Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – April 9, 2021
Banquets/Fundraisers.
April 10: RMEF Renovo PA Banquet, 3 p.m., Sportman’s Hotel, Renovo. For more info call Janie May, 814-647-5401.
April 17: RMEF Clarion Co Banquet, 3 p.m., Antler Club, Lucinda. For more info call Eugene Lander, 814-226-6474.
April 24: WTU Central Pennsylvania Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Titan Market, Bellefonte. For more info call Adam Phillips, 814-404-5605.
April 25: Harrisburg Beagle Club Banquet, Noon-6 p.m., Marysville Lions Club. For more info www.HarrisburgBeagleClub.com or call 717-460-3945.
May 9: RMEF Central PA Banquet, 4 p.m., Bavarian Club, Altoona. For more info call Mary Peoples, 814-672-4383.
May 29: WTU Stars & Stripes Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Eisenhower Hotel & Conference Center, Gettysburg. For more info call Patrick Mcmaster, 717-965-3572.
June 5: NWTF Cascade Thundering Toms, 5 p.m., New Englader.
June 26: WTU NEPA Chapter Banquet, 2 p.m., Gordon Pavillion, Monroe Township. For more info call Randy Storrs. 570-690-7514.
Aug. 28: PA Trappers Association State Banquet, Reedsville Fire Co. For more info or tickets call Nelson, 570-541-2280.
Season Dates
April 3: Trout season opens
April 10: Statewide mentored youth for trout day
April 11: Crow season closes
April 17: Trout season opens statewide
April 24: Special one-day spring gobbler season for junior hunters (bearded birds only)
May 1: Spring gobbler season opens (bearded birds only)
May 1: Walleye and sauger season opens
May 31: Spring gobbler season closes (bearded birds only)
June 12: Bass (traditional harvest season) opens
July 2: Crow season opens (Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)
Tournaments/Contests
April 10 & 11: 23rd Annual Bald Eagle Creek Trout Tournament. For more info visit www.baldeaglesportsmens.club/trout-tournaments or call 814-404-3029.
April 22, 23, 24 & 25: Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest, Weighstation at Phillipsburg, N.J. Boat Launch.
Shows
May 14: North American Trap Collectors Association, 7 a.m.-noon, North Orwell Pa. Community Hall. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.
May 22 & 23: Springfling Bowfishing Tournament, 4 p.m., Lee’s Campground.
Sept. 11: PA Trappers District 8, 43rd Annual Sportsman Show, Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds. For more info call George, 717-732-8099.
Archery/Shoot
April 24 & 25: Real Wild Bowfest 3D Target shoot hosted by Shartlesville Archery Club, Shartlesville. For more info visit www.bowfestusa.com or call 610-683-7405.
* * *
United Bowhunters of PA, 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg PA, 17005. For more info call Gene King, 215-287-5029.
* * *
Rainbow Bowmen, 1205 Baker Rd, Franklin, PA. 16323. For more info call Bill Huber, 814-677-8802.
April 11, May 2, June 4 & Aug. 1: 3D Shoots. (all bows).
May 28-30: Traditional Shoot (recurves and longbows. 3D targets).
Aug. 18-29: Bowhunter Weekend (all bows, 3D targets).
* * *
Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.
1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.
* * *
Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.
3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.
* * *
Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club schedule of shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.
Every Tues.: Open Trap.
* * *
Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.
* * *
Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.
3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.
* * *
Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.
Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.
* * *
Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.
2nd Sun. Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.
Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.
* * *
West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.
* * *
Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.
Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.
* * *
Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club, 505 Mosside Blvd, North Versales, 15137.
Every Sunday: 7 a.m. – Noon.
June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, & Sept. 12: 3 D Shoots.
* * *
Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.
Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.
* * *
Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.
Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.
* * *
Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.
3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.
Special Events
May 29: Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club grounds. For more info call Tom Austin, 570-854-9189.
Meetings
Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.
Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.
Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.
Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.
