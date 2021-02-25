Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 26, 2021

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County State Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that DMA, trespassing, and baiting violations are still being investigated.

Franklin County State Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports an individual was charged for shooting a deer with a bow out of season within multiple safety zones, as well as over a large bait pile. Another individual pleaded guilty for shooting a protected 3-point antlered deer over bait during the firearms deer season.

Fulton County State Game Warden Justin Klugh filed a citation on an individual who was using screw-in steps to reach a treestand on state game lands. He had placed the stand 20 yards from his property boundary.

York County State Game Warden Ritter reports a man was charged for killing a skunk with poison.

Perry County State Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reminds game lands visitors to check the regulation sign boards posted in parking areas to help determine what activities are lawful.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports an individual was apprehended recently while dumping tires on private property enrolled in the Hunter Access Program. He had dumped 85 tires at two different locations along the Susquehanna River.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports that charges were filed against a Florida man for shooting at a deer with a crossbow from his truck in Manchester Township.

Susquehanna County Warden Ben Rebuck reports citing a pair of individuals for hunting through the use of a motorized vehicle on two separate occasions during the first week of 2020 rifle deer season.

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reports an ongoing investigation into a deer unlawfully killed about 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 in West Burlington Township, near Fairview Road. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot while walking near their home and found the dead deer in a nearby field the next day.

Bradford County Game Warden Mike Goodenow said an individual was cited for shooting within a safety zone during the statewide rifle deer season. The defendant is facing up to $400 in fines.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich said a Mountain Top man was found guilty in magisterial court for firing several rounds of ammunition over the maximum allowed by regulations at the State Game Land 58 shooting range.

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus reports an individual in Luzerne County was cited recently for harvesting an antlerless deer without first purchasing an antlerless deer license.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham has filed charges against an individual for placing food-based attractants on SGL 91.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham will be transferring to a Bradford County district.

Montour/Northumberland County Game Warden Jared Turner reports multiple individuals were found guilty at trial in January for license violations, unlawful take of big game and safety zone violations.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck is investigating hunters who were using dogs to hunt coyotes while trespassing and failing to maintain control of their dogs.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports six individuals were charged in connection with littering, campfires, consumption of alcohol and destruction of Game Commission property in several incidents on State Game Land 159 in Dyberry Township.

Wyoming County Game Warden Aaron Morrow reports a Lackawanna County man recently pleaded guilty for the unlawful taking and killing of a black bear during the extended firearms bear season. The bear was killed in a baited location.

Wyoming County Game Warden Aaron Morrow reports a Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty for attempting to kill an antlerless deer through the use of a motorized vehicle. Fine and penalties exceeded $1,600, and the man faces hunting license revocation.

Wyoming County Game Warden Aaron Morrow reports a New Jersey man recently pleaded guilty for unlawfully killing an antlered deer on a Sunday closed to deer hunting. He illegally transported the deer across state lines into New Jersey. With the help from New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife wardens, the suspect was located and interviewed. He was assessed fines and penalties exceeding $2,700 and faces hunting license revocation.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan along with two deputies participated in a Bradford County court hearing concerning a father who texted his son to “run from the game wardens” so the son would not be caught hunting over bait. “The father and son were found guilty of nine violations and were ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines,” said Finnegan. “Each also faces losing his hunting privileges.”

