Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 5, 2021

NORTHERN REGION

Ashland Team / November

Wardens Phil Brown, of Iron River, and Dave Sanda, of Gordon, contacted an individual to register a bobcat. It was discovered: the cat had not been tagged correctly; the tag was not validated; the cat was trapped with a cable restraint, which are illegal to use until Dec. 1; and, the individual had illegally placed cable restraints for fisher trapping.

Warden Brown observed an individual driving slowly down a gravel road with a dog running alongside the vehicle. Brown was able to come around the other way and approach the vehicle from the front as the driver retrieved a grouse. The man was driving around with a loaded .22 rifle and shooting grouse from the road without a small game license. The man also admitted to shooting a buck he had not registered.

Warden Amie Egstad, of Bayfield, received a report of a trumpeter swan shot in the Bark Bay Slough. Egstad was able to retrieve the swan and find the subject who shot the swan. The person was interviewed and admitted to mistaking the swan for a goose.

Warden Matthew Koshollek, of Drummond, received a call of vehicle occupants shining past 3 a.m. in the Mason area. Koshollek tracked down the vehicle owner who admitted to shining. The vehicle owner was found to have committed several deer registration violations during the 2019 season.

Warden Koshollek was on patrol when he contacted a hunter sleeping in his vehicle near Cable. During the contact, the hunter was found him to be sleeping with a loaded .30/06 caliber rifle in the seat with him.

Warden Koshollek was asked by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department to help contact a hunter after his work van was found parked on private property. The hunter told Koshollek he had seen a large buck cross the highway. The man parked his van, shot the buck off the highway shoulder with a crossbow, then walked close to a mile (trespassing) while looking for the buck. Enforcement action was taken for hunting within 50 feet of the centerline.

Wardens Rich Maki, of Ashland, and Koshollek contacted an individual regarding a deer authorization/registration issue. The wardens discovered three antlerless deer that were not registered and three deer authorization/land type violations.

Warden Robin Miller, of Hurley, stopped a UTV operator on a road not designated as a route. The driver had operated the vehicle on a state highway and did not have registration displayed. It was determined the vehicle exceeded the maximum 2,000-pound weight limit for a UTV, thereby classifying it as an off-road vehicle that may not be registered as a UTV. The dealer had improperly listed the weight when registering the off-road vehicle as a UTV. The vehicle registration was invalidated and the off-road vehicle will not be able to operate on ATV/UTV trails.

Wardens Adam Stennett, of Brule, and Chad Zeigler received a call of illegal pine bough cutting on the Brule River State Forest and found a man cutting boughs on the state forest without a permit. Enforcement action was taken for timber theft.

Wardens Stennett and Ziegler checked a hunter in an unlabeled treestand on the Brule River State Forest. The hunter had cut a marketable oak for a better shooting lane.

Spooner Team / November

Wardens Pete Carlson, of Frederic, and Joe McMahon contacted an adult and child hunting in close proximity over illegal deer bait in Barron County. The adult had placed bait in two locations to increase the odds of the child harvesting a deer. The adult was aware of the baiting ban in Barron County.

Wardens Carlson and McMahon responded to a complaint of individuals hunting over illegal bait in Polk County. One individual had placed the illegal bait and another harvested a buck over the bait.

Wardens Chris Spaight, of Grantsburg, and Dustin Gabrielson, of Webster, investigated a complaint of a deer harvested with a firearm before the gun-deer season. The buck was registered as an archery kill. They also found the buck was shot a very short distance away from a feeding trough full of corn. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Spaight contacted a deer hunter who illegally placed and hunted over corn and mineral blocks while using a gravity feeder to disperse the corn. Deer baiting is prohibited in Burnett County and gravity feeders are not legal in Wisconsin. Spaight learned the hunter shot a buck during archery season over the illegal bait but the buck was not registered by the hunter. Instead, the hunter illegally registered the buck using his companion’s authorization.

Warden Spaight observed a UTV being operated on a state highway where UTV operation is prohibited. Spaight discovered there three people in the UTV that only had two seats. A child was sitting on the lap of the passenger. The child was wearing neither a seatbelt nor helmet.

