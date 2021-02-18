New York Outdoor News Calendar – February 19, 2021

Season Dates

Feb. 24: Canada goose season closes in western Long Island.

Feb. 25: Trapping seasons close for mink, muskrat, raccoon, red and gray fox, skunk, coyote, opossum coyote and weasel in Regions 1 and 2 (Long Island).

Feb. 28: Ruffed grouse season closes in most of state; cottontail rabbit season closes in the Southern Zone; varying hare season closes in southeastern N.Y.; bobwhite quail season closes in Orange and Putnam counties; squirrel season closes.

March 15: Fishing season closes for northern pike, walleye, muskellunge, tiger muskellunge and pickerel.

March 15: Ice shanties must be removed from all waters.

March 31: Varying hare season closes in the Northern Zone.

April 7: Beaver trapping seasons close; Mink and muskrat seasons close in southeastern New York.

April 15: Mink and muskrat seasons close in the Northern Zone.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here. Also, many conservation organizations are holding virtual events. We encourage you to research these in your region and lend your support when possible.

March 20: WTU Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., West Side Ball Room, Plattsburgh. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

April 1: WTU Marine Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Albany Marriot. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304

May 1: WTU Western New York Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Holland Willows. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

June 19: WTU Central New York Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Syracuse/Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey. 413-244-2304.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Feb. 20: Raw Fur Auction, Hindsdale Fire Hall. Info: 585-492-2445.

April 11: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

April 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 22-23: New York State Trappers Association Spring Gun/Sportsman Show with an Outdoor Craft and Flea Market at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, in Frankfort. Info: nystrappers.org, or call 607-222-8554.

Aug. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. nfo: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 25-26: 34th Annual NYPA Wildlife Festival. Info: niagarafallsusa.com/events-calendar

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lusle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 20: Yellow Perch Ice Fishing Tournament. Camp Wakpominee, Fort Ann. Info: 518-869-6436.

Feb. 20: Saratoga Spring DU Chapter Ice Fishing Tournament on Saratoga Lake. Info: email ny0039@ducks.org.

Feb. 21: Thompsons Lake ice fishing derby presented by Helderberg Outdoors. Info: 518-514-8443.

March 6-7: Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: schroonlakefishandgame.com.

Ongoing: NYS Winter Classic Fishing Tournament. Info: nyswinterclassic.com.

April 24: New York Kayak Bass Charity Tournament, TBA. Info: nykbf.com

April 24-25: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament at Saratoga Paddlefest. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

May 1: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Canandaigua Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

May 7-16: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Spring Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: loc.org.

May 15: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Cuba Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

May 15: 9th Annual Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament (tentative). Info: wilsonharborinvitational.com.

May 22: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Cayuga Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

May 23-24: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament at Adirondack Paddlefest, Old Forge. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 3: 20th Annual Don Johannes Memorial Big Fish Contest and 15th Annual Pete DeAngelo Memorial Three-Fish Contest, Lake Ontario. Info: 716-778-0713.

June 4: Greater Lewiston Smelt Festival (tentative). Info: niagarariverregion.com.

June 4-5: 36th Annual Skip Hartman Memorial Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament. Info: lakeontarioproam.net.

June 12: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Irondequoit Bay. Info: nykbf.com.

June 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake George. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 26: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Buffalo Harbor (Lake Erie). Info: nykbf.com.

June 26-27: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

June 26 – July 25: 11th Annual Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Summer Derby. Info: loc.org.

July 10: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Tupper Lake. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

July 10: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Hem-Dice Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

July 15-25: 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: eriecanalderby.com

July 16: 9th Annual Curt Meddaugh Memorial Fishing Derby, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17: 18th Annual Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Assn. King Salmon Tournament, Olcott. Info: lotsa.org

July 17-18: Sodus Pro-Am, Sodus Bay. Info: sodusproam.com

July 24: New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Cassadaga and Bear lakes. Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 7: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Saranac Lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 14: New York Kayak Bass Tournament, Lake Ontario, three bays (Port, East & Little Sodus). Info: nykbf.com.

Aug. 20: Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament (one day Ladies-Only event)

Aug. 20 – Sept. 6: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. Info: loc.org.

Aug. 21-29: A Fish Odyssey – 45th Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Derby. Info: fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 28: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Canadarago and Otsego lakes. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Aug. 28 : New York Kayak Bass Western Tournament, Silver Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 11-12: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.

Sept. 18-19: New York Kayak Bass, State Championship. Info: nykbf.com.

Sept. 25-26: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing tournament, Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: adirondackkbf@gmail.com.