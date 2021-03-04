Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – March 5, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers

March 6: WTU Cold Water Creek Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, Colona. For more info call Cindy Jackson, 309-373-1154.

March 13: WTU Illini Chapter Banqet, 4 p.m., Radison Hotel, Urbana. For more info call Mark Wimpy, 309-825-4868.

March 19: WTU Illinois Valley Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Cider Mill, Princeton. For more info call Mike Carrow, 815-878-4905.

March 20: WTU Elkhorn Creek Rack-a-Holics Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall/Diamond Jubilee Club, DuBois. For more info call Paul Rice, 618-329-5303.

March 26: WTU Sugar Hill Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Marlene’s Event Barn, Metamora. For more info call Jake Evans, 309-303-9988.

March 27: WTU Union County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Great Boars of Fire Lodge, Cobden. For more info call Wes Burris, 618-697-0168.

April 10: WTU Illinois North Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Pitsticks Pavilion, Ottawa. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

April 16: WTU Illinois Wabash Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Stoney Ridge Event Center, Robinson. For more info call Rus Shotwell, 618-421-2484.

April 17: WTU Illinois South Deer Camp, 4 p.m., The Pavilion, Marion. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

April 24: WTU Heart of Illinois Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Embassy Suites, East Peoria. For more info call Jeremy Gothard, 618-521-5280.

April 24: WTU Beacoup Bottoms Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Highland KC Hall. For more info call Jeremy Gothard, 618-521-5280.

May 14: WTU Mid-Illini Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Farmington Moose Lodge. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

May 15: WTU Sauk Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Rock Falls American Legion. For more info call Dylan Lamb, 815-564-7572.

June 5: WTU Taylorville Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Kincaid American Legion. For more info call Mick Moliske, 217-827-0029.

Sept. 25: Rock Falls Tourism-City of Rock Falls, IL, Weigh-in at 5 p.m., Lawrence Park/Avenue G Bridge, Sterling. For more info call Melinda Jones, 815-622-1106.

Season Dates

Mar.10: Over-the-counter spring turkey permits available (in counties with leftover permits)

Mar. 31: 2019 Hunting, Fishing and Sportsmen’s Combination Licenses expire

April 6: Spring turkey hunting season opens in South Zone

April 13: Spring turkey hunting season opens in North Zone

April 30: Application deadline – first lottery for firearms and muzzleloader deer permits

June 1: Woodchuck hunting season opens statewide

June 15: Bullfrog hunting season opens statewide

June 30: Application deadline – second lottery for firearms deer permits

Aug. 1: Squirrel hunting season opens statewide

Sept. 1: Dove hunting season opens statewide

Sept. 15: Early Canada goose season opens (tentative)

Oct. 1:Archery deer season opens

Oct. 1: Archery turkey season opens

Oct. 28: Crow hunting season opens

Nov. 6: Rabbit, pheasant & quail seasons open

Nov. 10: Furbearer hunting and trapping seasons open

Nov.19: First firearms deer season opens (tentative)

Nov. 21: First firearms deer season closes (tentative)

Dec. 2: Second firearms deer season opens (tentative)

Dec. 5: Second firearms deer season closes (tentative)

Dec. 10: Muzzleloader-only deer season opens (tentative)

Meetings

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Happy Hookers Bass Club meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League meets annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info call Victor Bianchetta, 309-944-6522.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Ctr., Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Take Pride in America meets 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League meets Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Tues. 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc. Meets March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc. Meets on the 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Arlington Anglers meets the 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Fox Valley Area Anglers meet every 4th Tues. of the Month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info call Joe Waite, 847-867-6234.

Silver Creek QF meets the 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more info call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.