Warden Jesse Ashton, of Luck, received a complaint during the archery season from someone who heard two gunshots near their property and then found a blood trail entering their property from the neighbor’s. Ashton learned the neighbor had registered a doe. Ashton met with the neighbor, and learned the doe had actually been shot with a crossbow. However, Ashton discovered the doe was shot over a pile of corn. Baiting is currently prohibited in Polk County.

Warden Ashton was working on opening day of the gun season when he overheard a call from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department of an attempted vehicle theft at the Holiday station in Milltown. Ashton was in the vicinity and was asked to check the area for the suspect who had fled on foot. Ashton located the suspect walking down a side street in Milltown. The suspect provided a fake name because there were several arrest warrants for him and also because he was on probation. The suspect admitted to trying to steal the car. He also possessed a large amount of meth. The suspect was arrested by a Polk County deputy.

Warden Ashton was patrolling at Straight Lake Park when he located two women illegally cutting birch poles from the property. They nearly had the bed of their pickup filled with birch poles. Ashton suspected the women had recently been using methamphetamine. A search of their truck revealed meth, along with drug paraphernalia in both women’s jacket pockets. Ashton arrested both women on drug-related charges, and transported them to the Polk County jail. Enforcement action was also taken for timber theft as it is illegal to cut birch poles on state land.

Warden Ashton contacted two deer hunters hunting over bait on their property near Bone Lake in Polk County. Baiting is prohibited in Polk County. One of the hunters did not possess a license, but believed he had successfully purchased a license on-line the previous evening. Ashton learned the hunter had attempted to obtain his license. The hunter was warned for hunting without a license and was cited for baiting.

Warden Ashton received a call during the gun season that two men, while in a truck on a roadway, shot out the truck window at a deer on private property. The men then got into a confrontation with the landowner. One of the men swung with his fists several times at the landowner in attempt to strike him. They then fled the area. Ashton and a Polk County deputy located the suspects at their residence and confirmed one of them shot the deer out the truck window. Ashton determined one of the men also shot a doe with a rifle in October and without possessing a hunting license. Enforcement action was taken against both subjects.

Wardens Bob Kneeland, of Chetek, and Josh Loining, of Rice Lake, interviewed a person on a call of littering deer carcasses. The man said he panicked when someone saw him dumping the carcasses so he returned shortly after to clean up the carcasses. The wardens then determined there were additional violations involving non-registration of deer and also unauthorized use of another’s authorizations for several deer harvested.

Wardens Kneeland and Loining stopped a vehicle in southern Barron County because the occupants had been shining after legal hours. The wardens discovered a cocked crossbow and a bolt/broadhead lying on the crossbow in the back seat. The driver admitted he did not immediately pull over for the wardens because they needed to unload their crossbow. Neither of the occupants had a hunting license.

Wardens Kneeland, Loining and Collin Sherod responded to a call of a man who shot a deer from a road within 100 yards of two occupied homes near Chetek. The wardens learned the deer was standing very close to a home on private property when it was shot. The individual did not have permission to hunt or be on that property.

Wardens Bob Kneeland and Mike Melgaard responded to a call of an individual shooting from his truck after hours and harvesting a deer. The wardens determined the information received for the initial complaint was inaccurate and that the hunt had actually been conducted legally. However, the wardens discovered the man had failed to register a second deer he had shot and given to another person, who then registered that second deer under his name. It is illegal to transfer/permit the use of an approval.

Wardens Dustin Gabrielson, of Webster, and Sam Haferkorn, while performing trapping patrol in Burnett County, contacted a trapper for failing to check his traps every 24 hours.

Wardens Gabrielson and Haferkorn investigated a complaint from a landowner who heard rifle shots and suspected his neighbor was illegally shooting deer during the archery season. The wardens contacted the suspect and learned he had harvested multiple deer during the last two archery seasons using a .30/06 rifle. The hunter then registered those deer with archery approvals.

Wardens Gabrielson and Haferkorn contacted two fishermen at the boat landing on Yellow Lake who possessed multiple illegal-sized walleyes.

