Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – February 5, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 6: WTU Wisconsin West Central Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 6: WTU Wisconsin North Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 1-800-274-5471.

Feb. 11: WTU North Country Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagle Waters Resort. For more info call Kurt Andussies, 715-891-3400.

Feb. 13: WTU Watertown Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Feb. 18: WTU Holcombe Flowage Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores, Holcombe. For more info call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 20: WTU Wisconsin Southeast Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 1-800-274-5471.

Feb. 20, 2021: WTU Clark County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

Feb. 20: WTU Wisconsin Southwest Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., All Star Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 22: WTU Barneveld Area Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Barneveld. For more info call Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757.

Feb. 23: WTU Waunakee Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more infor call Rex Endres, 608-849-5011.

Feb. 25: WTU Denmark Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, Denmark. For more info call James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

Feb. 26: CRTU “telethon-style” online fundraiser. For more info call Bob Hubbard, 608-792-3556.

Feb. 27: WTU Black Creek/Seymour Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. For more info call Gary Vanden Heuvel, 920-205-2758.

Feb. 27: WTU Melrose/North Bend Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 439, Melrose. For more info call Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077.

March 6: WTU Poy Sippi Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Hahn-A-Lula, Fremont. For more info call Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

March 6: WTU Wisconsin East Deer Camp, 5 p.m., The Loft & Chapel, Waukesha. For more info call WYU Headquarters, 1-800-274-5471.

March 6: NWTF North Shore Chapter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Memories Ballroom, Port Washington. For more info call Pat Hoffmann, 262-353-1884.

March 13: WTU Great Northern Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, Superior. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

March 13: WTU Buck Trail Archers Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Buck Trail Archery Club, Burlington. For more info call Tracy Brewer, 262-960-6127.

March 18: WTU Muskego Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Lodge & Chapel, Waukesha. For more info call Pat Kirschbaum, 414-333-6874.

March 25: WTU Reedsburg Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista Resort, Wisconsin Dells. For more info call Dan Hess, 608-547-0649.

March 27: WTU Wisconsin Winnebagoland Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. For more info call WTU Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

March 31: WTU Coulee County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Westby Rod & Gun Club, Westby. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

April 3: WTU Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sheraton Madison Hotel. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

April 3: WTU Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Pontiac Convention Center. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

April 6: WTU Beaver Dam Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, Beaver Dam. For more info call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

April 8: WTU Washington County, 5:30 p.m., Hartford. For more info call Gordon Kluever Jr., 262-483-2492

April 15: WWA fund raising banquet, Golden Maste Inn, Delafield. For more info call Don Patzfahl, 262-719-0235.

April 17: WTU Packerland Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Stadium View, Green Bay. For more info call WTU Headquarters, 1-800-274-5471.

April 24: WTU Lake Michigan Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Village at 170, Kohler. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 1-800-274-5471.

June 4: WTU Hunters Appreciation Chapter, 5:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2021. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 26 & 27: Iron River Community Center.

Mar. 12 & 13: Gordon Community Center.

April 9 & 10: Wascott Town Hall.

April 16 & 17: Spooner Civic Center.

April 23, 24 & 25: Ashland Civic Center. Sun. 9-3 p.m.

April 30 & May 1: Simek Center.

June 18 & 19: Grantsburg Community Center.

July 9 & 10: Burnett Youth Hockey Association.

Aug. 6 & 7: Spooner Civic Center.

Aug. 20 & 21: Ashland Civic Center.

Sept. 10 & 11: American Legion.

Sept. 24 & 25: Simek Center.

Oct. 1 & 2: Iron River Community Center.

Oct. 15 & 16: Shooter’s Banquet/Restaurant.

Oct. 23: Flat Creek Inn.

Feb. 4, 5 & 6: MAC Sport and Marine, Th/F 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MAC Sport and Marine.

Feb. 11, 12 & 13: Wild River Sport and Marine, Th/F 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wild River Sport and Marine.

May 7 & 8: Green County Conservation League Gun Show, Slice Ice Arena, Monroe. For more info call Gary Sutherland, 608-897-4481.

June 4 & 5: Blue Hills Sportsman’s Club Show & Outdoor Expo. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Barron County Fairgrounds. For more info call Greg Wilcox, 715-828-1182.

Tournaments/Contest

Feb. 6: Jig’s Up, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., The View on Lake Wissota, Chippewa Falls. For more info call Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377.

Feb. 6: BayFLM, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Escadore, Taylor County. For more info call Lori Brandt, 715-785-7128.

Feb. 7: Pittsville Lions 40th Annual Fisheree, 10 a.m., Lake Dexter, Wood County.

Feb. 21: Richardson Sportsmen Club, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., on Lake Magnor, Clayton. More info can be found on Facebook.

Sept. 25: Rock Falls Tourism-City of Rock Falls, Weigh-in at 5 p.m., Lawrence Park/Avenue G Bridge, Sterling, IL. For more info call Melinda Jones, 815-622-1106.

Oct. 1-3: Phelps Chamber of Commerce 41st Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more info call Amy Thomason, 715-545-3800. www.phelpswi.us/event/midwest-musky-classic.

Special Events

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

April 10: Brat Fry 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 24 & 25: Spring Archery Tournament 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 2 & 3: Summer Archery League Starts. Sun. 8 a.m. – noon, Mon. 4 p.m. – dark.

Aug. 21 & 22: Fall Archery Tournament, Sat. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Gun raffle held, Sun. at 4 p.m. at the Club House.

* * *

March 2021: Due to COVID-19, the March 2021 Winnebagoland Conservation Alliance Sportman Rumage Sale will not be held this year. (Fond du Lac)

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wi lharms, 920-585-0890.

* * *

A-1 Archery Schedule of Events. For more info call Dana Keller, 715-781-1460 or a1archery.com

Will be temporarily closed until further notice. Due to COVID-19.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.