Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – March 26, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Mar. 27: WTU Decatur Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW, Decatur. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Mar. 27: WTU Hillman Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Hillman Community Center. For more info call Fred Webber, 989-619-3481.

April 3: WTU Stockbridge Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion, Stockbridge. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 3: WTU Hale Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Plainfield Township Hall, Hale. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

April 3: WTU West Huron Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Pigeon Event Center. For more info call Jim Gilbert, 989-550-4828.

April 7: WTU Michigan South Deer Camp, 5 p.m., The Fountains, Parchment. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 10: WTU Tri-Cities Deer Camp, 5 p.m., The Grand, Essexville. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

April 10: WTU Houghton Lake Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Houghton Lake Historical Playhouse. For more info call Dave Denboer, 989-429-0822.

April 10: WTU Shelby Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Shelby Optimist Club. For more info call Dustin Waller, 231-861-5599.

April 17: WTU Sanilac Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Woodland Hills Golf Club, Sandusky. For more info call Rick Mazei, 810-414-4371.

April 17: WTU Lenawee County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legioin Post 180, Hudson. For more info call John Ofchar, 517-812-8480.

April 17: WTU Kaleva Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Kaleva Tavern. For more info call Andy Robak, 231-362-3161.

April 20: WTU Pine River Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Alma. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 22: WTU Atlanta Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Canada Creek Ranch, Atlanta. For more info call Julie Olds, 989-785-4201.

April 24: WTU Wexford County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Cadillac Grill. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 24: WTU Dowagiac Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Decatur VFW. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 25: WTU St. Clair Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, St. Clair. For more info call Dan Mccartney, 801-650-5146.

April 27: WTU Spring Lake Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Spring Lake Country Club. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 30: WTU Ionia Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Steele Street Hall, Ionia. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 30: WTU Isabella Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Parrish Hall, Mt. Pleasant. For more info call Scott Zeneberg, 989-289-0141.

May 1: WTU Michigan Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Lansing. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

May 5: WTU Kalamazoo Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Fountains, Parchment. For more info call Dave Wilkins, 269-377-3149.

May 7: WTU Clare/Harrison Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lions Club, Harrison. For more info call Margaret Heisler, 810-618-1681.

May 7: WTU Mason County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Ludington. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

May 8: WTU Midland County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Great Hall, Midland. For more info call Randy Raymond, 989-465-1648.

May 8: WTU West Branch Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, West Branch. For more info call Jim Gilbert, 989-550-4828.

Special Events

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club Events, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sun.: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon.

Tues.: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Fri.: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Shooting Sports

Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Every Wed.: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc. 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thurs: 3-Dusk.

Saturday: 10-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-Dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Sat. of each month: Cowboy Action Shoot except November.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thurs. Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Every Tuesday. Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call 810-231-1811.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tues: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive, NE, Rockford, MI 49341. www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

Cowboy Shoot: 1st Sat. of every month

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsmans Club, Schedule of Events. For more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

* * *

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club, 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, 616-642-9800.

Every Tues. 5:00 p.m. till Dark & Sundays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.: Open Trap & Skeet Shooting.

Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call 248-623-0444.

June 11, 12, & 13: Traditional Archery Shoot.

* * *

Dundee Sportsmans Club shoot schedule. DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

\Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thurs of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Assoc. meets every 3rd Wed. of the month except Nov., 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m.,Belmont. For more info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets every 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sun. of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tues of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance. Meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Metro-West Steelheaders, meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, 248-225-4964.