Wardens Gabrielson and Haferkorn received information from a Burnett County Sheriff’s Deputy investigating a trespassing complaint about a person hunting illegally. The wardens discovered the hunter had been archery hunting without a license and was also illegally hunting over bait. The hunter stated he hunted without a license because he didn’t want to pay the a non-resident fee.

Wardens Gabrielson and Haferkorn ran down a hotline call of someone shooting from a roadway. The caller observed a hunter stop his truck on the road and then shoot from the pavement. The wardens contacted the hunter; enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Gabrielson and Haferkorn investigated a call of a female who had illegally shot a buck during archery season. The wardens discovered the female provided false hunter education information to obtain a hunting approval, hunted without a license, and dispatched the buck using a firearm.

Warden Jon Hagen, of Spooner, followed up on a call of an illegal deer registration. Hagen contacted a hunter in Washburn County. Warden Paul Sickman, of Baldwin, assisted by contacting a second hunter in St. Croix County. The wardens discovered one of the hunters had shot the deer and the other hunter illegally registered the deer.

Warden Hagen checked two duck hunters on Bear Lake. One of the hunters said his gun was not properly plugged, as required. Hagen discovered the shotgun was, in fact, not plugged and was loaded with five shotshells. It is illegal to hunt migratory birds with a gun capable of holding more than three shells. Enforcement action was taken for the unplugged gun. The hunter was warned for failure to have enough PFDs for all occupants in his boat.

Warden Hagen took enforcement action against a bowhunter who was hunting over 40 pounds of corn he had placed near his stand. It is illegal to place or hunt over bait in Washburn County.

Wardens Joshua Loining and Collin Sherod located illegal deer bait, along with a game camera and hunting blind nearby on land owned by Barron County west of Haugen. Baiting is prohibited in Barron County.

Wardens Loining and Sherod responded to a restaurant in Rice Lake to assist Rice Lake police officers with a man the officers had stopped for being disorderly at a nearby business. The man had a loaded rifle in his vehicle. During the contact, the wardens also learned the man had illegal deer bait on his land in Washburn County where baiting is prohibited.

Wardens Loining and Sherod contacted a person who was hunting on land owned by Barron County near the city of Rice Lake. The man had trespassed onto private property with his ATV to access the Barron County land to hunt deer, and he knowingly did not have a deer hunting license.

Wardens Loining, Bob Kneeland and Sherod responded to Bloomer regarding a complaint of a deer shot at night from a road. The wardens discovered a buck was shot off the roadway with the aid of a light after legal shooting hours.

Warden Melgaard, while on patrol in Polk County, came upon a group of people dragging two does from the woods at night. One hunter had shot both does with archery equipment but did not have an approval to harvest the second doe. The hunter said he shot the second doe because he was desperate to get deer, as it was his last chance to get out bowhunting.

Warden Melgaard, while on patrol in southern Barron County during the gun-deer season, observed an ATV being operated on the wrong side of the road and on a roadway not authorized for ATV use. There was no registration plate displayed on the ATV, and there was a passenger unlawfully riding on the ATV. Upon contact, Melgaard discovered the passenger’s rifle was loaded with five cartridges. The ATV had not been registered in seven years.

Woodruff Team / November

Wardens Tim Ebert, of Minocqua, and Audrey Royce, of Lake Tomahawk, along with Lt. Chris Bartelt, followed up on a complaint from a Minocqua business owner of possible deer poaching on the business grounds during the early morning hours on the opening day of the gun-deer season. It was found that a man had attempted to shoot a buck with a crossbow on the property shortly after midnight using the light of the business sign. The wardens found the person had attempted to harvest a doe from a nearby town road earlier in the day.

Warden Matt Meade, of Mercer, contacted an area crossbow hunter who harvested a buck and doe and then used a relative’s harvest authorizations to register the deer.

Warden Meade contacted a Vilas County couple regarding their recent deer harvests. Meade found both had harvested bucks over illegal bait (baiting and feeding of deer has been prohibited in Vilas County since 2016). One was a 9-pointer and the other an 8-pointer. Only one of the bucks had been registered.

