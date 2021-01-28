Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – January 29, 2021

SEASON DATES

Jan. 31: Raccoon hunting season ends

Feb.1: Spring turkey application period ends

Feb. 1: Bobcat hunting season ends in Unit D

Feb. 1: Crow hunting season opens

Feb. 13-14: Free Fishing Weekend

Feb. 27: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Jan. 30: WTU Michigan West Deer Camp, 4 p.m., English Hills Event Center, Comstock Park. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Jan. 30: WTU Northern Michigan Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Gaylord. For more info call Fred Webber, 989-619-3481.

Mar. 6: WTU Michigan Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Lansing. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Mar. 20: WTU Michigan West Deer Camp, 4 p.m., English Hills Event Center, Comstock Park. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 10: WTU Tri-Cities Deer Camp, 5 p.m., The Grand, Essexville. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

Special Events

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club Events, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sun.: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon.

Tues.: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Fri.: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Shooting Sports

Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Every Wed.: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc. 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thurs: 3-Dusk.

Saturday: 10-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-Dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Sat. of each month: Cowboy Action Shoot except November.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thurs. Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Every Tuesday. Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call 810-231-1811.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tues: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive, NE, Rockford, MI 49341. www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

Cowboy Shoot: 1st Sat. of every month

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsmans Club, Schedule of Events. For more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Archery

Dundee Sportsmans Club shoot schedule. DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Tournaments/Contests

Sept. 25: Rock Falls Tourism-City of Rock Falls, IL. Weigh-in at 5 p.m., Lawrence Park/Avenue G Bridge. For more info call Melinda Jones, 815-622-1106.

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thurs of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Assoc. meets every 3rd Wed. of the month except Nov., 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m.,Belmont. For more info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets every 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sun. of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tues of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Metro-West Steelheaders, meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, 248-225-4964.