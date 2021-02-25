Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 26, 2021

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) worked snowmobile enforcement and angling activity on special-regulation lakes this past week. Time also was spent patrolling area grant-in-aid snowmobile trails with neighboring officers.

CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad) continued his focus on angling and off-highway vehicle enforcement this past week. Enforcement action taken this past week included a motor vehicle other than a snowmobile operating on a state grant-in-aid snowmobile trail, possessing fillets on a special-management water, immeasurable carcasses of walleyes, angling without a valid license or no license in possession, and no identification displayed on a shelter.

CO Aaron Larson (Baudette) worked primarily angling and snowmobiling enforcement. Larson also checked anglers on Lake of the Woods and found limited fishing success. Violations encountered were related to extra lines, shelter licenses, and angling licenses.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) worked an enforcement detail on Lake of the Woods with COs Larson and Benjamin. He responded to a call about an incidentally caught gray wolf, trespass by coyote hunters, and possible deer-baiting complaints.

CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) spent time patrolling snowmobile trails for activity. With the warmer weather, he saw people out enjoying the trails. Brown continued to monitor fishing activity in the surrounding area and investigated a trespassing complaint.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports checking anglers this past week on local lakes. Time also was spent contacting ATV and snowmobile operators. Small-game hunting was monitored.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports fishing activity slowing and anglers beginning to remove shelters. Vinton tracked down one angler who left his vehicle parked at his shelter for more than a week. Property owners on the lake became concerned for the wellbeing of the angler when there was no activity at the fish house. Vinton located the owner with the assistance of the Rice Police Department and learned that the vehicle wouldn’t start, so the owner left it there for the week. The angler was appreciative that Vinton checked on his safety.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week working on cases from the deer season. Swedberg also attended training. He continues to investigate multiple cases from the deer season as new information becomes available.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on snowmobiling and angling activity, with warmer weather bringing more people out and about. Fish house removal was monitored as the removal deadlines near. Time also was spent on follow-up regarding complaints of illegal activity in area wildlife management areas.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Emily Leeb (Morris) reports working fishing and snowmobiling activity throughout the past week. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines, unattended lines, illegal possession of marijuana, and no shelter tag or identification.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers and fish houses, as well as ATV and snowmobile riders. A call about an injured bald eagle was taken. It turned out to be an eagle eating a deer carcass.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focused on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. She took calls regarding a dead owl, and questions about duck blinds and distance between ice shelters.

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) checked shelters, anglers, and snowmobile riders. Shelter owners are reminded the deadline for removing is drawing near. Please pick up any potential litter near your house during the removal process.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) spend the majority of the past week checking ice anglers. A reminder: Hubbard County is under a deer feeding and attractant ban.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) responded to a snowmobile vs. deer crash. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, improper snowmobile road crossing, and CWD feeding ban violations.

CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for angling with an extra line, an overlimit of crappies, failure to display ATV registration, and expired snowmobile registration.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continued checking anglers and snowmobile trails. Some time was spent working on Bear Committee items. The ice shelter removal date is approaching. Mathy checked on some troubled-looking fish houses that hadn’t received attention for a while.

CO Randy Posner (Staples) reports complaints about extra lines and litter on Fish Trap Lake were investigated. He also spent time inspecting aerators on area lakes.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) assisted the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation related to trespass and other hunting-related violations. Time was spent on fishing enforcement at week’s end, but the bite was slow.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports a busy weekend of snowmobiling and ice-fishing activity as the cold snap broke and lots of people were out enjoying the warmer weather.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports illegal exhaust on a snowmobile is still a common occurrence being encountered and addressed. Any modification to the snowmobile’s exhaust that increases noise levels produced is not allowed.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports checking anglers and snowmobiling activity. Fishing remains poor. Area forest roads were checked, and public access sites monitored.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time checking anglers and patrolling snowmobile trails during the past week. The most common violation found during the week was excessive snowmobile speed.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Warmer weather brought many people out after a two-week cold spell. Broughten also fielded calls regarding dogs chasing deer, abandoned property, and trespass.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) focused on snowmobiling enforcement during the past week. Violations included expired snowmobile registration, failure to transfer snowmobile registration, and excessive snowmobile speed.