Warden Tim Otto, of Rhinelander, investigated several complaints regarding illegal deer baiting (baiting and feeding of deer has been prohibited in Oneida County since 2016).

Warden Otto assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department with a call of a person sleeping in a vehicle in a privately-owned gravel pit. Otto was able to determine the person, who had a crossbow with him in the vehicle, had hunted multiple times this fall without a license and over illegal bait. In addition to Otto’s enforcement actions, the person was arrested for his sixth OWI.

Wardens Otto and Royce, in conjunction with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, investigated a person regarding illegal hunting activities. The officers were able to determine that the person had used his crossbow to shoot a doe while it was feeding on an illegal bait in his backyard. The deer then crossed three private parcels, and the person tracked it across the three properties without permission. In addition to the illegal bait and trespass issues, the person did not have an antlerless authorization (tag) and was unable to register the deer.

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, followed up on a complaint of a hunter using an illegal bait (baiting and feeding of deer has been prohibited in Vilas County since 2016). Price found that the hunter had also allowed another person to use his antlerless deer “tag” through the registration process. In addition to the baiting and registration violations, mentored hunting law violations through another party’s involvement were found, as well.

The Woodruff warden team issued 17 citations for illegal baiting and feeding of deer in Oneida and Vilas counties during the 2020 nine-day gun-deer season. Baiting and feeding of deer in both counties has been prohibited since 2016. Wardens used tips from the public to make many of these cases.

Ashland Team / December

Warden Amie Egstad, of Bayfield, received information from a state of Michigan warden in regards to a Michigan resident who had taken three Wisconsin deer killed during the Wisconsin gun-deer season to their state to hang in a garage. The deer were not cut up before being taken across the state line, as required by Michigan chronic wasting disease transport regulations. The deer were seized by the Michigan warden and follow-up showed two out of the three deer had not been registered by the Wisconsin hunters. Enforcement action was taken in Michigan and in Wisconsin for the illegal transport/import of the deer and failure to register deer.

Warden Egstad assisted the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department and Washburn Police Department in an attempt to locate a person who had fled in a car after a traffic stop in Washburn. The person fled the officers traveling more than 100 mph and went in to the Chequamegon National Forest where the roads were very icy. After an hour or so of looking for the car by officers (including DNR wardens, county deputies, border patrol agents, and police officers) the vehicle was spotted on a back road by the chief of the Washburn Police Department. The driver and passenger were stopped by gunpoint and subsequently arrested. What turned out to be a warning about erratic driving ended up being a felony charge for fleeing an officer for the driver.

Wardens Adam Stennett, of Brule, and Chad Ziegler contacted a hunter who had allegedly harvested two bucks during the archery season. Ziegler learned that the hunter had, indeed, used a relative’s harvest approval for one of the bucks. Ziegler took enforcement action against the hunter.

Warden Stennett contacted a large group of snowmobilers in Iron River for multiple registration and trail pass violations. Stennett found multiple snowmobiles had expired registrations and no trail passes. Stennett also found multiple juveniles operating snowmobiles in the group without safety certifications. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Stennett located an illegally set and untagged trap. Stennett was able to determine who set the trap and issued a citation for the violations.

Warden Rich Maki, of Ashland, followed up on a complaint and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driver who had been shining on the private driveway of a property where a deer had been shot and left in a field in the past. Maki determined the passenger was a felon and in possession of a firearm. Multiple issues arose with the operator and the passenger. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the case and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Matthew Koshollek, of Drummond, investigated a report of a buck that had been illegally shot during the 10-day muzzleloader hunt in Bayfield County. The 4-point buck was found to have been shot illegally the last day of the nine-day 2020 gun-deer season and then registered by another family member the next day (first day of the muzzleloader season) and after the hunter had already shot a buck during rifle season. Enforcement action was taken against the hunter for the deer violations.

Wardens Koshollek and Dave Sanda, of Gordon, assisted the Drummond High School ice fishing team with the team’s “Project Hardwater Community Day.” During this community celebration day, ice fishing equipment (augers, tip-ups, jigging rods and lures) was handed out to kids in the Drummond area. All of the fishing equipment was donated to get the area kids ice fishing and introduced to the outdoors.