Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 29, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports charges will be filed against multiple individuals in Allegheny County for violating CWD Disease Management Area regulations. The public is reminded that high-risk parts from harvested deer cannot be transported from a DMA. Please use an approved local deer processor, or discard high-risk parts in a Game Commission dumpster provided for their collection, when hunting in these areas rather than bringing the whole deer home with you.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports a resident was charged and found guilty in the unlawful killing of an adult female black bear. The bear, which was reported to have been rummaging through the resident’s garbage cans with her two cubs, was shot at and hit multiple times with a 9mm handgun. Evidence at the scene determined the bear was shot at while being pursued as it retreated into the nearby woods. Responding officers tracked and dispatched the wounded bear, which had sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the incident.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster is investigating the unlawful taking of two turkeys in North Union Township.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual received a citation for an untagged deer.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual received a warning for not wearing the required amount of fluorescent orange during the rifle deer season.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports three Westmoreland County men pleaded guilty to shooting at an antlerless deer from a vehicle at night while using a spotlight. The men went out that evening with the intention of shooting a deer in a very residential area and within several safety zones.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Fayette County man was charged with the unlawful taking of an antlered deer. The individual was checked in the field after he had harvested a buck with a partially filled-out antlered tag with blood on it. He admitted that he wanted to continue to hunt and shoot another antlered deer, so he didn’t tag the first one.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports two Fayette County men were charged after shooting an antlerless deer at night from the vehicle using a spotlight directly in front of State Game Warden Jason Farabaugh. They pleaded guilty to all charges and face multiple years of hunting-license suspension.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports there was an increase in individuals hunting through the use of motorized vehicles and shooting from the roadway this past fall. Fortunately, area sportsmen reported these violations, and individuals have been charged.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports three individuals were observed spotlighting during the rifle deer season, when spotlighting is prohibited. Upon stopping the vehicle, there were two loaded rifles, and all individuals were consuming alcohol. Charges have been filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Murrysville man has been charged for shooting and killing an antlerless deer during the flintlock season without the required licenses. During the investigation, it was found that the hunting location had bait present and the hunter had trespassed onto posted private property to retrieve this deer without first securing permission from the person in charge of the land. Guilty pleas were entered for the charges filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports two individuals were charged for the illegal operation of ATVs on State Game Land 42, near Sugar Run Road.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly said multiple charges are pending against a Juniata County resident and a Florida resident for hunting through the use of a motorized vehicle, shooting across the roadway, and attempt to take a deer unlawfully.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports a Perry County hunter was recently charged for killing more than one antlered deer during the season. Information about the violation was provided through the region dispatch center, and a follow-up investigation revealed the hunter had killed a trophy-class buck after killing a smaller buck during the archery deer season.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens said an individual was arrested after it was determined he shot a doe in closed season, then in an attempt to cover it up, took a tag from a second individual and used that to tag the doe.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports a man was charged for taking two antlered deer with a rifle during the archery season.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that several illegal deer investigations are still being conducted and some have been adjudicated. Tagging violations were encountered and two involved hunters who used the previous season’s tags. Hunters are reminded it is unlawful to carry expired licenses and harvest tags.

Blair and Huntingdon counties Land Management Officer Chris Skipper reports hunters are reminded that, due to weather-related issues, some seasonally-open roads on state game lands may be temporarily closed.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus cited an individual from Salem Township, Luzerne County, for hunting game through the use of a motorized vehicle, shooting across a roadway and the unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham filed multiple charges against an individual for the unlawful taking of two antlerless deer that were killed outside of hunting season and within a safety zone.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports witnessing a hunter harvest his first buck, a fine 10-point on State Game Land 221, during the rifle deer season.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports that a Catawissa man and a Bloomsburg man were cited for using a vehicle to locate game, shooting from a roadway, attempting to kill an antlered deer through unlawful means and shooting in a safety zone. The Catawissa man already had killed and antlered deer in archery season and was attempting to kill a second antlered deer in the same year. The investigation revealed that the man killed a 14-point buck and tagged it with a WMU 4C antlerless tag.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports the successful apprehension of a night poacher in the Promised Land State Park area. The suspect shot a deer at night; it was in his yard eating at a feed pile. The man shot the deer twice with a handgun while tracking it through his neighbor’s property. Charges were filed.

