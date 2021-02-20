Outdoor News Radio – February 20, 2021

Lots of news talk on this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio, starting with host and Outdoor News Managing Editor and President Rob Drieslein talking about the Nobles County Chapter of Pheasants Forever being recognized for its efforts to create new wildlife areas in southwestern Minnesota. Other topics include ice conditions and the upcoming (March 31) deadline for the annual Wildlife Forever fish art contest. Wisconsin Outdoor News Editor Dean Bortz drops in to talk about the wolf hunting season expected to happen in the Badger State this upcoming week. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with chatter about the the sturgeon controversy in Wisconsin, plus toothless grizzlies and ending commercial turtle harvest.