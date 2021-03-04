Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – March 5, 2021

Season Dates

March 1: Ice shanty removal WI/MN boundary waters

March 1: Bass season closes upstream of the St. Croix Falls dam (C&R) & downstream (Prescott)

March 1: Lake sturgeon C&R closes on portions of the Mississippi & St. Croix Rivers (see regs)

March 1: Shovelnose sturgeon season closes on Mississippi River from Red Wing dam upstream, and the St. Croix and St. Louis rivers

March 1: Green Bay game fish (tributaries/ditches) & inland fishing closures

March 1: Walleye/sauger season closes St. Croix River downstream to Prescott

March 1: St. Louis River walleye/sauger season closes

March 1: Walleye/sauger season closes on Wisconsin/Michigan boundary waters

March 2: Leftover spring turkey tags will go on sale mid-March. Watch the DNR web site for sale dates and times.

March 3: 2021 LICENSES GO ON SALE

March 3: (always opening of Milwaukee Journal Sports Show)

March 7: General inland game fishing season closes statewide (see regs)

March 7: Walleye/sauger season opens on major Green Bay and Lake Michigan tributaries north of Waldo Street in Manitowoc (see regs)

March 7: Mink and muskrat trapping seasons close (statewide)

March 7: ICE SHANTY REMOVAL Inland waters south of Hwy 64

March 14: ICE SHANTY REMOVAL

WI/MI Boundary Waters

March 14: Lake Michigan & Lake Superior, Green Bay & Inland waters north of Hwy 64

March 15: ICE SHANTY REMOVAL WIS/MICH BOUNDARY WATERS\

March 15: Beaver trapping (Zone D) closes

March 15: Green Bay yellow perch season closes

March 20: Crow season closes

March 27: Lake Superior trout and salmon season opens on designated sections of some tributaries (see DNR regs)

March 31:ALL RECREATIONAL LICENSES EXPIRE

March 31: Otter (South Zones) and beaver (Zone C) closes

April 1: 2021 LICENSE YEAR BEGINS

April 1: WATERFOWL SEASONS SET IN APRIL

April 14: (every year 4/14) Lake sturgeon C&R season closes on portions of St. Louis, Nemadji & Mississippi rivers (see regs)

April 15: It is April 15-July 31 every year.“Leash law” for dogs begins on state land and federal WPAs. See DNR regs for exceptions

April 17: YOUTH TURKEY HUNT (4/17-4/18)

April 21:Turkey season opens, Period A

April 21: Lake Winnebago system bullhead bow/crossbow season

April 24: Catfish/bullhead bow/crossbow seasons opens on Wis/Minn boundary waters

April 24: Trout and salmon season opens on selected border waters with Michigan (see DNR regs)

April 27: Turkey season closes, Period A

April 28: Turkey season opens, Period B

April 30: Beaver (Zone A & B) and otter (North Zone) trapping seasons close

April 30: Lake Michigan yellow perch season closes

April 30: Early catch & release inland trout season closes

April 30: Walleye/sauger season closes on major Green Bay and Lake Michigan tributaries north of Waldo Street in Manitowoc (see regs)

Banquets/Fundraisers

March 6: WTU Poy Sippi Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Hahn-A-Lula, Fremont. For more info call Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

March 6: WTU Wisconsin East Deer Camp, 5 p.m., The Loft & Chapel, Waukesha. For more info call WYU Headquarters, 1-800-274-5471.

March 6: NWTF North Shore Chapter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Memories Ballroom, Port Washington. For more info call Pat Hoffmann, 262-353-1884.

March 13: WTU Buck Trail Archers Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Buck Trail Archery Club, Burlington. For more info call Tracy Brewer, 262-960-6127.

March 18: WTU Muskego Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Lodge & Chapel, Waukesha. For more info call Pat Kirschbaum, 414-333-6874.

March 20: NWTF Winnebago Strutters Chapter Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Waverly Beach, Menasha. For more info call Chris Jeszke, 920-205-4979.

March 20: NWTF Monroe County Longspurs, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Sparta. For more info call Steve Lopez, 608-487-0725.

March 25: WTU Reedsburg Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista Resort, Wisconsin Dells. For more info call Dan Hess, 608-547-0649.

March 27: WTU Wisconsin Winnebagoland Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. For more info call WTU Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

March 31: WTU Coulee County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Westby Rod & Gun Club, Westby. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

April 3: WTU Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sheraton Madison Hotel. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

April 3: WTU Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Pontiac Convention Center. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

April 6: WTU Beaver Dam Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, Beaver Dam. For more info call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

April 8: WTU Washington County, 5:30 p.m., Hartford. For more info call Gordon Kluever Jr., 262-483-2492.

April 8: WTU Northern Grant County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cottonwood Sports Bar, Fennimore. For more info call Jen Borzick, 608-375-5540.

April 8: WTU Merrill Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Lanes, Merrill. For more info call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

April 13: WTU Waunakee Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more info call Rex Endres, 608-849-5011.

April 15: WWA fund raising banquet, Golden Maste Inn, Delafield. For more info call Don Patzfahl, 262-719-0235.

April 17: WTU Packerland Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Stadium View, Green Bay. For more info call WTU Headquarters, 1-800-274-5471.

April 17: WTU Burnett County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., T-Dawgs Bar and Grill Convention Center, Grantsburg. For more info call Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923.

April 17: Friends of NRA Superior Area 12th Annual Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Barkers Island, Superior. For more info call Bill Hilgers, 715-376-2116.

April 24: WTU Lake Michigan Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Village at 170, Kohler. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 1-800-274-5471.

April 24: WTU Neillsville Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Neillsville. For more info call Jill Artac, 715-456-7395.

April 26: WTU Barneveld Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Barneveld. For more info call Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757.

April 30: WTU Annual Spring Life Member Banquet, 6 p.m., RiverEdge Golf Course, Marshfield. For more info call Jay Newton, 920-960-9594.

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2021. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Mar. 12 & 13: Gordon Community Center.

April 9 & 10: Wascott Town Hall.

April 16 & 17: Spooner Civic Center.

April 23, 24 & 25: Ashland Civic Center. Sun. 9-3 p.m.

April 30 & May 1: Simek Center.

Tournaments/Contest

Sept. 25: Rock Falls Tourism-City of Rock Falls, Weigh-in at 5 p.m., Lawrence Park/Avenue G Bridge, Sterling, IL. For more info call Melinda Jones, 815-622-1106.

Oct. 1-3: Phelps Chamber of Commerce 41st Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more info call Amy Thomason, 715-545-3800. www.phelpswi.us/event/midwest-musky-classic.

Special Events

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

April 10: Brat Fry 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 24 & 25: Spring Archery Tournament 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 2 & 3: Summer Archery League Starts. Sun. 8 a.m. – noon, Mon. 4 p.m. – dark.

Aug. 21 & 22: Fall Archery Tournament, Sat. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Gun raffle held, Sun. at 4 p.m. at the Club House.

* * *

March 2021: Due to COVID-19, the March 2021 Winnebagoland Conservation Alliance Sportman Rumage Sale will not be held this year. (Fond du Lac)

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

* * *

A-1 Archery Schedule of Events. For more info call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