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers and snowmobilers this past week. Velsvaag observed anglers’ litter on the ice in several locations and received complaints about speeding snowmobilers.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked anglers and fish houses on inland lakes. Snowmobile trails were busy. A reminder that angling licenses will expire soon, so be sure to get your new one.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports a busy weekend of snowmobile enforcement. Trout and crappie anglers also were checked. Enforcement action included extra lines on a trout lake, live minnows on a trout lake, no trout stamp, snowmobile speed, loud exhaust, careless operation, and snowmobile registration.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked angling and snowmobiling activity during the past week. Many anglers traveled to the North Shore to fish trout and salmon on rare Lake Superior ice. The big lake doesn’t freeze every year, and it is a much-anticipated opportunity but requires vigilance regarding ice safety. Enforcement action was taken for licensing violations.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled area lakes and snowmobile trails, encountering several anglers and snowmobilers. Brown assisted anglers with getting off the lake after their vehicle became stuck in deep snow. He also gave directions to lost snowmobilers.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and snowmobile trails, and worked anglers, forestry, small-game hunters, and ATV riders. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, patrolled the station snowmobile trails, and investigated a litter complaint.

CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) checked angling and snowmobiling activity this past week. She also attended training. Snowmobile trails improved with the little snow that hit the area during the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobiling violations.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working angling, darkhouse spearing, and snowmobiling activity throughout the area. Enforcement action was taken for angling with unattended lines and possessing overlimits of crappies.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) monitored angling and snowmobiling activity in the area. Schmidt reports trail conditions have improved. He followed up on litter complaints and trespassing issues related to snowmobiling during the past week.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) worked local lakes for fishing activity. Many people were found enjoying the warmer weather. Cross-country ski trails also were worked.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) continued training with a new K9 partner and answered questions about snowmobile regulations. A complaint about nuisance beavers flooding a snowmobile trail was taken, and information was given to help alleviate the problem.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked ice anglers in the Duluth area as Lake Superior experienced some rare accessibility on fresh ice. Catches of ciscoes and coho salmon were common. Snowmobile trails are in excellent shape.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) continued field training with a conservation officer candidate. The officers spent time patrolling Crow Wing and Cass county lakes and snowmobile trails. McGowan also spent time following up on big-game cases from last fall.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) reports anglers were starting to move their fish houses off the lakes before the March 1 deadline.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling and snowmobiling activity. Training was attended, and an incidental fisher and deer-feeding complaint were handled.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) reports checking ice anglers throughout the past week and weekend. A few were having some luck and most were just trying to get out after the cold previous weeks. Fitzgerald also attended training and answered multiple outdoor law-related questions. Patrol was also done in the state recreation area for illegal vehicle activity and for park permits.

CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) spent time patrolling area snowmobile trails and angling activity. Ladd also worked a case in which a wolf was shot and left on the side of the road to look like a roadkill.

CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) worked fishing and snowmobiling enforcement this past week. A gross misdemeanor trespassing and hunter-harassment case was wrapped up. Enforcement action was taken for license and registration issues, no shelter tags, and snowmobile trespass.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) worked ice-fishing activity on area lakes. The majority of activity was observed on Gull Lake. Sullivan detected several violations including extra lines, unattended lines, no angling license, underage consumption, and possession of a controlled substance.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity. Warmer weather and a local fishing contest brought out crowds. A couple of inches of snow also boosted snowmobile traffic. Lack of required safety training is still an issue.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling activity on Lake Mille Lacs. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, illegal-length walleyes, and fishing with extra lines.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) checked ice anglers throughout the past week. Questions about bait on trout lakes, trapping, and coyote hunting were answered.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked area lakes with an uptick found in fishing success. Warmer weather and recent snow were welcomed by outdoor users. Violations for snowmobile registration, unattended lines, and drugs were found. Assistance was given with a stolen wheelhouse and to a license agent who needed help.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found some ice anglers having luck catching sunfish and crappies. While checking a hot crappie bite area, one individual was caught trying to keep extra fish. After finding a limit of fish in the angler’s 5-gallon bucket, more fish were found hidden under the snow. Other activity included patrolling snowmobile trails and dealing with complaints about wolves harassing livestock.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this past week checking anglers and on snowmobile patrol. The trails remain in good condition. A stolen snowmobile was recovered from a man with a warrant for possessing drugs.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) investigated complaints involving coyote hunters and littering complaints involving ice anglers. He fielded questions concerning new sunfish-limit restrictions on area lakes. He also handled a litter violation in which someone dumped deer hides and heads on public water.

