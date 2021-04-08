Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 9, 2021

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man is being charged with possessing a live raccoon that was taken from the wild. The individual is also facing charges for a bobcat that was harvested in closed season.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich issued a citation for an incident involving unlawful hunting in a safety zone. Hunters should be especially cognizant of safety zones in quickly developing areas.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports an individual was cited for riding a mountain bike on State Game Land 305. This was the second time this individual was cited for this violation on this game land.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports bear complaints have already started. He would like to remind everyone to take their birdfeeders inside if a bear finds them, so the bear doesn’t have reason to return. Also, keeping your garbage inside until trash day will help deter bears from visiting your residence.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited an individual for shooting a trophy-class buck during rifle deer season. He was found guilty at trial and is required to pay $1,500 in fines and $5,000 in restitution.

York County Game Warden Cameron M. Murphy reports he recently cited an individual for operating an ATV on state game lands. The rider claimed he thought he was allowed to ride on game lands, even though he drove around a gated road where signs were posted that operating motorized vehicles on game lands is prohibited. The defendant has yet to enter a plea.

Bedford and Fulton counties LMO Jonathan S. Zuck reports that, one night during the primary weekend for statewide coyote hunts, he came upon a suspicious pickup in a remote part of Bedford County. After observing the occupants of the vehicle spotlighting, Warden Zuck pulled in behind the truck, and the driver pulled off the road. Warden Zuck found the driver to be in possession of a loaded rifle, resulting in citations being filed.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Lackawanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman reported investigating unlawful use of snowmobiles that had been occurring on State Game Land 312.

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reported investigating deer entrails discovered on private property.

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reported assisting Butler Township Police and Valley Regional Emergency Services during a two-car accident on state Route 309 in Drums.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reported two Catawissa juveniles were charged with possessing a bow and arrows in a vehicle while spotlighting. A local police officer saw them shine their spotlight on a house; the juveniles then took off, trying to evade the officer. The driver had turned off the vehicle’s headlights and threw the bow out of the vehicle before stopping for the officer.

Luzerne County Game Warden Jake Klinger received a report of trees being cut down on State Game Land 119. After an investigation and help from the reporting party, he reported he tracked down the suspect and filed charges on the individual.