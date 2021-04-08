Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – April 9, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers.

April 10: RMEF Renovo PA Banquet, 3 p.m., Sportman’s Hotel, Renovo. For more info call Janie May, 814-647-5401.

April 17: RMEF Clarion Co Banquet, 3 p.m., Antler Club, Lucinda. For more info call Eugene Lander, 814-226-6474.

April 24: WTU Central Pennsylvania Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Titan Market, Bellefonte. For more info call Adam Phillips, 814-404-5605.

April 25: Harrisburg Beagle Club Banquet, Noon-6 p.m., Marysville Lions Club. For more info www.HarrisburgBeagleClub.com or call 717-460-3945.

May 9: RMEF Central PA Banquet, 4 p.m., Bavarian Club, Altoona. For more info call Mary Peoples, 814-672-4383.

May 29: WTU Stars & Stripes Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Eisenhower Hotel & Conference Center, Gettysburg. For more info call Patrick Mcmaster, 717-965-3572.

June 5: NWTF Cascade Thundering Toms, 5 p.m., New Englader.

June 26: WTU NEPA Chapter Banquet, 2 p.m., Gordon Pavillion, Monroe Township. For more info call Randy Storrs. 570-690-7514.

Aug. 28: PA Trappers Association State Banquet, Reedsville Fire Co. For more info or tickets call Nelson, 570-541-2280.

Season Dates

April 3: Trout season opens

April 10: Statewide mentored youth for trout day

April 11: Crow season closes

April 17: Trout season opens statewide

April 24: Special one-day spring gobbler season for junior hunters (bearded birds only)

May 1: Spring gobbler season opens (bearded birds only)

May 1: Walleye and sauger season opens

May 31: Spring gobbler season closes (bearded birds only)

June 12: Bass (traditional harvest season) opens

July 2: Crow season opens (Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)

Tournaments/Contests

April 10 & 11: 23rd Annual Bald Eagle Creek Trout Tournament. For more info visit www.baldeaglesportsmens.club/trout-tournaments or call 814-404-3029.

April 22, 23, 24 & 25: Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest, Weighstation at Phillipsburg, N.J. Boat Launch.

Shows

May 14: North American Trap Collectors Association, 7 a.m.-noon, North Orwell Pa. Community Hall. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.

May 22 & 23: Springfling Bowfishing Tournament, 4 p.m., Lee’s Campground.

Sept. 11: PA Trappers District 8, 43rd Annual Sportsman Show, Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds. For more info call George, 717-732-8099.

Archery/Shoot

April 24 & 25: Real Wild Bowfest 3D Target shoot hosted by Shartlesville Archery Club, Shartlesville. For more info visit www.bowfestusa.com or call 610-683-7405.

* * *

United Bowhunters of PA, 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg PA, 17005. For more info call Gene King, 215-287-5029.

* * *

Rainbow Bowmen, 1205 Baker Rd, Franklin, PA. 16323. For more info call Bill Huber, 814-677-8802.

April 11, May 2, June 4 & Aug. 1: 3D Shoots. (all bows).

May 28-30: Traditional Shoot (recurves and longbows. 3D targets).

Aug. 18-29: Bowhunter Weekend (all bows, 3D targets).

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club schedule of shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sun. Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

* * *

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club, 505 Mosside Blvd, North Versales, 15137.

Every Sunday: 7 a.m. – Noon.

June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, & Sept. 12: 3 D Shoots.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

Special Events

May 29: Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club grounds. For more info call Tom Austin, 570-854-9189.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.