CO Adam Seifermann (St. Cloud) reports checking anglers, hunters, and snowmobile riders. A reminder that darkhouses, fish houses, and portables must be off the ice no later than midnight on March 1.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) received notice that an angler’s fishing privileges have been revoked due to receiving multiple fishing citations from Bertram. This same angler is currently under revocation for big-game hunting after Bertram caught him shooting several deer over the limit. Time will tell if the individual changes his behavior or continues to have no regard for fish and game laws.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports patrolling area snowmobile trails during the nice weekend weather. A virtual career presentation was given to a natural resources class at Milaca High School. Benkofske also assisted in the recovery of two patients from a rollover crash and in the tracking of suspects who fled the scene of a crash on Highway 47 in Isanti County.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the past week checking anglers and patrolling for snowmobiling activity. While patrolling on snowmobile, Krauel observed a group of snowmobilers crossing a private agricultural field. When Krauel stopped the group and asked them why they left the trail and were trespassing, the individuals told him the trail wasn’t a direct route to where they were going, they were tired of riding in the ditch, and they saw other snowmobile tracks in the snow. When Krauel asked them why they went beyond the other tracks, they stated it wasn’t that far. Krauel would like to remind all snowmobilers to stay on the trail when enjoying grant-in-aid trails.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) took a call from the State Patrol regarding a dead deer in Chanhassen and patrolled state parks and state trails.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) responded to a snowmobile on fire near Highway 41 and the Minnesota River. The driver of the snowmobile was unharmed. Other trail-goers stopped and assisted in putting out the fire. The snowmobile appeared to be a total loss.

CO Tim Maass (Osseo) reports time was spent investigating a litter complaint on an area lake. Maass also investigated a complaint involving a big-game violation from the deer season.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) worked a snowmobile detail in Dakota County and assisted with an snowmobile crash with an injury.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) located and arrested an individual with multiple warrants, and issued a variety of fishing-related citations, including extra lines and litter.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) investigated several TIP calls, handled nuisance-animal complaints, and spent time checking anglers.

CO Ryan Hanna (White Bear Lake) patrolled area lakes for shelter registration and identification. Hanna found multiple portable shelter registration violations.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) spent time checking coyote hunters, anglers, and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Luverne had its annual fishing derby. Turnout was good.

CO Stephen Westby (Madison) took several phone calls about border waters and when to remove fish houses.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) took calls about trespass in the area. Follow-up was conducted involving a big-game investigation.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Cassie Block (Willmar) spent time checking anglers on area lakes. Block also spent time checking recreational vehicle operators. She reminds anglers to clean up their garbage from lakes when they are done fishing, and to keep in mind the March 1 fish house removal deadline.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) spent time this past week working ice anglers, small-game hunters, and snowmobile trails. Ongoing investigations into waterfowl and big-game violations continue.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) checked anglers, ATV riders and snowmobile activity this past week. A trespassing complaint regarding coyote hunters was investigated.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked anglers, trappers, and coyote hunters, as well as snowmobile and ATV operators, during the past week.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on snowmobiling and angling activity. VanThuyne also followed up on trapping complaints and assisted local agencies.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Rochester) checked a pair of anglers at Silver Creek Reservoir and noticed one of the anglers wouldn’t make eye contact with him. Fitzgerald later determined the angler had borrowed a fishing license from a family member. The angler ran into a snag when she couldn’t recall the birth year of the license holder. It also didn’t help that she was about 30 years older than person she was trying to impersonate. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports high fishing pressure and snowmobile activity in the area. He received several calls about deer in homeowners’ yards and a farmer’s feed bags. Hemker also followed up on an unlicensed, unidentified shelter left on the ice and complaints about people illegally feeding deer.