog Food will also underwrite the winning photo to be transformed into a custom painting by Outdoor News artist, Ron Nelson.
Check out the sponsors of this contest.
Kinetic Performance Dog Food https://kineticdogfood.com/
Hawke Optics https://www.outdoornews.com/2021/05/17/huntin-buddy-prize-hawke-frontier-hd-x-8×32-binoculars/
SportDOG Brand https://www.outdoornews.com/2021/05/17/2021-outdoor-news-huntin-buddy-online-photo-contest-runner-up-prize/
.
Leave a Reply