Montour and Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports successfully apprehending individuals during the rifle deer season for a variety of violations including road-hunting, license violations, nighttime poaching, tagging violations and safety-zone violations.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports that a Glenmoore man pleaded guilty to hunting under the influence of alcohol in November 2019 on Marsh Creek State Park. DCNR Park Ranger Krista Leibensperger was the first officer to contact the subject after receiving reports of a pheasant hunter showing signs of significant intoxication in the fields off Milford Road. The subject was in possession of a loaded shotgun. He failed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood-alcohol level was measured with the assistance of Upper Uwchlan Police Department and was well over the lawful limit for hunting. The hunter also admitted to consuming marijuana prior to the hunt. Hunting under the Influence is a misdemeanor offense, and the hunter was made to pay significant fines and court costs and had his license revoked.

Dauphin and Lebanon counties Game Land Management Group Supervisor Steve Bernardi reports that, during this past rifle deer season, three young men decided to go for an ATV ride on Game Land 211 in Dauphin County. When approached with emergency lights activated, all but one sped away at a high rate of speed. Several citations totaling more than $1,500 have been filed for use of unlawful vehicles on game lands, reckless operation of those vehicles and fleeing an officer, and charges under the ATV registration and insurance laws are pending.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek and Deputy Game Wardens Justin Brian and Jack Bennett, with assistance from Cadet Alex Murray, had a busy rifle season. Violations that were encountered include: failure to tag big game properly, failure to wear the required amount of fluorescent orange clothing, hunting waterfowl without the required licenses, hunting over bait, loaded guns in vehicles, unlawfully bringing high-risk cervid parts out of CWD Disease Management Areas and numerous cases of unlawful taking or possession of big game.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports encountering numerous state game lands violations recently, including two individuals who were fishing at Middle Creek lake while under the influence of a controlled substance. Another individual was apprehended after Graham noticed a Christmas tree in the back of the individual’s vehicle. After a short surveillance, the individual deposited the tree on game lands. Charges are pending.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham recently filed charges against two nighttime predator hunters who cast a light in search of predators while operating a UTV. A loaded firearm was also on the motorized vehicle.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble is working with the Maryland DNR to address multiple violations on the Maryland/Pennsylvania border.

Lehigh County Game Warden Tyler Barnes cited multiple individuals for various shooting-range violations on State Game Land 205. The individuals have pleaded guilty to the charges.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden investigated numerous cases of illegal baiting. Many of these cases are on private land where salt or mineral blocks unlawfully have been placed, along with corn on the ground. The number of baiting cases has increased this year over last year.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas said charges are pending against two individuals from the Pottsville area who attempted to kill a deer illegally. The two were spotlighting deer at night and entered a cemetery in Norwegian Township where the passenger proceeded to shoot at a deer from the vehicle. Charges include: unlawful killing or taking of big game during a closed season, unlawful use of lights while hunting, loaded firearms in a vehicle and prohibitions within burial grounds.

Northampton County Game Warden Brad Kreider reports seeing increasing numbers of snow geese and waterfowl hunters since mid-November. Field checks of some hunters have uncovered numerous violations including no duck stamps, unsigned duck stamps, over limits, baiting and other license issues.

Philadelphia County Game Warden Jerry Czech reports encountering an individual along Verree Road unlawfully removing the antlers from a road-killed deer. Czech reminds motorists that it is lawful for Pennsylvania residents to retain a road-killed deer for consumption if the individual calls the Game Commission region office and receives a free possession permit. However, to lawfully possess antlers from road-killed deer, individuals must seek to purchase them through the Game Commission at $10 per point.

Philadelphia County Game Warden Jerry Czech reports wardens were assigned to assist with two controlled deer hunts at Ridley Creek State Park in December. Wardens helped arriving hunters check in, inspected their hunting licenses and patrolled the park during the hunt. Many things were different this year due to the pandemic. During the first day, there were 204 hunters and 74 deer harvested and on day two 190 hunters harvested 33 deer. Wardens encountered a few violations and issued a few warnings and processed three mistake kills.