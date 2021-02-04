New crossbows draw attention at Archery Trade Association show

Fresh out of the virtual Archery Trade Association (ATA) show consumers are starting to get a whiff of new things to come for 2021. This year, crossbow companies have brought some wild and creative ideas to the plate, along with speeds never before achieved.

For a full feature on these and several other new ATA and SHOT Show products don’t miss the March 6 edition of Wisconsin Outdoor News.

Excalibur

The new TwinStrike with DualFire technology is the first crossbow to have the ability to fire two arrows in milliseconds, thanks to two arrows being locked and loaded at once just in case a second shot is needed. The crossbow has a speed of 360 feet per second (fps) and is perfectly balanced and ultra-compact. To top it all off, the TwinStrike features industry leading accessories, including Excalibur’s new Rebolt Quiver and Overwatch Scope.

excaliburcrossbow.com

TenPoint

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies recently launched their new Havoc RS440 XERO – combining their snappy 440 fps crossbow with the most advanced aiming system on the market. It also includes their ACUslide system for silent cocking and safe de-cocking.

The auto-ranging digital scope with 3.5X magnification automatically measures distance to a target and a single button press lets you range game up to 250 yards away and reflective targets up to 500 yards away. The days of “gap-shooting” with multiple aim points are gone.

tenpointcrossbows.com

Ravin

The Ravin R500 Series Crossbows feature the new proprietary HexCoil Cam System, producing speeds of 500 fps with axle-to-axle widths of 3.6 inches cocked or 7.6 inches uncocked.

The R500E adds the new Ravin Electric Drive System that allows users to cock or decock the crossbow with the push of a button thanks to a 12-volt battery and motor that can be easily detached from the stock for storage or recharging via the included charging dock. A person can also cock and decock the R500E manually with the included R500 Draw Handle.

ravincrossbows.com